EvolveImmune Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Preclinical Milestone in Collaboration with AbbVie

EvolveImmune Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Preclinical Milestone in Collaboration with AbbVie

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a new class of multi-specific T cell engagers with integrated CD2 costimulation, today announced the nomination of a development candidate against a solid tumor target as part of its ongoing partnership with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Achievement of this pre-defined preclinical milestone triggers an $18 million milestone payment to EvolveImmune.

The program is being advanced under a collaboration and option-to-license agreement to develop multispecific biologics for multiple targets in oncology initiated between EvolveImmune and AbbVie in October 2024. The collaboration leverages EvolveImmune's proprietary EVOLVE T cell engager platform, which is designed to deliver potent, selective and integrated T-cell co-stimulation to amplify and sustain the tumor killing capacity of the T-cells. This approach aims to bypass low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activate adaptive immunity and reduce T-cell dysfunction to overcome therapeutic challenges in solid and hematologic tumors.

"AbbVie has proven to be an exceptional partner, enabling the significant progress we have achieved to date. This is the first program from our collaboration to progress to candidate selection and provides optimism for the continued work we are undertaking with AbbVie against additional targets," said Stephen Bloch, M.D., chief executive officer of EvolveImmune. "Importantly, the achievement of this milestone validates the ability of our EVOLVE platform to deliver potentially differentiated T cell engager candidates in oncology, while also highlighting the exceptional dedication and scientific rigor of our discovery team." 

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-class, multi-specific T cell engagers derived from its EVOLVE platform, which have been inspired by a generation of discoveries in T cell immunology. EVOLVE molecules leverage the power of integrated CD2 costimulation to overcome the therapeutic challenges of cancer cell resistance to current immunotherapies in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. The EVOLVE platform has generated a pipeline of internal and partnered programs, the most advanced of which, EVOLVE104, is in active clinical development. For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com.


Contacts: EvolveImmune Therapeutics Stephen Bloch, M.D. Chief Executive Officer 860-856-7104 info@evolveimmune.com Stellar Red PR (on behalf of EvolveImmune Therapeutics) Tim Brons (Media) 646-319-8981 tbrons@stellarredPR.com

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