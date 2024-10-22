- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Exceptional Drilling Results Returned From Hyperion Gold Deposit
Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the receipt of all results for the Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling program completed during September at the Hyperion Gold Deposit (“Hyperion”), which forms part of the Company’s strategically important Tanami North Project in the Northern Territory (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exceptional results returned from the Reverse Circulation drilling campaign completed at the Hyperion Gold Deposit.
- Intercepts received include highlights:
- Hyperion Lode
- 25m @ 2.2g/t Au from 66m in hole HYRC24001
- 33m @ 2.6g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24017A
- Tethys Lode
- 10m @ 15.9g/t Au from 177m in hole HYRC24004
- 30m @ 2.9g/t Au from 31m in hole HYRC24006
- 13m @ 4.1g/t Au from 26m in hole HYRC24013
- Suess Lode
- 4m @ 7.7g/t Au from 87m in hole HYRC24004
- Hyperion Lode
- Two holes drilled down dip for metallurgical testwork, yielded intercepts:
- 99m @ 2.7g/t Au from 33m in hole HYRC24005 from the Hyperion Lode
- 53m @ 2.9g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24009 from the Tethys Lode
The results received are from the 17 hole, 1,770 metre RC program completed at Hyperion1 covering the Hyperion, Tethys and Seuss Lodes, yielding a series of significant intercepts demonstrating a greater than 30 gram metre interval (grade times width) based on a 0.5g/t gold cut-off, including:
- 25 metres @ 2.2g/t Au from 66m in hole HYRC24001 (Estimated True Width – “ETW” 24.1m)
- 15 metres @ 3.1g/t Au from 152m in hole HYRC24003 (ETW 13.2m)
- 15 metres @ 2.1g/t Au from 48m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 7.9m)
- 4 metres @ 7.7g/t Au from 87m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 2.8m)
- 10 metres @ 15.9g/t Au from 177m in hole HYRC24004 (ETW 9.4m)
- 30 metres @ 2.9g/t Au from 31m in hole HYRC24006 (ETW 19.0m)
- 17 metres @ 2.9g/t Au from 67m in hole HYRC24011 (ETW 14.4m)
- 15 metres @ 2.2g/t Au from 50m in hole HYRC24012 (ETW 11.7m)
- 13 metres @ 4.1g/t Au from 26m in hole HYRC24013 (ETW 10.9m)
- 26 metres @ 1.6g/t Au from 41m in hole HYRC24016 (ETW 25.4m) and
- 33 metres @ 2.6g/t Au from 49m in hole HYRC24017A (ETW of 29.9m)
The results show that all holes intersected a reportable mineralised interval, with the majority of the reported results at grades above the estimated grade of the recently released Hyperion Mineral Resource. These new results will now be used to update the Hyperion Mineral Resource, which currently comprises an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.64Mt @ 1.5g/t Au for 407,000 ounces at a reporting cut-off grade of 0.6g/t Au2.
Drilling was also completed at the Brokenwood, Pandora and Tregony North Prospects for which the Company is still awaiting results.
Hyperion is located in the highly prospective, but underexplored area situated between the 1.1Moz Groundrush Gold Deposit and the 94Koz Crusade Gold Deposit3, both of which form part of the neighboring Central Tanami Project (Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)/Tanami Gold NL (ASX:TAM)). Hyperion is also located around 25kms to the south of Prodigy Gold’s wholly owned 64Koz Tregony Gold Deposit4 (Figure 2). Hyperion and Tregony are key pillars of Prodigy Gold’s project portfolio and the focus of the Company’s current exploration activities.
The objectives of the reported Hyperion RC drilling program were to:
- infill areas of the Hyperion Resource that require closer spaced drilling to improve confidence in the recently updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Deposit
- re-drill several historical Air Core (“AC”) holes so that these results can be used in future resource estimations
- complete two holes drilling down dip of the known mineralisation to provide samples for metallurgical benchscale testwork from other areas of the Hyperion Deposit. Previous metallurgical testing was completed only on samples from the Suess Lode5.
Management Commentary
Prodigy Gold Managing Director, Mark Edwards said:
“The drilling completed in 2024 highlights the reason why Prodigy Gold views Hyperion as one of the key projects for the Company. These results support the current company strategy focusing on our Tanami North project area and remaining committed to expanding our Mineral Resource inventory through organic growth. These new results will also provide the Company with additional technical information, such as the recovery characteristics of the mineralisation of other lodes at Hyperion through further metallurgical testwork.
While two holes drilled targeted mineralisation down dip of the Hyperion and Tethys Lodes to provide samples for metallurgical testwork, they also provided the Company with confidence in the style of mineralisation at Hyperion. The holes have provided information regarding the down dip continuity of mineralisation, which will be used to assist with the updating of the Hyperion resource estimate.
With drilling now complete for the current field season the results will be used to assist with the planning of further drilling for the 2025 field season, which will definitely include follow-up drilling close to hole HYRC24004 that intersected 10m of mineralisation at close to half an ounce of gold per tonne (15.9g/t Au). This is an outstanding result and demonstrates the overall potential of the Hyperion Deposit and the nearby areas.”
Figure 1 Project location in the Tanami Region
Hyperion 2024 RC Resource Drilling Programs
The Hyperion Deposit is located on EL9250, which is 100% owned by Australian Tenement Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prodigy Gold. The project is approximately 150km southwest of Lajamanu in the Tanami Region of the Northern Territory (Figure 1).
The Hyperion Deposit was actively explored by Zapopan NL between 1989 and 1995 with RAB, RC and DD drilling completed. Further exploration was undertaken by Otter Gold NL in 2002 and then Newmont Exploration between 2003 and 2005 before the project was purchased by Prodigy Gold in 2009. The Company has been active on the project since 2011.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Prodigy Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project
Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise $616,000 (before costs) from institutional and sophisticated investors and a further $234,000 from the Board of Directors and Management of Golden Mile Resources (subject to shareholder approval).
The Placement was strongly received from institutional and sophisticated investors.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Golden Mile has received firm commitments totalling $616,000 (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.
- The Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe for $234,000 in addition to the Placement, subject to shareholder approval.
- Golden Mile is well funded to deliver the maiden drill programme at the Pearl Copper Project, located in Arizona, USA.
Firm commitments have been received to raise $616,000 through the issue of 61,600,000 new, fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”), at an issue price of $0.010 per Share (“Placement”). In addition, the Board of Directors and Management have committed to subscribe to a further $234,000 of Shares at an issue price of $0.010 per Share, subject to approval by shareholders (“Subscription”). The price of $0.010 per Share represents a discount of 23% to the 5-day VWAP of $0.013.
Shares issued through the Placement will utilise the Company’s existing capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 and Shares issued under the Subscription will be subject to shareholder approval.
Sanlam Private Wealth Pty Limited (“Sanlam”) were the lead managers for the Placement. The Company will pay Sanlam a 6% capital raise fee and, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, issue Sanlam 12 million unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.
Shares issued under the Placement and Subscription will receive one (1) unlisted option for every 2 (two) Shares, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring three (3) years from date of issue.
The Company is proposing to hold a shareholders’ meeting in December 2024 to seek approval for the issue of the options to Sanlam, the options to the Placement and Subscription participants and the Shares the subject of the Subscription.
Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These funds will allow the Company to accelerate its maiden drilling programme at the Pearl Copper Project targeting our priority 1, Odyssey prospect.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Highlights
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- Multiple gold-bearing quartz veins successfully intercepted in diamond drilling at the new Trafalgar North vein zone discovery. Two drill holes completed at Trafalgar North, with best mineralised intercepts including:
TFDD019
- 4.8m @ 4.0g/t Au from 165.6m; including:
- 0.4m @ 17.9g/t Au from 166.9m, and
- 0.4m @ 24.0g/t Au from 170.0m
- 0.3m @ 25.1g/t Au from 440.5m
TFDD020
- 3.05m @ 4.9g/t Au from 53.1m including
- 0.35m @ 40.0g/t Au
- 2.7m @ 4.1g/t Au from 115.4m, including
- 0.35m @ 26.6g/t Au
- Gold mineralisation at Trafalgar North confirmed from surface to over 150m depth and open in all directions
- New in-situ gold vein system discovered during surface sampling and trenching programs at the Grenadier Prospect
- Flynn Gold to receive up to $140,000 to co-fund drilling under the Tasmanian Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI)
Exploration – Other Projects, NE Tasmania
- New Exploration Licence Application submitted over 40km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure surrounding the historic Beaconsfield Gold Mine
- Exploration landholding in NE Tasmania reduced by 457km2 (30%) to approximately 1,020km2, reducing holding costs significantly
Corporate
- The Company’s cash position at 30 September 2024 was $1.83 million
- An At-The-Market Subscription Agreement signed with Dolphin Corporate Investments, providing Flynn with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the next three years
JOIN FLYNN GOLD’S INTERACTIVE INVESTOR HUB
to receive announcements and updates and to interact with the Company by asking questions or making comments which our team will respond to where possible
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/qy1Aly
Flynn is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned exploration projects in Tasmania and Western Australia (see Figure 1).
The Company has eight 100% owned tenements in north-east Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold as well as tin/tungsten. The Company also holds the Henty zinc-lead-silver project on Tasmania’s mineral-rich west coast and the Firetower gold and battery metals project located in north-western Tasmania.
Flynn has also established a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia. In addition, Flynn holds a binding Option Agreement to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome (Forrestania), Western Australia.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Koonenberry to Expand New South Wales Position with Gold and Copper Projects
Koonenberry Gold (ASX:KNB) is adding "highly prospective" gold and copper assets in New South Wales to its exploration portfolio via two separate transactions, the company said on October 17.
It will acquire the Enmore gold project from Global Uranium and Enrichment (ASX:GUE,OTCQB:GUELF), and the Lachlan projects through the acquisition of the entire issued capital of private company Gilmore Metals.
The company said in a press release that it sees the purchases as transformative — they will expand its land holdings to 4,410 square kilometres, giving it one of New South Wales' most significant portfolios.
Koonenberry has received firm commitments from the investment community to raise AU$4.5 million, with support from major shareholder Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) and incoming funds from Lowell Resources (ASX:LRT).
“With a concurrent capital raising … the company will be in a very strong position to fund its planned activities. We believe this portfolio of 100 percent-owned and free carried projects are extremely value-accretive for shareholders and have outstanding potential to yield a significant discovery,” said Dan Power, the firm's managing director.
Enmore is located 20 kilometres south of Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV) gold-antimony mine, and shares similar geology and prospectivity. It is located in the New England Fold Belt and has orogenic gold mineralisation.
On its website, Global Uranium and Enrichment notes that it completed 10 reverse-circulation drill holes at Enmore's Sunnyside and Bora prospects in 2021, returning "significant gold values" from all of them.
This exploration work led to a 2022 diamond drill campaign, during which the company says that it demonstrated Enmore's potential as an emerging high-grade gold project.
Koonenberry plans to drill at Enmore in the near future, and will look to test Sunnyside’s high-grade shoot potential. Other planned work will include relogging and resampling of historical drill core and additional surface sampling.
The company may also look at doing electrical geophysics to focus additional drilling.
The Lachlan projects are made up of 10 exploration licences that are “highly prospective” for porphyry copper-gold, epithermal gold and orogenic gold systems. The combined area of the properties stands at 1,766 square kilometres, giving Koonenberry leverage in terms of land position to compete with major and junior exploration companies.
Koonenberry is currently prioritising multiple pre-defined targets and prospects at the Lachlan projects in order to move toward readiness for drilling. The properties are in the Lachlan Fold Belt, and next steps will likely include reconnaissance field work, geochemical surveys and additional geophysical work and drilling.
The company is also working at its Koonenberry project, which it says is "highly prospective" for Victorian-style orogenic gold deposits. The asset is also located in New South Wales, with approvals for drill testing anticipated soon.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
$1.5M Placement
Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) has agreed to place up to 61M fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at $0.025 per share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise up to $1.525K.
The placement will be effected in two tranches with 21M shares to be issued forthwith under the Company’s current ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A capacities. The second tranche will be issued subject to and upon shareholder approval being obtained at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
Applicants for New Shares will be issued one (1) free option for every two New Shares. These free options will be issued subject to and upon shareholder approval being obtained. Each option will be exercisable at ten cents ($0.10) on or before 31 October 2026.
Funding from the placement will be applied to exploration within the Georgetown Project ǪLD and general working capital. That exploration will include advanced field work, geochemistry and geophysics directed at positioning the Company to commence drilling early 2025.
The New Shares will be listed on ASX and will rank equally with the existing fully paid ordinary shares currently quoted as ASX:EMU.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report - September 2024
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (the Quarter).
Highlights
Mandilla Gold Project
- Successful completion of a 70-hole/6,512 metre in-fill reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the cornerstone Theia deposit at Mandilla.
- Assay results from the Theia program were reported subsequent to the end of the Quarter on 9 October 20241.
- Metallurgical results at the Hestia, Eos and Iris deposits demonstrate extremely high gold recoveries (up to 99.5%), fast leach kinetics and low reagent consumptions.
Feysville Gold Project
- Assay results reported from a 32-hole/1,673 metre RC drill program completed during the previous quarter at the Rogan Josh Prospect2,3.
- Assay results reported from a 120-hole/3,664 metre program of reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling completed during the previous quarter4.
- Cube Consulting currently finalising a maiden Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for the Kamperman and Rogan Josh prospects, and a revised MRE for the Think Big deposit, together comprising the Feysville MRE. This work is expected to be reported during October 2024.
Corporate
- Announcement of two-tranche placement to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at an offer price of $0.095 per share (Placement).
- Tranche 1 of the Placement raised approximately $21.0 million (before costs) and was completed on 1 October 2024.
- Cash of approximately $24.1 million as at 30 September 2024 (inclusive of Tranche 1 Placement proceeds net of costs).
- Tranche 2 of the Placement, which involves the issue of new fully paid shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million (before costs).
- Additionally, Company Directors subscribed for 789,474 shares on the same terms as the Placement shares, with their participation also subject to shareholder approval.
- Shareholder approval for the issue of shares under Tranche 2 and to the Directors will be sought at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2024.
- Astral is now fully funded to FID including acceleration of exploration activities at the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, and completion of the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Study.
Figure 1 – Location map identifying Astral’s projects.
MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT
The Mandilla Gold Project is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
The area hosts world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited, as well as the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX).
Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third‐party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.
The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.
Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Cerrado Gold Sparkles with 76 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 2.68 percent on the week to close at 621.67 on Friday (October 18). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.44 percent to 24,822.54.
Statistics Canada released its September consumer price index figures on Tuesday (October 15). The data indicates that inflation continues to ease, gaining just 1.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, well below the 2 percent target rate originally set by the Bank of Canada when it started increasing interest rates in March 2022.
The slowing pace of inflation is largely attributable to lower costs at the pumps, with gasoline prices falling 10.7 percent on a yearly basis; that follows a 5.1 percent decline in prices in August.
However, the deceleration was offset by an 8.2 percent rise in rent and a 2.4 percent increase in food costs.
South of the border, the US Dollar Index (INDEXUSD:DXY) fell slightly on Friday after investors began to move back into Chinese equities, but ultimately ended the week up 0.58 percent. The shift came after the Chinese government announced new funding initiatives aimed at helping out the country's beleaguered capital markets.
Despite the rise in the US dollar, gold set new record highs on Friday, climbing to US$2,721.27 per ounce at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Silver also saw strong momentum as it surged 6.88 percent on the week to US$33.67 per ounce.
A rally on Friday did little to ease copper’s woes. The red metal extended its fall, dropping 2.67 percent to US$4.39 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) sank 4.94 percent to close at 531.98.
Markets were mixed this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) adding 0.6 percent to reach 5,864.68, and the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) declining 0.21 percent to finish the period at 20,324.04. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbed 1.11 percent to reach 42,275.9 at the end of the week.
Find out how the five best-performing Canadian mining stocks performed against that backdrop.
1. Cerrado Gold (TSXV:CERT)
Weekly gain: 75.51 percent
Market cap: C$33.52 million
Share price: C$0.43
Cerrado Gold is a gold production and development company focused on its assets in South America, including two producing mines in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Its flagship Minera Don Nicolas mine consists of a 333,400 hectare concession package and has been in operation since 2018. Mining feed is derived from the La Paloma and Martinetas open pits and processed at a centralized carbon-in-leach gold plant, which has a capacity of 1,000 metric tons per day.
Cerrado has been working on exploration efforts to expand the resource estimate at Minera Don Nicolas with the intent of extending the life of the mine. On September 19, the company released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the expansion, showing that measured and indicated resources at the property total 490,340 ounces of gold and 6.59 million ounces of silver, the majority of which is found in the Calandrias Sur open pit.
The PEA demonstrates an after-tax net present value of US$111 million at a gold price of US$2,100, and estimates a mine life of five years, with an annual production target of 56,000 gold equivalent ounces per year.
The most recent news from Cerrado came on October 16, when the company announced its Q3 production results for Minera Don Nicolas. In the release, the company reported the production of 37,108 gold equivalent ounces during the first nine months of 2024, with 13,201 gold equivalent ounces ounces produced in Q3.
2. Metallis Resources (TSXV:MTS)
Weekly gain: 56.67 percent
Market cap: C$14.38 million
Share price: C$0.235
Metallis Resources is an exploration company that has spent much of 2024 advancing work at its Greyhound property in Central Idaho, US. The company acquired the 124 hectare property, which hosts the past-producing Greyhound and Bulldog silver-gold mines, in February from Greyhound Mining and Milling.
Since then, Metallis has completed the first phase of its exploration program. On September 4, the company said initial assay results showed elevated levels of antimony, with rock samples collected at Bulldog hosting grades of up to 4.54 percent of the critical mineral. Three contiguous samples over a 3 meter length returned 0.61 percent antimony, further validating strong mineralization at surface. None of the areas with the best antimony results have ever been drilled.
In a follow-up release on September 17, Metallis reported that surface rock samples from the site had returned high-grade gold assays of up to 67.02 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold equivalent, with multiple grab samples with more than 10 g/t gold equivalent. Aside from that, the company reported the identification of a new mineralized showing, which it has named Akita. It produced two rock samples grading 8 and 8.5 g/t gold equivalent.
The most recent news from Metallis came on October 14, when it closed a C$890,500 private placement following the sale of 6.85 million units at a value of C$0.13 each. Proceeds will be used for field exploration work at Greyhound, as well as the Kirkham property in the Golden Triangle, which is located in BC, Canada.
3. Gabriel Resources (TSXV:GBU)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$18.84 million
Share price: C$0.015
Gabriel Resources is a precious metals explorer and developer focused on advancing its Rosia Montana gold project. Based in Transylvania, Romania, Rosia Montana is in a region that has seen significant historic mining. Covering 2,388 hectares, the site is host to a mid-to-shallow epithermal system containing deposits of gold and silver.
The most recent resource estimate from a 2012 technical report shows proven and probable quantities of 10.1 million ounces of gold and 47.6 million ounces of silver. Gabriel has invested more than US$760 million into Rosia Montana, but has undertaken little development at the site since the early 2010s, as Romania blocked further development.
In 2015, the company entered into arbitration through the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) over permitting at the site and suggested that Romania was in violation of bilateral investment treaties. On March 8, Gabriel issued a press release with an update saying that its case against Romania had been dismissed by the ICSID, which also awarded Romania US$10 million in legal fees and expenses. Gabriel said it would review the decision with its legal team and evaluate its options. While news of that decision caused Gabriel's share price to plummet in March, it saw gains after closing the initial tranche of a US$5.58 million private placement on May 17.
The most recent update about the arbitration came on July 8, when the company announced it would be seeking an annulment of the ICSID award. The company said that the original decision was fatally flawed in multiple respects, including the disregarding of applicable law and multiple departures from fundamental rules and procedures.
4. Northern Graphite (TSXV:NGC)
Weekly gain: 46.67 percent
Market cap: C$13.11 million
Share price: C$0.11
Producer and developer Northern Graphite is the only miner of flake graphite in North America.
The company owns the Lac des Iles mine in Québec, Canada, which hosts an indicated amount of 213,000 metric tons of graphitic carbon, with an additional inferred amount of 106,000 metric tons.
In its Q2 results, released on August 29, Northern reported that it had increased production at Lac des Iles to 4,082 metric tons, up 59 percent from the 2,574 metric tons produced in the first quarter. The increase comes as the company works to boost production at the site to its 25,000 metric ton nameplate capacity. Additionally, Northern said it is working on operational scenarios to begin work at a new open pit by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
On October 9, the company announced it had entered into an agreement with Rain Carbon for a joint operation to develop and commercialize advanced battery anode materials for electric vehicle batteries.
5. 1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB)
Weekly gain: 46.43 percent
Market cap: C$25.6 million
Share price: C$0.205
1911 Gold is a gold exploration company working to advance its Rice Lake properties in Eastern Manitoba.
The properties cover more than 58,000 hectares along the Rice Lake greenstone belt in an area that has been explored since gold was discovered in 1911. The exploration properties include two prospective claim blocks, Rice Lake and Central Manitoba, and host the past-producing True North, Central Manitoba, Gunnar and Ogama-Rockland mines.
The most recent update from the site came on October 3, when the company announced it had mobilized a rig for a surface drill program set to commence in mid-October. The 6,000 meters will be focusing on near-surface targets at the True North mine to test the San Antonio West, San Antonio Southeast and Cohiba East sites.
1911 said the targets show significant potential for high-grade gold, and can be easily upgraded to resources due to their close proximity to existing infrastructure and historic underground mine workings.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks article was retrieved at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 18, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX and TSXV with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
