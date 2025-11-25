Evercore Hosts 8th Annual Healthcare Conference, Dec. 2-4, 2025

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its 8th annual Healthcare Conference at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, Dec. 2-4, 2025.
This year's conference features over 500 industry experts and corporate leaders from more than 200 leading healthcare companies. Across three days, guests will have the opportunity to attend panels, fireside chats, scheduled investor meetings and company-hosted dinners while directly engaging with key industry professionals.
The participating public and private companies will cover all the major healthcare verticals over the entirety of the event, including Biotechnology, Major/Specialty Pharma, Healthcare Distribution, Services & Technology, Life Science Tools & Diagnostics, and Healthcare Facilities & Managed Care.
Maren Winnick, a senior managing director and one of the leaders of Evercore's biopharma investment banking team, said, "This conference highlights how breakthroughs in biotech and pharma are reshaping patient outcomes at a pace never seen before. It is inspiring to engage with the leaders behind these transformative innovations." Her colleague, Bradley Wolff, also a senior managing director and one of the leaders of the biopharma advisory effort, noted, "With revolutionary change occurring daily, this conference underscores the essential role biopharma play in driving forward the innovations that will define the future of healthcare."
Umer Raffat, Evercore's senior research analyst leading coverage of large cap biotech and pharmaceuticals, said, "As innovation across biotech and major pharma continues to accelerate, this conference provides an invaluable forum to discuss how large-cap therapeutics are shaping the next phase of healthcare." Cory Kasimov, senior research analyst leading coverage of mid- and small-cap biotechnology at Evercore, added, "Covering mid- and small-cap biotech means staying close to the science and the emerging companies pushing the field forward, which is exactly the kind of dialogue this conference is designed to foster."
Marc Harris, director of research at Evercore's equities business, said, "For both investors and companies, this conference is an opportunity to explore the breakthroughs emerging from the dynamic world of healthcare. It underscores the collaboration and forward thinking that continue to drive the industry's growth."
This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore salesperson for additional details. Companies should contact EVRISI_Events@evercoreisi.com .
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125034468/en/
Business Contact:
Marc Harris
Director of Research of Evercore's Equities Business
Communications@Evercore.com
Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com
Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com