THE COLLABORATION MARKS FAZE CLAN'S FIRST GAMING KEYBOARD RELEASE THE FAZE CLAN X DUCKY PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE OPENING DAY OF "THE ARMORY" IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 14TH AND ONLINE MAY 15TH - Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced a collaboration with Ducky, a leading manufacturer in professional mechanical keyboards and high quality PBT material ...

GAMING00