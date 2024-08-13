Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

First batch rock chip assay results confirm high-grade large-scale potential of Great Bear Lake Project. Initial assays from Phoenix results include 42.6% Cu, 38.2g/t Au and 310g/t Ag

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce first batch assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at Great Bear Lake Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), northern Canada. Results confirm widespread high-grade precious and base metal mineralisation associated with multiple IOCG and epithermal systems.

  • Heli supported sampling programme designed initially to focus on priority areas surrounding existing airstrip infrastructure - First results received to date are for Phoenix
  • Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver mineralisation confirmed. Phoenix is a district scale mineralised region, one of six (6) major project areas that were sampled within the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, Canada
  • Initial assays confirm historical results as well as significantly expand areas of known IOCG and epithermal mineralisation
  • Mineralisation now identified along more than a 3.4km E/W structural corridor with extensive IOCG and phyllic characteristics identified along the entire length
  • Better results from Phoenix include:
    • A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
      • 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
      • 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
      • 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
      • 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
      • 5.70% Cu, 1.87g/t Au, 96.7g/t Ag (F005438)
    • A broad outcropping 785 x 460m epithermal alteration zone returned:
      • 6.31% Cu, 28.2 g/t Ag, 0.468 g/t Au, 440 ppm Co (F005688)
      • 3.00% Cu, 249 g/t Ag, 0.717 g/t Au, 888 ppm Co (F005646)
      • 3.64% Cu, 4.73 g/t Ag, 0.047 g/t Au (F005632)
      • 2.78% Cu, 25.7 g/t Ag, 0.358 g/t Au (F005633)
      • 1.76% Cu, 1.29 g/t Au, 10.1 g/t Ag (F005694)
    • An additional nearby 215m N/S outcropping sulphide rich quartz vein returned high grade gold, silver and copper with best results of 38.2g/t Au, 76.5g/t Ag, 4.16% Cu (F005424) and 29.7g/t Au, 121g/t Ag, 2.55% Cu (F005426)
  • Further rock chip assays are expected from the other 6 initial project areas sampled at Great Bear expected over the coming weeks following QA/QC review and interpretation

“This initial batch of rock chip assays from Phoenix, the first project area to be sampled due to the proximity to the existing large airstrip at Great bear, has delivered outstanding initial results. Not only have we confirmed the historical results and sample locations, but we have expanded the area of known mineralisation at the project. This first success gives us great optimism regarding the other 4 project areas at Great Bear.

This remote and previously underexplored area has turned out to be a much larger metal rich hydrothermal system than previously thought. Historically seen as a series of sporadic high-grade results, this maiden mapping and sampling programme has confirmed for the first time a continuity and significant lateral extent of the known mineralisation.

Encouragingly Phoenix which is only the first of 5 project areas we have received assay results for, shows all the necessary characteristics of a major high-grade discovery with two major IOCG hydrothermal systems less than 2km apart with high grade epithermal mineralisation interspersed between these two larger areas and along a total strike length of 3.4km.”

“We anticipate continued assays over the coming month from the balance of work undertaken at Great Bear and I look forward to the release of these as they come to hand.

Importantly, this first field programme validates our strategy to pivot to the untapped resources of Canada’s far north, in the “scramble for what’s left”. As resource nationalism creates and will continue to create uncertainty over future supply lines, operating in Canada allows us to sleep at night.

We are doing what we said we would do - identifying opportunities and delivering results for shareholders and these are fantastic initial results.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Broken chain.

Expert: Regional Hubs Key to Breaking China's EV Supply Chain Dominance

During a presentation at Fastmarkets' annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, Andy Leyland, founder of Supply Chain Insights, emphasized the need to develop more regional supply chains to lessen dependence on China, but acknowledged that this transition is being hindered by significant obstacles, including high costs, a lack of transparency and insufficient government support.

“To build out a linear supply chain, you're not just building mines, you’re not just building refineries to produce hydroxide. You also need to build the cathode capacity, you also need to build the battery capacity,” he said. “And that means encouraging a whole group of companies to make investments in different stages of the supply chain.”

Underscoring the importance of building and fortifying regional supply chains, Leyland noted that demand for lithium-ion battery cells is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2 percent in the next decade.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Company Update

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) wishes to provide the following Company update on its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in Argentina.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Investor Meet Company Webinar


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Results of Entitlement Issue

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ABN 52 064 121 133) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one (1) New Share for every six (6) shares held at 5pm AWST on 15 July 2024 (Record Date), together with two (2) attaching options for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for (Attaching Options) to raise up to approximately $3.1 million (Entitlement Issue).

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited ('WCN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

