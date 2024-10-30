- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 well successfully stimulated and flow tested
- Gas flowed from multiple stimulated zones, including deep coals for the first time
- ATP 2077 formally awarded and 173 Bcf additional contingent resources booked
- Elixir’s fiscal position remains strong - $10M at quarter end
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
The Daydream-2 appraisal well was again the key focus for Elixir during the quarter. The considerable successes of this program (albeit with some ebbs and flows typical of an early stage appraisal program) has provided the Company with a very strong platform to continue to de-risk the Grandis Project.
North America’s considerable experience in large unconventional plays over the last two decades indicates that having multiple operators try different approaches to “cracking the code” to most effectively liberate gas presents by far the optimal approach to really open up such plays.
In this context Elixir is very pleased to be currently accompanied by other active explorers in Queensland’s Taroom Trough. Collectively, considerable sums are being invested, contingent resources booked, knowledge transferred and service sector capabilities continuously improved.
During the last quarter Elixir’s contributions to these collective efforts were material and multiple. These included flowing gas from five out of six stimulated zones, including from deep coals for the first time in this region.
Elixir expects the various current – and likely new – Taroom Operators to expand their efforts in the years to come - to ultimately deliver a lot of gas into the nearby infrastructure that can readily take it to desperately short domestic and international markets.
In the current early stage of such a large play, the teething issues that typically arise include rationing of the required equipment, service sector companies requiring different approaches, etc. Elixir has experienced some of these – but we are convinced that we can see these already being ironed out. For instance, the collective efforts in the region are already leading to interest from the likes of new service sector and infrastructure companies, with highly relevant international expertise and equipment.
During the quarter Elixir was formally granted ATP 2077 – which immediately added 175 Bcf of new contingent resources. The timeline from being notified as preferred tenderer to formal award was very rapid – reflecting the strong Queensland regulatory environment generally and the well established oil and gas presence in the immediate region specifically.
Post the end of the quarter, Elixir was pleased to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to provide a framework under which to better investigate the development of the required infrastructure to take Taroom sourced gas to the nearby market interfaces. Elixir sees this is also an area of potential fruitful cooperation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Elixir Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Elixir Energy
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas assets in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia. As an early mover in both areas, Elixir Energy has been the first company ever to free-flow gas from the deep Taroom Trough in Queensland and flow gas of any description in Mongolia.
Elixir Energy’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in the Taroom Trough in the Southern Bowen Basin, where Australia’s premier physical and commercial gas hub – Wallumbilla – is immediately adjacent. Market factors are now driving new rounds of drilling in the Taroom Trough contributing to its reputation as an emerging energy super basin with major electricity as well as gas infrastructure.A successful free-flowing test was conducted on the Lorelle Sandstone and has indicated it could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Gas flow from Stage 1 Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation
Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is located in Mongolia.
The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which flowed gas in its early stages and is now moving to progressively de-water with a view to building up a sustained gas flow rate.
The company is led by a highly experienced team with direct histories in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Australia and Mongolia, targeting natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region, with exceptional access to existing infrastructure and high gas prices.
- The region is currently hosting multi-operator activity, including by Shell.
- Elixir has discovered a deep free-flowing gas zone in Grandis – the first of its kind.
- The company was also the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- A management team with a wide range of expertise in the natural resources sector provides leadership for maximising the value of Elixir Energy’s assets.
Key Projects
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international gas markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including gas transportation and electricity transmission access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Impressive Initial Flow Test Results: After a successful suite of DFITs, free-flowing test on the Lorelle Sandstone has been successfully stimulated. Elixir’s technical and economic modeling indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
- Project Expansion: In August 2024, Elixir was formally awarded a 100 percent working interest in ATP 2077 by the Queensland Government. The area is prospective for both deep and shallow gas, with an independently certified 2C resources of 173 billion cubic feet.
Daydream-2 Lorelle Sandstone Flow Testing*
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day in its early stages. Water production has progressed since these early flows with a view to de-pressuring the CBM reservoir, leading to sustained gas flows.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 to explore gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies.
An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America.
She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as several unlisted companies.
September 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report
Capital
On 15 August 2024 the Company announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 (“Attaching Options”). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.
Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited (“Oakley Capital”) and 62 Capital Pty Ltd (“62 Capital”) acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options (“Broker Options”) pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.
The consideration for the Placement shares was $1,042,790 (before costs). The intended use of the funds will be for:
- $0.743 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments
- $0.15 million - For working capital including costs of the offer
- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics
During the period 1,551,863 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 10 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, were exercised.
On 30 September 2024 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, and 5 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024, expired unexercised. On 4 October 2024 a shareholders’ meeting approved a placement of up to 576,795,250 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry on or around 30 October 2025 to the holders of the listed options which expired on 30 September 2024.
Significant activities by the Company’s investees’ during the September 2024 quarter were as follows:
Clean Hydrogen Technologies (BPH 16.2% direct interest)
On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024
Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: “JPR”) presents the following update on activities for the 3- month period ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”). Also included in this report are details of any subsequent events that have occurred up to the date of this release.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024 totalled ~$US1.96m/~$A2.93m (~49,600 barrels of oil).
- Oil sales for the Quarter were all through domestic sales channels – to both a major domestic refinery and a local mini refinery. There were no sales into the export market during the Quarter.
- The important Stage 2 100% gas utilisation project, involving connection into neighbouring infrastructure, is close to completion with commissioning of the gas pipeline expected to occur during November 2024.
- The West Zhetybai oilfield transitioned to its Full Commercial Production license on 01 September 2024.
- The Company released its Annual Report on 27 September 2024 and the Notice of Meeting for the 2024 Annual General Meeting was dispatched to shareholders on 28 October 2024. The AGM will be held on 29 November 2024.
The Quarter in brief:
During the Quarter, all production wells operated at expected levels, with the exception of the J-51 well, located on the Akkar East field. This well’s production is currently limited and, when funding allows, a workover will be carried out on this well, with a view to improving production.
Wells located on the Akkar East and Akkar North (East Block) fields are operating under their Full Commercial licences. Oil sales from these wells are subject to a monthly domestic quota that is set by the Kazakh Ministry for Energy. Oil produced from these oilfields, outside this domestic quota allocation, can be sold through other channels, including into the export market.
The West Zhetybai field operated under its Preparatory Period license for the months of July and August 2024 and successfully transitioned to its Full Commercial Licence on 01 September 2024.
As from 01 September 2024, oil produced on the West Zhetybai field is also subject to the monthly domestic quota set by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy. Any oil produced from this oilfield, outside this domestic quota allocation, can now be sold into both the domestic and/or export markets.
In terms of the validity dates of the Jupiter’s three Production Licences, these are:
Akkar North (East Block): 05 March 2046
Akkar East: 02 March 2045
West Zhetybai: 01 September 2046
3Q 2024 Oil Sales:
During the Quarter, unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) totalled ~$US1.96m (~$A2.93m) based on sales of ~49,600 barrels of oil (average price of ~$US39.50/bbl).
Cash receipts for the Quarter were ~$A2.83m. The variance between revenue recognised and cash receipts is due to the timing of the receipt of oil prepayments that are then amortised over one to two months of oil deliveries.
Approximate production of oil, by field, for the Quarter, was as follows:
- Akkar North (East Block): 10,000 barrels (production from J-50)
- Akkar East: 26,000 barrels (main production from wells J-52 and 19)
- West Zhetybai: 13,600 barrels (production from J-58)
Domestic Oil Sales:
Oil sales during the Quarter were made through the Joint Venture vehicle, Jupiter Energy Trading LLC. Oil was sold into the Pavlodar refinery and unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) totalled ~$US0.463m (~$A0.691m) based on sales of ~10,600 barrels of oil (average price of ~$US43/bbl).
Mini Refinery Oil Sales:
During the Quarter, oil that was produced under a Preparatory Period Licence, not sold into the export market and/or not subject to the domestic quota allocation set by the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, was sold to a local mini refinery.
Unaudited oil sales revenue (including VAT) totalled ~$US1.5m (~$A2.24m) based on sales of ~39,000 barrels of oil (average price of ~$US38.50/bbl).
Export Oil Sales:
There were no sales of oil into the export market during the Quarter.
Export oil pricing is linked with the destination to which the oil is routed. Routing, associated logistics costs, the discount to Brent quoted by traders and the additional Kazakh taxes levied on export oil, meant that for the entire Quarter, the net price received for export oil was not attractive when compared to available domestic sales channels. The geopolitical tension in the area was a contributing factor to the discount to Brent being quoted by traders.
The Company continues to monitor the export oil pricing formula being offered by traders and will revert to this sales channel when the net price achieved is superior to pricing being offered via other available domestic sales channels.
Click here to view the Sep24 Appendix 5B
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jupiter Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report
Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on exploration activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Highlights
- Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective from the 1st of October 2024.
- Significant new oil targets identified from fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data.
- The Salmon Lead exhibits stacked structural traps with potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHIs). It Offers several follow-on targets if successful, with a repeated structural configuration.
- Successfully reprocessed 1,000 km2 of legacy 3D seismic data across three leading prospects, providing enhanced insights into prospectivity that will guide our ongoing interpretation and resource estimation efforts.
- New seismic inversion and AVO studies have produced indications of high-quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon fill at the Raya Prospect, significantly upgrading its prospectivity.
During the reporting quarter, Condor and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), continued the evaluation of the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru in conjunction with the Company’s technical advisors Havoc Services Pty Ltd (Havoc).
Condor’s block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data from which an aggregate of 1,000km2 have been selected to undergo pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas (Figure 1). The three areas selected for reprocessing were chosen following the identification of the Raya and Bonito prospects and the Piedra Redonda gas field.
Figure 1 – TEA Prospects and 3D Seismic areas selected for reprocessing.
The Raya1 and Bonito2 prospects are large features in the Zorritos Formation, which present structural closure at multiple levels and the potential for stacked pay with multiple Zorritos reservoir-seal pairs present. The Piedra Redonda gas field contains ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources (2C) of 404 Bcf (100% gross)3 which potentially underpins a standalone gas development and additional low-risk upside located updip from the C-18X discovery well with ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources (2U) of 2.2 Tcf# (gross unrisked) of natural gas4.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)
Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.
Global natural gas production increased slightly in 2023 to 4.05 trillion cubic meters, up from 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2022, according to the Energy Institute.
The United States registered a 4.2 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, while Russia’s natural gas production fell by 5.2 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.
Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 14 percent of its member countries' natural gas requirements in 2023, down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.
Conversely, global natural gas demand grew by a modest 0.5 percent in 2023, as increases in China, North America, Africa and the Middle East were partially offset by declines elsewhere.
China’s continued pandemic recovery positioned the nation as the world's largest LNG importer, with a 7.2 percent rise in natural gas demand.
In contrast, Europe saw a 6.9 percent drop in natural gas consumption, reaching its lowest level since 1994. This decline was driven by the rapid growth of renewables and increased nuclear power availability, which reduced the need for natural gas and pushed prices lower.
Read on for a look at the top 10 natural gas-producing countries in 2023 based on data from the Energy Institute.
1. United States
Production: 1.35 trillion cubic meters
The US is by far the largest producer of natural gas in the world, representing nearly a quarter of global natural gas production. Its output has increased by more than 350 billion cubic meters in the past decade owing to the increasing cost of coal, and advancements in extraction technology such as horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking.
In addition to being a major natural gas producer, the US is also the biggest consumer of the fuel. In 2023, US demand for natural gas totaled 886.5 billion cubic meters, primarily for home heating and generating electricity. In the first half of 2022, Reuters reported that the US became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the country increased shipments to Europe due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and it continues to hold that title.
In 2023, the Appalachia region led US natural gas production, contributing 29 percent of the total output. However, production growth has been hampered by limited pipeline capacity, restricting the transport of gas to demand markets.
For the first seven months of 2024, the US exported 4.42 billion cubic meters of natural gas, a 3.3 percent increase from 2023’s 4.34 billion cubic meters, and 7.5 percent more than 2022’s 4.12 billion cubic meters.
High international demand and steady domestic consumption growth will keep the US a net exporter of petroleum products and natural gas through 2050. Despite the shift to renewable electricity generation, US natural gas production is expected to rise due to increased international demand for liquefied natural gas, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s Annual Energy Outlook 2023.
2. Russia
Production: 586.4 billion cubic meters
As the second largest exporter and the next largest producer of natural gas in the world, Russia also holds the biggest-known natural gas reserves on the planet. The country’s state-owned energy group Gazprom reportedly holds a 16.3 percent share of global natural gas reserves. Novatek is another of the country’s main gas producers.
“Historically, production was concentrated in West Siberia, but investment has shifted in the past decade to Yamal and Eastern Siberia and the Far East, as well as the offshore Arctic,” according to the International Energy Agency.
Europe's rejection of Russian natural gas products led to a 41 percent decline in revenues for the country's producers in the first three quarters of 2023, reported Reuters.
Despite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the latter has remained a crucial corridor for Russian natural gas into the EU. In September 2024, Russian natural gas exports that traveled through Ukraine totaled 1.26 billion cubic meters.
However, this is likely to change next year as Ukraine announced plans to end its Russian gas transit agreement, a move that analysts expect will intensify the energy tensions between the two countries.
When the current agreement expires at the end of 2024, the major route through which Russian natural gas flows to Europe will be cut off, potentially disrupting supply chains and raising concerns over energy security across the region.
3. Iran
Production: 251.7 billion cubic meters
Iran is the third largest natural gas-producing country, representing about 6 percent of global output. The Middle Eastern nation ranks second in terms of natural gas reserves. However, its natural gas infrastructure is far behind the top two natural gas producers.
Iran has tripled its natural gas production in the past decade, becoming the Middle East's largest producer. Iran and Qatar share the world's largest natural gas field. Iran's portion is known as South Pars and Qatar's, North Dome.
Iran plans to boost its production capacity by 30 percent within five years, supported by an US$80 billion investment in its gas fields, according to the nation’s Oil Minister Javad Owji. However, Qatar's expansion of liquefied natural gas production in North Dome poses a challenge to Iran's output ambitions.
Turkey and Iraq are major importers of Iranian natural gas, while Turkmenistan and Armenia have swap deals with Iran.
In early October, Iran and Russia signed a long-term natural gas supply deal, with Russia’s Gazprom committing to supply 109 billion cubic meters of gas to Iran annually. The agreement will boost Iran's gas capacities, and the country plans to use the gas domestically and for re-export to countries like Turkey, Pakistan and Iraq.
The deal could also enhance regional energy security and counter the impact of sanctions such as the US ones on Iran's energy sector.
4. China
Production: 234.3 billion cubic meters
In recent years, China’s government has incentivized the transition from coal to natural gas to reduce air pollution and meet emissions targets. Since 2013, natural gas production in China has grown by 92.3 percent, from 121.8 billion cubic meters in 2013 to 234.3 billion cubic meters in 2023, an all-time record.
China still relies on imports to meet about half of its demand. Australia, Turkmenistan, the US, Malaysia, Russia and Qatar are some of its biggest providers.
“In March 2022, China’s government released its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), which sets the domestic natural gas production target at 22.3 (billion cubic feet per day) by 2025, or 3.0 (billion cubic feet per day) more than domestic production in 2021,” according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Unconventional gas sources such as shale, coal-bed methane and natural gas hydrates accounts for an estimated 43 percent of China’s total gas output.
Noted in a September Bloomberg report, China has significantly increased its underground natural gas storage ahead of winter, reflecting preparation for both peak demand and possibly reduced consumption due to a slowing economy.
The well-stocked reserves, combined with expanded storage facilities, could cushion against harsh winter conditions, but a mild season may reduce imports, especially costly liquefied natural gas spot purchases.
China's increased domestic gas production, long-term LNG contracts and a sluggish economy, combined with expanding renewable energy, challenge future gas demand growth.
5. Canada
Production: 190.3 billion cubic meters
Canada holds 83 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas reserves, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) is the prime source of the majority of Canada’s natural gas production. In addition to the WCSB, offshore fields near Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, the Arctic region and the Pacific coast hold significant natural gas reserves.
Canada is also a top natural gas exporter, relying exclusively on pipelines, with the US as its only trading partner. In 2022, 99 percent of all US natural gas imports came from its neighbor to the north. The fact that Canada lacks LNG infrastructure makes it an unlikely potential source for meeting Europe’s natural gas needs in lieu of Russia.
According to the data from the Government of Canada, natural gas production rose in 2023, averaging 17.9 billion cubic feet per day. In December, output hit 18.8 billion cubic feet per day. Notably, production levels exceeded 18 billion cubic feet per day for eight of the 12 months.
In mid-September, LNG Canada provided an update on the LNG Canada project and the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which LNG Canada CEO Jason Klein said is now 95 percent complete.
Once finished, the pipeline will be used to export Canadian natural gas to Asian markets, “putting Canada on the global map of LNG exporting countries and creating a world-leading LNG industry in British Columbia and Canada.”
First shipments are scheduled for mid-2025.
6. Qatar
Production: 181 billion cubic meters
Qatar is the sixth largest natural gas producer and hosts the third largest proved natural gas reserves in the world. The majority of its reserves are located in the world’s largest natural gas field, the offshore North Field, which it shares with Iran.
The Middle Eastern country also ranks as the third largest natural gas exporter and is third in the world in LNG exports as of October 2023. In recent years, Qatar has made moves to capitalize further on its resources in an effort to expand its footprint in the international natural gas market. Statista reports that state-owned Qatar Petroleum is looking “to increase its LNG export market to compete with Russian LNG deliveries.”
In early 2024 Qatar unveiled plans to increase production from the world's largest natural gas field, aiming to raise capacity to 142 million metric tons per annum by 2030.
The North Field expansion, referred to as North Field West, is anticipated to contribute an additional 16 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas annually to the existing expansion efforts.
7. Australia
Production: 151.7 billion cubic meters
Since 2009, Australia has added 113 billion cubic meters of natural gas production. Nearly all of Australia’s natural gas resources are located in the massive gas fields on the North West Shelf, “providing feedstock to seven LNG projects.”
Australia’s LNG exports have grown exponentially over the past decade as several new production facilities have come online. Today, Australia has the second largest operating LNG export capacity in the world.
In late 2023, major Australian energy company Santos said it expects a decline in its natural gas production for 2024 as its Bayu-Undan offshore gas field in the Timor Sea is nearing depletion.
The federal government released its Australia's Future Gas Strategy in May 2024. The initiative focuses on ensuring energy security and supporting the transition to net-zero by 2050 by boosting natural gas production. The government plan highlights the need for new gas supplies to prevent shortages by 2028 on the east coast and 2030 on the west coast.
While supportive of the plan, Australia's energy producers have raised concerns of potential gas supply shortfalls by the end of the decade amid global market volatility.
Meg O'Neill, chair of Australian Energy Producers, highlighted that without action, Australia's east and west coasts could face shortages by 2028 and 2030, respectively, which could drive up energy prices.
8. Norway
Production: 116.6 billion cubic meters
Norway is the world’s eighth largest natural gas producer and third largest natural gas exporter. The Scandinavian country has understandably replaced Russia as the major supplier to the European natural gas market. In 2023, Norway reportedly accounted for 30.3 percent of natural gas supplied to the EU.
Norway’s natural gas companies have ramped up production in response to increased demand, and in mid-2023 the government gave the green light to 19 oil and gas extraction projects in the country.
In early 2024, some concern arose that the industry may face headwinds from a proposal by a climate change committee to temporarily suspend new licenses while the government decides on a climate strategy. However, in May the government offered licenses for 37 new blocks and emphasized the industry's importance to Norway and Europe.
Near-term gas production is forecasted to contract slightly in 2025 according to the Norwegian Budget Bill released in early October. The country's natural gas output is expected to decline by 1.6 percent, from 123 billion cubic meters in 2024 to 121 billion cubic meters in 2025.
9. Saudi Arabia
Production: 114.1 billion cubic meters
The ninth largest natural gas-producing country, Saudi Arabia has seen its output steadily increase since 2013, reaching a record 116.7 billion cubic meters in 2022.
Mordor Intelligence reports that this production growth was due in large part to increased development of standalone natural gas wells. State-run Saudi Aramco has awarded contracts to energy companies looking to develop the country’s largest unconventional gas field, Jafurah, located near the Persian Gulf.
Currently the country does not export its natural gas production; however, the government plans to begin natural gas exports by 2030. According to the EIA, Saudi Arabia is working to replace “crude oil, fuel oil, and diesel-powered electric generators with natural gas and renewable energy generation by 2030, which will likely increase domestic natural gas demand.”
In late 2023, Saudi Arabia began investing in the LNG market with Saudi Aramco buying a stake in MidOcean Energy, which is set to acquire interests in four Australian LNG projects. In July 2024, Aramco awarded contracts worth US$12.6 billion to expand production in the Jafurah field.
10. Algeria
Production: 101.5 billion cubic meters
Rounding out the top 10 natural gas-producing countries is Algeria, which produced 101.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2023. The country’s output increased year-over-year from 97.6 billion cubic meters in 2022.
Algeria has the fifth largest LNG export capacity in the world. In 2022, nearly 85 percent of the country's exports went to feed Europe’s natural gas demand. Italy signed an agreement with Algeria last year to increase the amount of natural gas it imports from the North African country.
From 2023 to 2028, the Algerian government expects to see its natural gas production increase by 1.4 percent annually.
In late May, Algeria signed two key hydrocarbon deals with US firms ExxonMobil (NYSE:XON) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to boost its natural gas production and enhance exports to Europe. This comes as European nations seek alternatives to Russian gas amid rising demand.
FAQs for gas investing
What is natural gas made of and how is it formed?
Natural gas is a mixture of methane and other naturally occurring gases. As fossil fuels, both crude oil and natural gas are formed via the same geological process. It isn't surprising then that the two materials are often found together. Natural gas is the product of ancient decomposed organic matter that mixed with sediment, became buried and was subject to immense pressure and heat over millions of years.
How is natural gas produced?
Natural gas is extracted via wells drilled into subsurface rock formations, or via hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" technology from shale formations. Following extraction, natural gas is separated from other liquids, including oil, hydrocarbon condensate and water. This separated gas then needs to be further processed to meet specific requirements for end-use quality and safe pipeline transmission.
What is natural gas used for?
Natural gas is well known as a fuel for heating, generating electricity and powering vehicles. However, it's also used to manufacture various products, such as vinyl flooring, carpeting, Aspirin and artificial limbs; in addition, it's a key component in the production of ammonia.
Is natural gas a clean energy?
According to the EIA, burning natural gas for power emits fewer greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants than other fossil fuels, since it burns more easily and contains fewer impurities. The EIA also notes that natural gas produces less carbon dioxide per equivalent amount of heat production.
Is natural gas cleaner than coal?
Although natural gas is a fossil fuel and was formed under the same conditions, it is often pegged as a "cleaner" energy option than coal or oil. The EIA states that, "burning natural gas for energy results in fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and carbon dioxide than burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equal amount of energy."
How much natural gas is left in the world?
Natural gas is not an infinite, renewable resource; however, its hard to determine how many untapped sources are left in the world. According to one estimate, natural gas reserves are sufficient to last another 53 years at current consumption rates. That figure doesn't take into account known natural gas resources under development or those yet to be discovered in underexplored regions.
How did the Ukraine war affect gas?
Russia was a leading supplier of natural gas to Europe prior to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, representing about 40 percent of the region’s supply. As a result of the war, energy prices shot up both in Europe and globally. According to S&P Global, the war has “accelerated” the globalization of the natural gas market as Europe turns to LNG. In the midst of this changing landscape, the US has become the world’s largest exporter of LNG as it stepped up shipments to Europe.
Can Europe survive without Russian gas?
The EU is working to phase out Russian natural gas exports by 2027. The growing global LNG market allows flexibility for European countries looking to source natural gas supply from producers as close to home as Norway (Europe's biggest gas supplier), other major natural gas suppliers in North Africa or from the world’s largest natural gas producer, the US.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Unlocking Kazakhstan's Energy Potential: Investing in Oil and Gas Stocks
Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the world with 1.8 percent of the world’s supply of proven oil reserves. Most of its oil deposits are in the western part of Kazakhstan near the Caspian Sea, in the Precaspian and the Mangistau basins.
The country’s favourable position in Central Asia, situated between Russia and China, has meant significant investment in the country by China since its independence thirty years ago. Currently, approximately 20 percent of the oil Kazakhstan produces is transported via pipeline to China.
The recent geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine has led to investment moving from Russia and Belarus to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh government, led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been actively promoting the message that Kazakhstan is open to foreign investment and the country continues to comply with the terms of Western sanctions set against Russia. The result is that Kazakhstan is now regarded as an attractive location for investment and has been a major beneficiary of the relocation of Western investment from Russia.
The Kazakh territorial area in the Precaspian Basin is 500,000 square kilometres. It‘s the most valuable basin in Kazakhstan, where more than 200 fields have been discovered.
Since its independence 30 years ago, Kazakhstan’s oil production has increased close to 3.8 times, with annual output of 84.2 million tons. Most of that production comes from major oil and gas projects in Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan. Of the sizable oil production of 84.2 million tons in 2022, roughly 76 percent is exported, which underscores its decisive position in the global oil market.
Key oil producers in Kazakhstan
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) leads Tengiz’s oilfield production, which saw a slight decline of 1 percent in 2023, with an average of 630,100 barrels per day (bpd). Tengiz has been a significant contributor to Chevon’s revenues for a number of decades and the company continues to make significant investment in the Tengiz field.
Approximately 80 km offshore Atyrau in the North Caspian Sea, Kashagan was the first shallow-water offshore oil field development project in Kazakhstan. The oilfield was developed and is operated by North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), a joint venture of the state-owned KazMunaiGas, Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Adani Total Gas (NSE:ATGL), Eni, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), CNPC, and Inpex (TYO:1605). NCOC is the operating company for the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement (NCSPSA).
The largest of the country’s oilfields, the Karachaganak field, produced approximately 259,770 barrels per day, a 7 percent increase on 2023 production. It is owned and operated by Karachaganak Petroleum Operating, a consortium of Eni, Royal Dutch Shell (LON:SHEL), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Lukoil (RUS:LKOH), and KazMunaiGas.
In the Mangistau, two of Kazakhstan’s significant Soviet era oilfields, Uzen and Zhetybai, are still in operation having produced approximately 5 billion barrels of oil since discovery. Major operators in the Mangistau include KazMunaiGas and MangistauMunaiGas (MMG).
The history of oil production means that the infrastructure in this region is also well developed. The Beineu-Shymkent Gas Pipeline project runs across the Mangystau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Turkestan oblasts. Joint ownership is held by KazTransGas JSC of Kazakhstan and Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline from China.
The importance of junior explorers
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR) is an oil exploration and production company engaged in advancing its onshore assets in West Kazakhstan. Jupiter holds 100 percent of the Block 31 exploration permit in the Mangistau Basin, with the licence area being in close proximity to the large Zhetybai oilfield, and close to the port city of Aktau. The company has been producing approximately 600 to 700 barrels of oil per day across three oilfields, with 1 production well on the Akkar North (East Block) field, 1 production well on the West Zhetybai field and 2 production wells on the Akkar East field.
The Company has successfully completed its Exploration Licence period and a recent western PRMS/SPE audit confirmed that the Company’s exploration drilling program had led to the discovery of 2P recoverable reserves of approximately 36.5 million barrels of oil (mmbbls).
The transition from explorer to producer
Jupiter Energy has now moved into its Production Licence period with the three oilfields having rights to full commercial production through to 2046 (Akkar North [East Block]), 2045 (Akkar East) and 2046 (West Zhetybai).
As part of the move into full commercial production, the company is required to build the requisite infrastructure to provide for 100% utilisation of all associated gas produced during oil production,
With the support of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Jupiter and its larger neighbour MMG, have agreed to work together to develop a solution to gas utilisation that not only benefits Jupiter and MMG but also local communities in the Mangistau. MMG is a 50/50 joint venture between KazMunaiGas and Chinese state owned CNPC and is a major employer of human resources, supporting many communities in the region.
Jupiter has constructed the necessary infrastructure that will allow all wells on the Akkar North (East Block) and Akkar East oilfields to tie into MMG’s existing gas utilisation infrastructure, and during 2025 will construct pipelines to also connect the West Zhetybai oilfield into MMG’s infrastructure.
The project is significant in that it is a demonstration of how the associated gas byproduct of oil production can be more effectively and efficiently captured and used to benefit both the operators and the local community, whilst helping Kazakhstan meet its long-term carbon-free objectives.
Key takeaway
As global energy demands evolve and the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry faces both challenges and opportunities.
The country's commitment to modernization and decarbonization, coupled with its vast resources, suggest it will continue to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the global energy landscape.
By facilitating the development of smaller companies from explorers to producers, the country will reap the benefits of the adaptability and innovation they bring to oil exploration and discovery.
In addition, such cooperation ensures that larger producers, with oilfields at a more mature stage of their life, can get access to by-products such as associated gas in an efficient and cost effective manner and, perhaps most importantly, any surplus gas output can be directed towards helping local communities keep their energy costs down.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Jupiter Energyin order to help investors learn more about the company. Jupiter Energyis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.a
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Jupiter Energyand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Taroom Gas Infrastructure MOU Signed with AGIG
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AGI Development Group Pty Ltd, a part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Elixir executes MOU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG)
- AGIG is one of the largest gas infrastructure businesses in Australia
- The MOU promotes developing new gas infrastructure for Elixir’s Taroom Trough gas resources
The MOU provides the parties with an initial framework under which to investigate the potential development of gas infrastructure assets to support the possible future production of gas from Elixir’s Grandis Gas Project in the Taroom Trough.
The key elements that the parties will initially consider will be in the areas of a new gas transmission pipeline to the Wallumbilla Hub; processing and compression facilities; and, gas storage facilities. The parties may seek to bring in parties such as the owners of other complementary upstream assets and Government bodies into this process.
About AGIG:
Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) is one of Australia’s largest gas infrastructure businesses in Australia. It owns and operates infrastructure that delivers gas to more than two million Australian homes, businesses, manufacturers, large industrials and electricity generators. Key transmission and storage assets include the 1,600 kilometre Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline and the Tubridgi Gas Storage Facility in Western Australia, and the 140 kilometre Wide Bay Gas Pipeline in Queensland.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “We are very pleased to enter into a MOU with a company of the calibre of AGIG. This serves as an initial framework to investigate how the massive gas resources of Project Grandis – and potentially the broader Taroom Trough – might be most effectively brought to market. Furthermore, it is a significant and timely confidence booster in the vast potential of the gas assets in this region from a very well regarded third party.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Elixir Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.