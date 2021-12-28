Fabled Silver Gold Corp. announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-45 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest to note is the lack of or decrease of gold values found in previous drilling to the east and ...

FCO:CA