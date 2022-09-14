Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the completion of the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The 2022 exploration program was designed to focus on areas we studied last year, test structural theories with respect to new predictable of mineralized areas which has resulted in discoveries plus advance certain areas with respect to a potential 43-101 status at the end of 2023."

Well over 250-person field days were spent on the property during the season and below we will briefly discuss each of the 11 items executed this summer. As results are received and compiled timely news release will be made public with respect to their findings.

  • 1. A total of 59 areas were prospected property wide resulting in new claims added
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture
  • 2. A total of 59 areas mapped and sampled property wide
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

One-meter-long rock hammer for scale on gossan brown color copper showing.

  • 3. Over 300 samples collected
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

All samples were documented, photographed and geotagged for future reference.

  • 4. A total of 4 Areas Surveyed by Surface Geophysics on select targets
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

The above photo taken during the season shows the size of the grizzle paw prints next to a 20-inch-long VLF Electromagnetic instrument while performing a geophysical survey.

  • 5. Grizzle Bear Prevention
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

Safety First, all personal carried bear mace, whistles, bear bangers and bear gun for groups.

  • 6. A Total of Eleven Drone Missions Completed Over Various Portions of the Project
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

The above photo taken from a video clip of a UAV drone mission over the Toro Vein copper structures as seen in the mountain wide dark copper mineralized banding.

  • 7. Structural Mapping Completed
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

It is now known certain structure orientations are required for copper mineralization.

  • 8. Rehabilitated and Secured 4 adit entrances, completed
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

Security is always our priority.

  • 9. 2 Underground LIDAR, drone supported 3-D mapping Completed
Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Press release picture

The results from the Eagle Vein and Harris LIDAR will be discussed in detail with video footage in the near future

  • 10. Inspection of historical drill core, completed
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture

Historical drill core was located, documented and examined.

  • 11. Participate in Legacy Clean Up
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Press release picture

Fabled Copper participated in the 2022 legacy clean-up of 2,360kgs of fuel drums and 1,896kgs of waste material that were removed from the Gataga River Basin to the Fort Nelson dump. Final handling crew included: Shifting Mosaics Consulting, Northern Fire Worx Corp, North County Projects Ltd and Qwest. Photo: S. Leverkus, August 2022. We acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

In March 2022 the Company applied for a 15-drill pad, 3 holes per pad good for 5-year drill permit to Department of Mines, Permitting. In July, bonding was requested and was posted. At present, the Inspector of Mines, Permitting and the First Nations are in consultation.

In closing, we will release 2022 field results as they are received and compiled, plus the plans for 2023 as they become available.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



