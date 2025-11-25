Evercore Hosts 8th Annual Healthcare Conference, Dec. 2-4, 2025

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its 8th annual Healthcare Conference at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida, Dec. 2-4, 2025.

This year's conference features over 500 industry experts and corporate leaders from more than 200 leading healthcare companies. Across three days, guests will have the opportunity to attend panels, fireside chats, scheduled investor meetings and company-hosted dinners while directly engaging with key industry professionals.

The participating public and private companies will cover all the major healthcare verticals over the entirety of the event, including Biotechnology, Major/Specialty Pharma, Healthcare Distribution, Services & Technology, Life Science Tools & Diagnostics, and Healthcare Facilities & Managed Care.

Maren Winnick, a senior managing director and one of the leaders of Evercore's biopharma investment banking team, said, "This conference highlights how breakthroughs in biotech and pharma are reshaping patient outcomes at a pace never seen before. It is inspiring to engage with the leaders behind these transformative innovations." Her colleague, Bradley Wolff, also a senior managing director and one of the leaders of the biopharma advisory effort, noted, "With revolutionary change occurring daily, this conference underscores the essential role biopharma play in driving forward the innovations that will define the future of healthcare."

Umer Raffat, Evercore's senior research analyst leading coverage of large cap biotech and pharmaceuticals, said, "As innovation across biotech and major pharma continues to accelerate, this conference provides an invaluable forum to discuss how large-cap therapeutics are shaping the next phase of healthcare." Cory Kasimov, senior research analyst leading coverage of mid- and small-cap biotechnology at Evercore, added, "Covering mid- and small-cap biotech means staying close to the science and the emerging companies pushing the field forward, which is exactly the kind of dialogue this conference is designed to foster."

Marc Harris, director of research at Evercore's equities business, said, "For both investors and companies, this conference is an opportunity to explore the breakthroughs emerging from the dynamic world of healthcare. It underscores the collaboration and forward thinking that continue to drive the industry's growth."

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore salesperson for additional details. Companies should contact EVRISI_Events@evercoreisi.com .

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Marc Harris
Director of Research of Evercore's Equities Business
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EvercoreEVRNYSE:EVRFintech Investing
EVR
The Conversation (0)
EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise it has moved to secure additional beneficiated ore supply to complement development of its Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave, California. This initiative forms part of the... Keep Reading...
EV Resources

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Wogen Resources Ltd (“Wogen”) and Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd (“XCLR”). Under the MOU:Funding: Wogen and XCLR will engage on a proposed US$2–3... Keep Reading...
EV Resources

EVR completes acquisition of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR: 70%), Mexico

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has completed its binding agreement to acquire 70% of an operating Joint Venture over the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (El Lirio de los Valles mining concessions) in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico by establishing a wholly owned Mexican subsidiary,... Keep Reading...
EV Resources

Strategic US Antimony Acquisition, Coyote Creek

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has reached agreement with a resources private investor based in the USA, for the acquisition of 49 unpatented claims (“The Claims”) over the Coyote Creek Antimony Project. Highlights: EVR has reached agreement with a private US Investor to... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims