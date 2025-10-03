Exploits Discovery Announces Filing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the management information circular (the "Circular") for its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") is now available on the Company's website at https:www.exploitsdiscovery.cominvestors#2025AGM as well as under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Meeting has been called for the purposes of, among other things, electing directors of the Company for the ensuing year, to reappoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and to consider a special resolution to approve the transaction previously announced on September 8, 2025 involving the sale of a 100% interest in all of the Company's mineral claims in Newfoundland to New Found Gold Corp.

The Board of Directors of Exploits unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all the meeting resolutions.

Shareholder Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held on Tuesday October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) at 199 Bay Street, Suite 5300, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote your shares as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares is at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Friday October 24, 2025. Only Exploits shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Registered shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares are encouraged to contact the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll Free, N. America) or +1 514 982-7555 (International). Shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary (including, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators) who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares are encouraged to contact such intermediary and to carefully follow the instructions of their intermediary on how to vote.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Following the completion of the sale of its Newfoundland claims, Exploits' portfolio is anchored by the Hawkins Gold Project in Ontario and three advanced-stage gold projects in Québec (Fenton, Wilson, and Benoist). The Company's strategy is to advance projects with district-scale potential through systematic exploration and partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"
President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Shanda Kilborn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 (778) 819-2708
shanda@exploits.gold
https://exploitsdiscovery.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

