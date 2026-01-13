ExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, January 30, 2026. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at investor.exxonmobil.com .

Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Neil Hansen, incoming Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (effective February 1, 2026); and Jim Chapman, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations will review the results during a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (800) 918-2066 (Toll-free) or (646) 307-1342 (Local). Please reference passcode 8057011 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com .

