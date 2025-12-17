F3 Uranium Files Form 40-F for NASDAQ Listing

F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU,OTC:FUUFF) (FSE: GL7) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Form 40-F Registration Statement ("Form 40-F") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in connection with its application to list its common shares ("Shares") on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq").

The Form 40-F filing is an important step in the Company's U.S. growth strategy. Subject to SEC effectiveness and Nasdaq approval, the Nasdaq listing would expand F3's presence in the U.S. capital markets. Upon effectiveness of the Form 40-F and approval of the Nasdaq listing application, F3 expects its Shares to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol FUU, while continuing to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (the "TSXV") under the symbol FUU.

The listing of the Shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq listing qualifications staff and the satisfaction of all applicable Nasdaq listing standards and regulatory requirements, including the Form 40-F being declared effective by the SEC. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the TSXV. F3 will provide further updates on its Nasdaq listing application as information becomes available.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, the continued listing on TSXV, the completion of the Nasdaq listing and the filing and effectiveness of the Form 40-F Registration Statement. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements."

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the Nasdaq listing not being completed; the SEC not declaring the Form 40-F effective, the availability of financing for the Company; These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

F3 Uranium Corp.
750-1620 Dickson Avenue
Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information
Investor Relations
Telephone: 778 484 8030
Email: ir@f3uranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278248

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

