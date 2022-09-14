Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the completion of the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below
Figure 1 - General Property Location
The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.
Figure 2 - Location Map
Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The 2022 exploration program was designed to focus on areas we studied last year, test structural theories with respect to new predictable of mineralized areas which has resulted in discoveries plus advance certain areas with respect to a potential 43-101 status at the end of 2023."
Well over 250-person field days were spent on the property during the season and below we will briefly discuss each of the 11 items executed this summer. As results are received and compiled timely news release will be made public with respect to their findings.
- 1. A total of 59 areas were prospected property wide resulting in new claims added
- 2. A total of 59 areas mapped and sampled property wide
One-meter-long rock hammer for scale on gossan brown color copper showing.
- 3. Over 300 samples collected
All samples were documented, photographed and geotagged for future reference.
- 4. A total of 4 Areas Surveyed by Surface Geophysics on select targets
The above photo taken during the season shows the size of the grizzle paw prints next to a 20-inch-long VLF Electromagnetic instrument while performing a geophysical survey.
- 5. Grizzle Bear Prevention
Safety First, all personal carried bear mace, whistles, bear bangers and bear gun for groups.
- 6. A Total of Eleven Drone Missions Completed Over Various Portions of the Project
The above photo taken from a video clip of a UAV drone mission over the Toro Vein copper structures as seen in the mountain wide dark copper mineralized banding.
- 7. Structural Mapping Completed
It is now known certain structure orientations are required for copper mineralization.
- 8. Rehabilitated and Secured 4 adit entrances, completed
Security is always our priority.
- 9. 2 Underground LIDAR, drone supported 3-D mapping Completed
The results from the Eagle Vein and Harris LIDAR will be discussed in detail with video footage in the near future
- 10. Inspection of historical drill core, completed
Historical drill core was located, documented and examined.
- 11. Participate in Legacy Clean Up
Fabled Copper participated in the 2022 legacy clean-up of 2,360kgs of fuel drums and 1,896kgs of waste material that were removed from the Gataga River Basin to the Fort Nelson dump. Final handling crew included: Shifting Mosaics Consulting, Northern Fire Worx Corp, North County Projects Ltd and Qwest. Photo: S. Leverkus, August 2022. We acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.
In March 2022 the Company applied for a 15-drill pad, 3 holes per pad good for 5-year drill permit to Department of Mines, Permitting. In July, bonding was requested and was posted. At present, the Inspector of Mines, Permitting and the First Nations are in consultation.
In closing, we will release 2022 field results as they are received and compiled, plus the plans for 2023 as they become available.
QA QC Procedure
Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.
Over Limit Methods
For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:
Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.
Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.
Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.
About Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.
The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
