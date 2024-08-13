- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received
First batch rock chip assay results confirm high-grade large-scale potential of Great Bear Lake Project. Initial assays from Phoenix results include 42.6% Cu, 38.2g/t Au and 310g/t Ag
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce first batch assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at Great Bear Lake Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.
- Heli supported sampling programme designed initially to focus on priority areas surrounding existing airstrip infrastructure - First results received to date are for Phoenix
- Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver mineralisation confirmed. Phoenix is a district scale mineralised region, one of six (6) major project areas that were sampled within the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, Canada
- Initial assays confirm historical results as well as significantly expand areas of known IOCG and epithermal mineralisation
- Mineralisation now identified along more than a 3.4km E/W structural corridor with extensive IOCG and phyllic characteristics identified along the entire length
- Better results from Phoenix include:
- A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
- 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
- 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
- 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
- 5.70% Cu, 1.87g/t Au, 96.7g/t Ag (F005438)
- A broad outcropping 785 x 460m epithermal alteration zone returned:
- 6.31% Cu, 28.2 g/t Ag, 0.468 g/t Au, 440 ppm Co (F005688)
- 3.00% Cu, 249 g/t Ag, 0.717 g/t Au, 888 ppm Co (F005646)
- 3.64% Cu, 4.73 g/t Ag, 0.047 g/t Au (F005632)
- 2.78% Cu, 25.7 g/t Ag, 0.358 g/t Au (F005633)
- 1.76% Cu, 1.29 g/t Au, 10.1 g/t Ag (F005694)
- An additional nearby 215m N/S outcropping sulphide rich quartz vein returned high grade gold, silver and copper with best results of 38.2g/t Au, 76.5g/t Ag, 4.16% Cu (F005424) and 29.7g/t Au, 121g/t Ag, 2.55% Cu (F005426)
- A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- Further rock chip assays are expected from the other 6 initial project areas sampled at Great Bear expected over the coming weeks following QA/QC review and interpretation
“This initial batch of rock chip assays from Phoenix, the first project area to be sampled due to the proximity to the existing large airstrip at Great bear, has delivered outstanding initial results. Not only have we confirmed the historical results and sample locations, but we have expanded the area of known mineralisation at the project. This first success gives us great optimism regarding the other 4 project areas at Great Bear.
This remote and previously underexplored area has turned out to be a much larger metal rich hydrothermal system than previously thought. Historically seen as a series of sporadic high-grade results, this maiden mapping and sampling programme has confirmed for the first time a continuity and significant lateral extent of the known mineralisation.
Encouragingly Phoenix which is only the first of 5 project areas we have received assay results for, shows all the necessary characteristics of a major high-grade discovery with two major IOCG hydrothermal systems less than 2km apart with high grade epithermal mineralisation interspersed between these two larger areas and along a total strike length of 3.4km.”
“We anticipate continued assays over the coming month from the balance of work undertaken at Great Bear and I look forward to the release of these as they come to hand.
Importantly, this first field programme validates our strategy to pivot to the untapped resources of Canada’s far north, in the “scramble for what’s left”. As resource nationalism creates and will continue to create uncertainty over future supply lines, operating in Canada allows us to sleep at night.
We are doing what we said we would do - identifying opportunities and delivering results for shareholders and these are fantastic initial results.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Expert: Regional Hubs Key to Breaking China's EV Supply Chain Dominance
During a presentation at Fastmarkets' annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, Andy Leyland, founder of Supply Chain Insights, emphasized the need to develop more regional supply chains to lessen dependence on China, but acknowledged that this transition is being hindered by significant obstacles, including high costs, a lack of transparency and insufficient government support.
“To build out a linear supply chain, you're not just building mines, you’re not just building refineries to produce hydroxide. You also need to build the cathode capacity, you also need to build the battery capacity,” he said. “And that means encouraging a whole group of companies to make investments in different stages of the supply chain.”
Underscoring the importance of building and fortifying regional supply chains, Leyland noted that demand for lithium-ion battery cells is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 percent in the next decade.
This demand will be led by the electric vehicle (EV) sector, which currently accounts for nearly 1 terawatt hour (TWh) of production, with that amount expected to grow to almost 5 TWh by 2035. The portable electronics and energy storage sectors will also contribute to an upward demand trend for lithium-ion batteries over the same period.
By 2035, Leyland expects all three segments to account for 7.5 TWh of production capacity.
For now, 90 to 95 percent of the cells built in the US are destined for the EV sector — according to Leyland, the market is in the second phase of a four phase EV adoption model, which has made investment precarious.
The four phases of EV adoption that Leyland described are:
- Phase 1: Global EV sales limited by supply, including production and supply chain issues.
- Phase 2: Global EV sales limited by demand. Increase in plug-in hybrid EVs / hybrids.
- Phase 3: Potential for EVs to surpass internal combustion engine vehicles on all major metrics, but market specific.
- Phase 4: Global EV sales increasingly forced by political mandates, potentially held up by Global South.
While in Phase 1 the EV market was constrained by limited supply, now the market is more limited by consumer demand, influenced by factors like charging infrastructure, range anxiety and costs.
Although there is growing interest in EVs, efforts are still needed to persuade consumers to make the switch. Leyland explained to the audience that this is partly because clear evidence about the benefits of EVs is lacking, especially regarding their range, charging speed, sticker price and lifetime cost of ownership.
“In a couple of years’ time — probably about three years from now — in European and North American markets, we actually get to a stage where it's very difficult to justify buying an internal combustion vehicle,” he said.
This shift is already happening in China and is expected to spread.
Eventually, political mandates will further restrict internal combustion vehicle sales, with targets set for around 2030 to 2040, though some of these deadlines might be delayed, said Leyland.
Regional hubs, nearshoring needed to diversify beyond China
Although EV adoption is currently in a plateau period, experts like Leyland continue to stress that now is the time to develop robust and resilient supply chains to facilitate eventual mandates and decarbonization targets.
The development of regional hubs, along with nearshoring, the process of relocating business operations to nearby countries, will help nations reduce dependence on single sources for EV battery raw materials.
However, Leyland stressed that it's not easy to invest in various stages of the supply chain simultaneously.
"It’s very difficult to do, because in the vast majority of circumstances, you don't have one company operating across the supply chain," he explained during his presentation at the Fastmarkets event.
He mentioned GM (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as companies that have joint venture and supply deals both up and downstream, but juxtaposed them with Chinese companies like BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594) and Ganfeng (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460,HKEX:1772), which are integrated across the entire EV supply chain.
Although the location of minerals and metals was long ago predetermined by geology, 70 to 80 percent of the processing and manufacturing capacity for these critical materials is dominated by China.
“That is politically unacceptable in Europe, it's politically unacceptable in the US and other countries, because of the political mandates,” said Leyland, adding that western companies are having to rebuild supply chains.
By 2030, Supply Chain Insights expects to see a global hub model that can facilitate domestic EV markets.
According to Leyland and his team, “battery ecosystems” will bolster supply chain security, promote localized job growth and lower environmental impact in Europe and North America, “in spite of China’s comparative advantage.”
Lack of investment fueling potential lithium shortage
Oversupply is weighing on lithium prices and market development, but Leyland stressed the need for market participants to take a long-term vision when it comes to supply of the key battery metal.
As mentioned, the lithium-ion battery cell market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.2 percent over the next decade, while the lithium market will register a 14 percent CAGR.
Currently, however, Leyland sees a "huge number of challenges" for the lithium industry.
He noted that in order to keep up with projected EV growth trends, supply wil need to double every five years.
“At least 80 as-yet-unfinanced lithium extraction operations are required by 2035,” a slide from his presentation states. “Much of the pipeline of projects are struggling with financing today. A similar number of lithium refineries and expansions are also needed, also often struggling with both financing and raw material supply.”
Adding to that, Leyland said it's challenging to build large stockpiles of lithium, which exposes the market to heightened volatility. “And it looks like with the lack of investment we're seeing now, by the time we get to 2027 to 2028, potentially we're going to have another big shortage of material,” he commented.
To combat a potential shortage, lithium prices need to reach US$23,000 per metric ton, which Leyland considers the incentive price. Currently, prices for lithium carbonate are at only US$11,115.
"(Until then), there are a lot of things that governments need to do to protect the industry. Because effectively, China has an existing industry and advantage,” he explained to the Fastmarkets audience.
Leyland went on to note that western OEMs are growing increasingly concerned about their competitive position, particularly when it comes to lower-cost, lower-margin lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. However, the introduction of higher tariffs on Chinese imports by the US, and possibly Europe, is providing them some relief.
He also highlighted the importance of government support in building battery cell production capacity.
“Because you have to pay billions of dollars for the factory, it is very difficult for companies to get into the supply chain without some level of government support,” he said, noting that the US has provided some large subsidies.
In addition to giving subsidies, governments can streamline legal challenges for extractive industries, expedite permitting, support debt financing, help to consolidate the qualification processes, implement policy coordination across countries and regions and work to increase social license for extractive industries.
“We really need to work on the social license that people have for extractive industries,” he emphasized in closing. “People associate the extractive industries with fossil fuels, and they just don't have in their mind that we should be investing in mining to actually aid the energy transition.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Company Update
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide the following Company update on its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in Argentina.
HMW Project
With lithium inventories continuing to increase in the HMW Phase 1 ponds, currently at 3,200t LCE, the Company has further advanced its financing process. The Company is pleased to advise it has now shortlisted partners and financiers in order to conclude a definitive sales agreement and financing in the near term, inclusive of non-dilutive options. Galan notes its ability to export lithium chloride concentrate has enabled access to a broader range of options.
Importantly, new piping from the central northern part of the HMW project has now been connected, increasing pond flow by up to 50%. In addition, the latest batch of liners have arrived on site for the installation process for Pond 4 and Pond 5 earthworks are now 80% complete.
Furthermore, Galan is very pleased to advise that the permitting for HMW Phase 2 production continues to advance with strong provincial government support. The granting of these permits is another key milestone for Galan as it proceeds with the four stage development of its HMW and Candelas projects.
Corporate
The Company refers to the unsolicited, conditional, non-binding indicative proposal regarding a potential acquisition of Galan’s Argentinian lithium assets referred to in the Company’s ASX release on 6 August 2024. Galan advises that it will not proceed any further with the proposal.
The Board remains confident and enthused by the interest shown for the development of its 100% owned HMW and Candelas projects and looks forward to providing further updates on its world class lithium brine projects.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CleanTech Lithium
Investor Insight
Executing a well-defined project development strategy for its lithium assets and successfully progressing its DLE pilot plant, CleanTech Lithium is poised to become a key player in an expanding batteries market.
Overview
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,FWB:T2N,OTC:CTLHF) is a resource exploration and development company with four lithium assets with an estimated 2.72 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in Chile, a world-renowned mining-friendly jurisdiction. The company aims to be a leading supplier of ‘green lithium’ to the electric vehicle (EV) market, leveraging direct lithium extraction (DLE) – a low-impact, low-carbon and low-water method of extracting lithium from brine.
Lithium demand is soaring as a result of a rapidly expanding EV market. One study estimates the world needs 2 billion EVs on the road to meet global net-zero goals. Yet, the gap between supply and demand continues to widen. As the world races to secure new supplies of the critical mineral, Chile has emerged as an ideal investment jurisdiction with mining-friendly regulations and a skilled local workforce to drive towards a clean green economy. Chile is already the biggest supplier of copper and second largest supplier of lithium.
With an experienced team in natural resources, CleanTech Lithium holds itself accountable to a responsible ESG-led approach, a critical advantage for governments and major car manufacturers looking to secure a cleaner supply chain.
Laguna Verde is at pre-feasibility study stage, which is due to be delivered by Q4 2024. The project is targeted to be in ramp up production from 2027. Laguna Verde has a JORC resource estimate of 1.8 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) while Viento Andino boasts 0.92 Mt LCE, each supporting 20,000 tons per annum (tpa) production with a 30-year and 12-year mine life, respectively. The latest drilling programme at Laguna Verde finished in June 2024, results from which will be used to convert resources into reserves.
The lead project, Laguna Verde, will be developed first, after which Veinto Andino will follow suit using the design and experience gained from Laguna Verde, as the company works towards its goal of becoming a significant green lithium producer serving the EV market.
CleanTech Lithium’spilot DLE plantin Copiapó was commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. To date, the company has completed the first stage of production from the DLE pilot plant producing an initial volume of 88 cubic metres of concentrated eluate – the lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approximately one tonne over an operating period of 384 hours with 14 cycles. Results show the DLE adsorbent achieved a lithium recovery rate of approximately 95 percent from the brine, with total recovery (adsorption plus desorption) achieving approximately 88 percent.
The company is carrying out the necessary environmental impact assessments in partnership with the local communities. The indigenous communities will provide valuable data that will be included in the assessments. The company also has two prospective exploration assets - the Llamara project and Salar de Atacama/Arenas Blancas project.
Llamara project is a greenfield asset in the Antofagasta region and is around 600 kilometers north of Laguna Verde and Veinto Andino. The project is located in the Pampa del Tamarugal basin, one of the largest basins in the Lithium Triangle.
Salar de Atacama/Arenas Blancas comprises 140 licenses covering 377 sq km in the Salar de Atacama basin, one of the leading lithium-producing regions in the world with proven mineable deposits of 9.2 Mt.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to an ESG-led approach to its strategy and supporting its downstream partners looking to secure a cleaner supply chain. In line with this, the company plans to use renewable energy and the eco-friendly DLE process across its projects. DLE is considered an efficient option for lithium brine extraction that makes the least environmental impact, with no use of evaporation ponds, no carbon-intensive processes and reduced levels of water consumption. In recognition, Chile’s government plans to prioritize DLE for all new lithium projects in the country.
Company Highlights
- CleanTech Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company with four notable lithium projects in Chile and a combined total resource of 2.72 million tonnes JORC estimate of lithium carbonate equivalent.
- The company leverages direct lithium extraction (DLE), an efficient method for extracting lithium brine that minimizes environmental impact and reduces production time and costs, resulting in high-quality, battery-grade lithium
- The company has completed the first stage of production from the DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile producing an initial volume of 88 cubic metres of concentrated eluate, which is the lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approx. one tonne, proving the company’s capacity to produce battery-grade lithium with low impurities from its Laguna Verde brine project.
- CleanTech Lithium’s flagship projects, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, are located near existing power sources and established transport infrastructure that can support the scalability of each project.
- The company also has two greenfield exploration projects in the region: Llamara and Salar de Atacama.
- The board consists of the former CEO of Collahuasi, the largest copper mine in the world, having held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP. In-country experience developing major commercial projects runs through-out the team.
- CTL’s operations are underpinned by an established ESG-focused approach - a critical priority for governments introducing regulations that require a cleaner supply chain to reach net-zero targets.
- The company aims to become a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium to the EV market through environmentally and socially sound practices across its assets and corporate culture.
Key Projects
Laguna Verde Lithium Project
The 217 sq km Laguna Verde project features a sq km hypersaline lake at the low point of the basin with a large sub-surface aquifer ideal for DLE. Laguna Verde is the company’s most advanced asset,
Project Highlights:
- Prolific JORC-compliant Resource Estimate: As of July 2023, the asset has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 1.8 Mt of LCE at a grade of 200 mg/L lithium.
- Environmentally Friendly Extraction: The company’s asset is amenable to DLE. Instead of sending lithium brine to evaporation ponds, DLE uses a unique process where resin extracts lithium from brine, and then re-injects the brine back into the aquifer, with minimal depletion of the resources. The DLE process reduces the impact on environment, water consumption levels and production time compared with evaporation ponds and hard-rock mining methods.
- DLE Pilot Plant: The pilot DLE plant in Copiapo, commissioned in the first quarter of 2024, has produced an initial volume of 88 cubic metres of concentrated eluate, which is the lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approximately one tonne further confirming the company’s capacity to produce battery-grade lithium with low impurities from its Laguna Verde brine project.
- Scoping Study: Scoping study completed in January 2023 indicated a production of 20,000 tons per annum LCE and an operational life of 30 years. Highlights of the study also includes:
- Total revenues of US$6.3 billion
- IRR of 45.1 percent and post-tax NPV8 of US$1.8 billion
- Net cash flow of US$215 million
Viento Andino Lithium Project
CleanTech Lithium’s second-most advanced asset covers 127 square kilometers and is located within 100 km of Laguna Verde, with a current resource estimate of 0.92 Mt of LCE, including an indicated resource of 0.44 Mt LCE. The company’s planned second drill campaign aims to extend known deposits further.
Project Highlights:
- 2022 Lithium Discovery: Recently completed brine samples from the initial drill campaign indicate an average lithium grade of 305 mg/L.
- JORC-compliant Estimate: The inferred resource estimate was recently upgraded from 0.5 Mt to 0.92 Mt of LCE at an average grade of 207 mg/L lithium, which now includes 0.44 million tonnes at an average grade of 221 mg/L lithium in the indicated category.
- Scoping Study: A scoping study was completed in September 2023 indicating a production of up to 20,000 tons per annum LCE for an operational life of more than 12 years. Other highlights include:
- Net revenues of US$2.5 billion
- IRR of 43.5 percent and post-tax NPV 8 of US$1.1 billion
- Additional Drilling: Once drilling at Laguna Verde is completed in 2024, CleanTech Lithium plans to commence further drilling at Viento Andino for a potential resource upgrade.
Llamara Lithium Project
The Llamara project is one of the largest greenfield basins in the Lithium Triangle, covering 605 square kilometers in the Pampa del Tamarugal, one of the largest basins in the Lithium Triangle. Historical exploration results indicate blue-sky potential, prompting the company to pursue additional exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Historical Exploration: The asset has never been drilled; however, salt crust surface samples indicate up to 3,100 parts per million lithium. Additionally, historical geophysics lines indicate a large hypersaline aquifer. Both of these exploration results indicate potential for significant future discoveries.
- Close Proximity to Existing Operations: The Llamara project is near other known deposits:
- Atacama (SQM / Abarmale): 18,100 square kilometers
- Hombre (Muerto Livent): 4,000 square kilometers
- Pampa del Tamarugal (CleanTech): 17,150 square kilometers
Arenas Blancas
The project comprises 140 licences covering 377 sq km in the Salar de Atacama basin, a known lithium region with proven mineable deposits of 9.2 Mt and home to two of the world’s leading battery-grade lithium producers SQM and Albermarle. Following the granting of the exploration licences in 2024, the Cleantech Lithium is designing a work programme for the project
The Board
Steve Kesler - Executive Chairman and Interim CEO
Steve Kesler has 45 years of executive and board roles experience in the mining sector across all major capital markets including AIM. Direct lithium experience as CEO/director of European Lithium and Chile experience with Escondida and as the first CEO of Collahuasi, previously held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP.
Gordon Stein - Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Stein is a commercial CFO with over 30 years of expertise in the energy, natural resources and other sectors in both executive and non-executive director roles. As a chartered accountant, he has worked with start-ups to major companies, including board roles of six LSE companies.
Maha Daoudi - Independent Non-executive Director
Maha Daoudi has more than 20 years of experience holding several Board and senior-level positions across commodities, energy transition, finance and tech-related industries, including a senior role with leading commodity trader, Trafigura. Daoudi holds expertise in offtake agreements, developing international alliances and forming strategic partnerships.
Tommy McKeith - Independent Non-executive Director
Tommy McKeith is an experienced public company director and geologist with over 30 years of mining company leadership, corporate development, project development and exploration experience. He's held roles in an international mining company and across several ASX-listed mining companies. McKeith currently serves as non-executive director of Evolution Mining and as non-executive chairman of Arrow Minerals. Having worked in bulk, base and precious metals across numerous jurisdictions, including operations in Canada, Africa, South America and Australia, McKeith brings strategic insights to CTL with a strong focus on value creation.
Jonathan Morley-Kirk - Senior Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Morley-Kirk brings 30 years of experience, including 17 years in non-executive director roles with expertise in financial controls, audit, remuneration, capital raisings and taxation/structuring.
Investor Meet Company Webinar
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday 13 August 2024, 18:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 12 August 2024, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
About Reach announcements
This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Arenas Blancas, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Results of Entitlement Issue
Jindalee Lithium Limited (ABN 52 064 121 133) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one (1) New Share for every six (6) shares held at 5pm AWST on 15 July 2024 (Record Date), together with two (2) attaching options for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for (Attaching Options) to raise up to approximately $3.1 million (Entitlement Issue).
The Entitlement Issue was offered to persons registered as a holder of Company Shares as at the Record Date with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as identified in the Prospectus dated 10 July 2024 (Eligible Shareholders). Eligible Shareholders were also able to apply for additional New Shares and Attaching Options not subscribed for pursuant to the Entitlement Offer (Top-Up Offer).
A summary of the results of the Entitlement Offer are as follows:
An Appendix 2A will be lodged following release of this announcement in relation to the application for quotation of 8,315,511 New Shares and 8,315,334 Attaching Options.
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented:
“I would like to thank all shareholders who participated in Jindalee’s Entitlement Issue. Your support is crucial, and we're grateful for your confidence in our vision. The funds raised will be key in advancing the optimised Pre- Feasibility Study at our McDermitt Lithium Project. With McDermitt being the largest lithium resource in the USA, we see it as a pivotal asset in the development of America's domestic battery material supply chains.
We appreciate your continued trust in Jindalee and look forward to achieving great milestones together.”
Authorised for release by the Jindalee Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
