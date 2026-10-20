- Properties can join Expedia Group through their existing software and go live in under 24 hours.
- The launch gives properties a simpler path to Expedia Group's consumer brands, B2B network and AI agentic bookings.
- Five connectivity partners across multiple markets shaped the experience in pilot: HotelRunner, Yanolja Cloud Solutions, RoomCloud, RateGain and Eviivo.
Expedia Group today announced AUTONOMOUS ONBOARDING™, a faster, simpler way for properties to join its global travel marketplace without leaving the connectivity software they already use. With just a few clicks, properties can select Expedia Group as a distribution channel, accept their agreement and go live in less than 24 hours - without a separate onboarding workflow or duplicate data entry.
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Expedia Group launches AUTONOMOUS ONBOARDING, helping properties access global travel demand faster
Properties select Expedia Group as a distribution channel within their existing connectivity provider, review and accept their agreement, and connect with no separate onboarding process and no re-entering information across systems.
From there, work that once required manual setup now happens automatically. Expedia Group's technology reaches into the property's existing software and transfers the critical data needed to set up the hotel, including room types, rates and rate plans, photos, amenities, payment setups, availability, and other property details. That data is then validated by Expedia Group, so the property can go live quickly.
Plug into Expedia Group's global demand
Once live, properties can reach travelers through Expedia Group's multiple consumer brands, its B2B distribution network of more than 75,000 partners and 200,000 travel advisors, and its emerging AI-powered travel partnerships. Expedia Group's platform saw more than one billion average monthly searches and recorded more than 415 million booked room nights in 2025, giving properties access to significant global demand 1 .
Built with software providers
Ahead of the launch, Expedia Group partnered with five pilot providers to bring Autonomous Onboarding to life: HotelRunner, Yanolja Cloud Solutions, RoomCloud, RateGain and Eviivo.
"Adding a new source of demand should not add a new layer of work," said Chris Hodges, VP of Global Connectivity & Partner Solutions, Expedia Group . "Autonomous Onboarding makes it much easier for properties to join Expedia Group through the technology they already use. It is an important first step in our broader vision for AUTONOMOUS DISTRIBUTION, where partners can spend less time on manual processes and more time growing their business."
The journey ahead
Autonomous Onboarding is the first phase of Expedia Group's Autonomous Distribution journey. Beginning with onboarding, the longer-term vision is to make the full distribution lifecycle simpler and more intelligent, extending into how partners manage and, over time, optimize their business.
Learn more about Autonomous Onboarding at: Expedia Group Connectivity .
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1 Expedia Group earnings, Q4 2025
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.
Expedia Group's ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.
© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.
For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com .
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