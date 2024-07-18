Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Closes Third Tranche of Private Placement

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (the "Company") announces that it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 600,000 flow-through shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at $0.05 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $30,000 (the "Third Tranche"). The gross proceeds from the Third Tranche will be used for the exploration and development of the Company's British Columbia, Ontario, Newfoundland, and Quebec projects to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued pursuant to the Third Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-1036

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSXV, 3FA:GR, FGLDF:OTCQB) to receive an Investor Presentation

FG:CC
Falcon Gold
