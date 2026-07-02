EVSX Corp Announces the Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

EVSX Corp Announces the Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

Montréal TheNewswire - July 2, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that the executive consulting agreement between Ian C. Peres and EVSX Corp. has come to an end, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mark Billings as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Billings will lead the Corporation through this transition and oversee the Corporation's affairs, including the protection of its assets, engagement with key stakeholders, and the evaluation of available alternatives to preserve and maximize value for the benefit of the Corporation and its stakeholders.

The Board of Directors remains committed to acting in the best interests of the Corporation. Its immediate priorities are to safeguard the Corporation's assets, maintain essential corporate functions, and work constructively with creditors, regulators, employees, and other stakeholders to preserve value and determine the best path forward.  Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Mark Billings'

MARK BILLINGS
Director

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

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