Expedia Group to Webcast Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 4, 2026

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its third quarter 2026 results for the period ended September 30, 2026, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com . The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for approximately twelve months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

Follow Expedia Group on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

Investor Relations
ir@expedia.com

Media Contact
press@expedia.com

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