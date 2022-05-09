GamingInvesting News

THE COLLABORATION MARKS FAZE CLAN'S FIRST GAMING KEYBOARD RELEASE THE FAZE CLAN X DUCKY PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE OPENING DAY OF "THE ARMORY" IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 14TH AND ONLINE MAY 15TH - Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced a collaboration with Ducky, a leading manufacturer in professional mechanical keyboards and high quality PBT material ...

- Today, FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced a collaboration with Ducky, a leading manufacturer in professional mechanical keyboards and high quality PBT material keycaps. This collaboration signifies FaZe Clan's expansion into gaming products and electronics with its first FaZe-branded keyboard, giving FaZe and Ducky fans a tech experience that can only be achieved through a convergence of these industry leaders.

The limited-edition collaboration will first be available in-store on the opening day of The Armory , FaZe Clan's immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up experience located on Fairfax & Melrose in LA on May 14th . The Armory will be open on Saturday, May 14th from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM and Sunday, May 15th from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM . Additionally, the FaZe Clan x Ducky collaboration will be available for sale online on May 15th at 12pm PT at The FaZe Shop .

The two well-known gaming brands link up to present the FaZe Clan x Ducky One 3 Mini, a mechanical keyboard designed to perform during your most intense moments. The compact 60% form factor allows for ample desk space for wide sweeping mouse arcs. Unique block style keycaps are equipped, which take inspiration from the design language of architectural concrete to give the keyboard modern and stylish energy. The keyboard is hot-swappable and features Ducky's exclusive "Quack Mechanics" that aim to provide users with a satisfying typing experience. Its translucent casing and double-shot keycaps allow RGB lighting to shine vividly while maintaining lasting durability.

The FaZe Clan x Ducky One 3 Mini comes with a detachable USB Type-C cable, switch/ keycap puller and exclusive FaZe Clan logo "F" key and spacebar. The keyboard feature functions such as N-Key rollover and Per-key RGB lighting.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Ducky to release our first official FaZe Clan keyboard," says Derek Chestnut , FaZe Clan's VP of Consumer Products. "Many of our founders and talent are longtime fans of Ducky, making this such an authentic way to continue to build out our consumer products business with Ducky's high-tech gaming products and electronics."

"It's a tremendous honor to work closely with FaZe Clan in developing this exciting new keyboard and be a part of the positive footprint that FaZe continues to create in the gaming community," said Strong Huang, General Manager of Ducky. "Our collaboration with FaZe Clan is about delivering fans solid and reliable mechanical gaming products."

This announcement is the first of multiple collaborations and limited-edition drops that FaZe Clan will be announcing in the coming weeks as programming for The Armory is revealed. Open hours each weekend will be Thursday - Friday from 1:00 pm - 7:00pm , Saturday from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm .

ABOUT DUCKY
DuckyChannel is a leading manufacturer and developer of high-end professional keyboards and mice of spectacular quality and performance. With partners in over 50 countries, DuckyChannel strives to create products that are not just your average PC peripherals, but also pieces of art by fusing cultural traditions with state-of-the-art technology. It is our mission to meet users and collectors' needs.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , https://www.instagram.com/fazeclan/?hl=en , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Wamba Technologies Awarded Major Esports Patent

- Wamba Technologies has officially patented the process of integrating a wagering system into skill based video games (essentially esports for games such as golf, tennis, shooters, racing games, etc.).

In lay terms, as an example, they could build a fully automated competition experience where there is an option to pay an entry fee into various tournaments offered directly from the video game menu where players win real money. By building such a software platform, the idea is that tournament events could be offered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Metaverse's Biggest Hit Yet: LISA Joins MetaCity M as a Model

The world's first ever metaverse mobile game: MetaCity M, developed by Gamamobi, officially announces that LISA, a member of BLACKPINK, will join MetaCity M as a global model under YG Entertainment. LISA is known for her cute and loveable style off-stage and her amazing dance performance; the perfect match for MetaCity M. The collaboration will excite fans worldwide, who will eagerly wait to find out what will come next in this exciting partnership.

MetaCity M is the first ever mobile Metaverse game to announce LISA as a global model.

The world's first open-world metaverse mobile game where dreams come true
Having begun development in 2020, MetaCity M focuses on the concept of the 'Open World Metaverse'. Each planet in MetaCity M features more than 1,600 small towns, 690 second-tier cities, and 55 first-tier cities. The massive 510 million square kilometer world allows players everywhere to play with friends and neighbors nearby, and drive, walk or even fly with people far away from all over the world. Explore different countries every day and see the world in all 4 seasons or take part in the simple joys of life such as watching the sunrise and sunset or enjoying a mountain top view. Take a spaceship to other planets and experience interplanetary exploration to visit players on alien planets. Use your life construction skill to develop your hometown with a global player base to create a truly unique town in the metaverse.

As LISA joins MetaCity M as a global model, the release of MetaCity M is hotly anticipated. To learn more about LISA, keep up to date with the latest news on the MetaCity M website.

About Gamamobi

Gamamobi is a mobile game developer and publisher with decades of experience in the industry. Gamamobi's team has published countless games spanning several eras from online web games to mobile games. In recent years, Gamamobi has introduced the element of "play" into various industries, and the Group's e-commerce platform and offline advertising media platform are all developed around the development and distribution of games.

In 2020, the team began to develop "MetaCity M": an open-world game that helps to create a new metaverse. "MetaCity M" combines a SocialFi experience with e-commerce, offline advertising, and various brands to present a complete virtual world content experience in real estate, cars, furniture, clothes, and entertainment. "MetaCity M" is expected to launch globally and officially enter the metaverse market in 2022, and hopes to change the public's understanding of gaming applications and lead new trends in pioneering gaming.

For more information, visit
《MetaCity M》Website: https://metacitym.com/
《MetaCity M》Discord: https://discord.gg/JEFGR2FRt9
《MetaCity M》Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaCity_M
《MetaCity M》Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcm.gamamobi/
《MetaCity M》Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/metacitym/

For press queries, reach out to
Joseph Rees
joseph.rees@eraogilvy.com

Welcome to the world's first open-world metaverse game.

BMO Becomes the World's First Financial Institution to Launch Twitch Channel Helping Gamers Level-up in Gaming and their Finances

  • The launch of BMO NXT LVL channel on Twitch reimagines how and where people can connect with their bank
  • BMO hires Gaming Relations Specialist, a global first for any financial institution

BMO Financial Group today announced the launch of BMO NXT LVL, a first-of-its-kind communications platform, on Twitch, known for its massive gaming community; with content intersecting gaming culture and personal finances. Driven by a commitment to authenticity, BMO NXT LVL will help gamers level up in-game and in life by connecting and engaging with them in the digital spaces where they are.

To drive the innovative initiative, BMO created the Gaming Relations Specialist (GRS) role, a global first for any financial institution. The GRS will host BMO NXT LVL, while engaging in insightful discussions on gaming and personal finances with influential guests through live-streamed and social content.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, May 6 players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, May 6 players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and more so be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more information.

J.LEAGUE Selection Transfer

Hikaru Matsuyama , Yuzo Morisaki , Mamoru Izawa , Yuji Sakaki wearing J.LEAGUE official kits debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

Dreamball Exchange Update

Home, away, and keeper kits for 18 teams from the 2022 Meiji Yasuda J1 League are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301534548.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Gamelancer enters media off-take agreement with Playmaker to sell across their Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat channels, expanding Gamelancer media inventory to 1.175 billion monthly views

Gamelancer enters partnership to sell across Playmakers multi-channel social media network, offering Gamelancer customers increased access to GenZ consumers inventory featuring sports and gaming content, expanding Gamelancer's GenZ media offering to over 43 million followers and subscribers in the US, Canada , the UK and Australia

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has partnered with Playmaker, an owned and operated network across Instagram, Tiktok and SnapChat with over 15 million followers. With over 2 million Snapchat subscribers, Playmaker's premium channels @playmaker, @sports @playmakerbetting and @playmakerhoops reach over 10,000,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Youth Esports Company Vanta Leagues to Expand into High Schools in the Fall

Today, youth esports organization Vanta Leagues announced that they will be expanding their player age range to 8-18 years old starting in the Fall season 2022. These new changes will allow Vanta to expand its esports leagues to work with high schools across the United States . High schools will now have access to Vanta's free league structure and will be able to develop their programs and players further through Vanta's coaching offering if they choose. Vanta Leagues will be offering coaching in Valorant, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Fortnite, with many more games to be announced for free competition.

Vanta Leagues provides esports players with a safe environment where players can improve their skills and focus on becoming great online citizens. Vanta Coaches follow a team-based holistic curriculum throughout a twelve-week-long league, where players practice, learn and represent their schools as they battle for the Vanta championship. Vanta Leagues also provides free competitive leagues where players can participate without professional coaching.

