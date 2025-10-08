The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 08, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville
Sign up to get your FREE
Astral Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
02 February
Astral Resources
09 September
Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Initial Theia Grade Control Drill ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 September
Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N PalaeochannelDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 September
Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MREDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 August
High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit Shell
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Identified Within Kamperman Pit ShellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California
Locksley Resources, (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced that the company's advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect at the company's project in the Mojave Desert is producing concentrate grades... Keep Reading...
13h
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update
Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce production of 3,588 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2025 ("Q3") at its Galaxy Gold Mine ("Galaxy"), an 18% increase in gold production compared to Q2 2025 and a 51% increase compared to... Keep Reading...
13h
Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project
High-grade gold intercepts confirm strong continuity at the Road Cut Zone with multiple parallel shears traced along the Contact Zone Fault Drilling continues to expand mineralisation at the Jagger Zone, confirming gold-bearing shears to depths exceeding 240 m and reinforcing the strength of... Keep Reading...
23h
Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony ConcentrateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced GEOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH AT ANTIMONY CANYON PATENTED CLAIMSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Locksley Resources Limited Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to provide an update on the rapidly advancing metallurgical test work program being conducted on surface samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. Highlights -... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Astral Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00