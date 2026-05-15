Experian Partners With ServiceNow to Scale Trusted Decisioning to Agentic AI

New global long term partnership embeds Experian's Ascend capabilities directly into ServiceNow workflows, transforming client operations

Experian , the global data and technology company, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today unveil a new global multi-year partnership which harnesses the power of autonomous AI agents across platforms, helping businesses make faster and smarter decisions at scale.

Through this partnership, autonomous AI agents can gain the ability to act faster, and more consistently, starting with employee onboarding, third-party risk management and model life cycle governance use cases.

A major challenge for global organisations adopting agentic AI is achieving scale, with deployments often constrained by a lack of trusted data. In fact, industry research shows that data limitations are the primary barrier for eight in ten organisations. By connecting trusted intelligence directly into enterprise workflows, this partnership enables agentic AI to scale well beyond pilot deployments.

With the Experian Ascend Platform natively connected to the ServiceNow AI Platform, AI agents can seamlessly access Experian's trusted insights and decisioning capabilities directly within existing workflows, giving clients the unique opportunity to automate intelligence at scale.

Keith Little, President - Experian Software Solutions, said:
"We see agentic AI as a fundamental change in how intelligent services are delivered, and this partnership brings together complementary strengths and a shared vision for building them the right way.

"By connecting our intelligence and decisioning capabilities in Ascend directly into ServiceNow's workflow, businesses can operate with confidence at scale, while extending the impact of our capabilities into new industries and enterprise workflows. This partnership cements Experian's position as a global leader in AI innovation, giving organisations the foundations to deploy agentic services with confidence."

Cathy Mauzaize, President, EMEA at ServiceNow, said:
"Businesses are ready to move beyond experimentation, and this partnership gives them exactly what they need to scale. By bringing together ServiceNow's AI Platform, with Experian's world-leading decisioning and analytics platform, we're enabling deeper insights and delivering AI that can make smarter decisions and act faster in a secure environment that delivers real outcomes."

The partnership will support a wide range of use cases for companies in highly regulated environments, starting with third-party risk management - including fraud and identity verification for businesses, employee onboarding and model risk management.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com .

© 2026 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media contact:
Vicki Cook, Head of Corporate and B2B PR, Experian UK&I
Tel: +44 7977 798 173 / Email: vicki.cook@experian.com

For ServiceNow: press@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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