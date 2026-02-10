Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Investor Presentation and Q&A via Investor Meet Company

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
("Falcon")

Investor Presentation and Q&A via Investor Meet Company

10 February 2026 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO,OTC:FOLGF, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce that Philip O'Quigley, Falcon's CEO, will give a presentation and conduct a Q&A via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 12 February 2026 at 4:00pm (London time) in advance of the Special meeting of Shareholders that will be held in the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 11 March 2026 at 4:00 pm (London time).

The event is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00am (London time) the day before the meeting, 11 February 2026, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/falcon-oil-gas-ltd/register-investor

Investors who already follow Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.          +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Neil McDonald +44 131 220 9771


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


