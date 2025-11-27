Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(" Falcon " or " Company ")

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

27 November 2025 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO,OTC:FOLGF, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2025 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ").

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2025, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com

2025 financial highlights and other financial updates

  • The definitive agreement entered into between Falcon and Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE: TBN, ASX: TBN) is progressing and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Cash of $2 million at 30 September 2025 (31 December 2024: $6.8 million).
  • Continued focus on cost management and the efficient operation of the portfolio.

Ends.

CONTACT DETAILS :

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

Neil McDonald +44 131 220 9771


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30
September 2025
$'000 		Three months ended 30
September 2024
$'000 		Nine months ended 30
September 2025
$'000 		Nine months ended 30
September 2024
$'000
Revenue
Oil and natural gas revenue - - - -
- - - -
Other income
Other income - - 63 -
- - 63 -
Expenses
Exploration and evaluation expenses (51) (44) (136) (130)
General and administrative expenses (666) (523) (1,669) (1,601)
Foreign exchange gain 34 91 207 133
(683) (476) (1,598) (1,598)
Results from operating activities (683) (476) (1,535) (1,598)
Finance income 10 365 280 193
Finance expense (142) (132) (432) (393)
Net finance (expense) / income (132) 233 (152) (200)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (815) (243) (1,687) (1,798)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the company (813) (247) (1,684) (1,798)
Non-controlling interests (2) 4 (3) -
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (815) (243) (1,687) (1,798)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders
of the company:
Basic and diluted (0.001 cent) (0.000 cent) (0.002 cent) (0.002 cent)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

At 30 September
2025
$'000 		At 31 December
2024
$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets 56,178 50,291
Right of use assets 8 -
Accounts receivable 2,741 56
Restricted cash 35 2,040
58,962 52,387
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 1,973 6,823
Accounts receivables 99 3,031
2,072 9,854
Total assets 61,034 62,241
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital 406,684 406,684
Contributed surplus 47,446 47,446
Retained deficit (411,839) (410,155)
42,291 43,975
Non-controlling interests 687 690
Total equity 42,978 44,665
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Decommissioning provision 17,151 16,587
17,151 16,587
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 894 989
Lease liabilities 11 -
905 989
Total liabilities 18,056 17,576
Total equity and liabilities 61,034 62,241

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September
2025
$'000 		2024
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period (1,687) (1,798)
Adjustments for:
Share based compensation - 65
Depreciation - 2
Amortisation of right of use assets 31 -
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets (63) -
Net finance expense 152 200
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities (203) (133)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Increase in accounts receivable (71) (893)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 143 920
Net cash used in operating activities (1,698) (1,637)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received 20 31
Legacy exploration permit bonds refunded 19 -
R&D tax incentive refunded 2,962 -
Proceeds from sale of ORRIs - 4,000
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 63 -
Repayment of restricted cash – Hungarian decommissioning obligations 2,265 -
Deposit paid re. Hungarian decommissioning obligations (2,300) -
Deposit paid re. Australian decommissioning obligations (333) -
Exploration and evaluation assets (6,070) (5,153)
Net cash used in investing activities (3,374) (1,122)
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal paid on lease liabilities (31) -
Interest paid on lease liabilities (7) -
Net proceeds from private placement - 4,570
Net cash generated from financing activities (38) 4,570
Change in cash and cash equivalents (5,110) 1,811
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 260 162
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,823 7,992
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,973 9,965

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars "$", except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada with a registered office at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC, V7X 1T2, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

Attachment


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon Oil & GasFO:CCTSXV:FOOil and Gas Investing
FO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Offshore oil rig with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s top ASX stocks follow a diverse set of resources: an oil and gas company takes the lead, followed by gold, tungsten,... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (Nov. 20, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces further analysis, assays, and conclusions on the drill core from Andong Bor license in Oddar Meanchey Cambodia. Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces Q3 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q3 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. HIGHLIGHTS Increased oil and natural gas... Keep Reading...
TMK Energy (ASX:TMK)

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

TMK Energy Limited (ASX: TMK) (“TMK” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved another record gas production milestone from its 100% owned Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTS: Record gas production of over 500m3 per day for successive days, another... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 12, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that it has entered into a service agreement with Departures Capital Inc. (" Departures Capital ") was signed November 3 2025 and is effective... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - November 12, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

battery metals investing

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Battery Metals Investing

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Base Metals Investing

Millennium Drilling Commenced

Tech Investing

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Aluminum Investing

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says