Exploration Update: Radius Exercises Option on Hidekel Concessions Adjacent to Tierra Roja, Peru

October 2, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Mining Assignment and Option Agreement to acquire the 1,800-hectare Hidekel concessions directly adjoining its 100%-owned Tierra Roja copper project in southern Peru (see press release Feb 28, 2025). The remaining concessions under review have been released. The signing of this Mining Assignment and Option Agreement consolidates Radius's land position at Tierra Roja and strengthens the Company's control over one of the most compelling copper exploration targets in the district.

Drill Permitting and Progress Update

Radius has advanced permitting and preparation for the first drill program at Tierra Roja. The Company has secured key approvals required to drill, including:

  • Ficha Técnica Ambiental (FTA) authorizing drilling and construction of up to 20 drill platforms and access roads.

  • Archaeological permit confirming clearance of cultural heritage impacts.

  • Water supply contract with a licensed provider.

  • Selected local drill contractor.

  • Federal land-use certification confirming the project area is unoccupied government land.

An additional access waiver is required, which is in progress. Radius's legal team has advised that the final authorization for initiation of activities is expected to be issued beginning of November.

Radius remains well-funded and has sufficient cash reserves to complete the planned drill program once final approvals are received.

Figure 1. Tierra Roja location map.


Figure 2. Tierra Roja tenure and target areas.


Management Comments

Bruce Smith, President and CEO of Radius Gold, stated:

"The acquisition of the Hidekel concessions secures a key extension of our Tierra Roja project. Our team is eager to commence the first drill program on this compelling copper target. While the administrative process for final approvals is taking longer than anticipated, we remain confident in resolving these outstanding requirements soon."

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius' Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has 30 years of mineral exploration experience and has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Radius Gold Inc.

Radius Gold has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe. Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.

More information can be found on Radius Gold's website at www.radiusgold.com

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located in Mexico, Guatemala and Peru which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate to retain the Company's treasury.  At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.  Radius is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.  You may find more information on Radius Gold at www.radiusgold.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration plans . Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the planned exploration work at the Company's projects will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius Gold Inc is a gold exploration company engaged in acquiring and exploring mineral properties or investing in companies holding mineral property interests. It owns an exploration and mining interest in various properties including Bald Peak Project; Holly-Banderas Project; Amalia Project and Plata Verde Project.

