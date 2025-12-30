Euromax Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSXV: EOX,OTC:EOXFF
www.euromaxresources.com

Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX,OTC:EOXFF): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces today that, further to its news release dated December 15, 2025, it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 48,838,542 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a subscription price of C$0.0325 (US$0.02299) per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,587,252.62 (US$1,123,003.12).

A second and final tranche of the Private Placement of a remaining 73,257,815 Common Shares for additional gross proceeds of C$2,380,878.99 (US$1,684,504.73) is expected to close as soon as practicable in January 2026 (the "Final Tranche").

The placees of the First Tranche included one insider of the Company and other investors (the "First Tranche Placees").

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring on May 1, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

The gross proceeds from the Common Shares issued pursuant to the First Tranche will be used as follows:

i. Office, administration and communications costs – 20%
ii. Salaries – 31%
iii. Legal & administrative fees – 18%
iv.  Finance costs – 7%
v. Project working capital – 9%
vi. Tax, audit & accounting fees – 15%

Amounts representing 6% of the proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund normal salary payments to Non-Arms' Length Parties. Amounts representing up to 5% of the proceeds of the Private Placement may be used to fund payments to persons conducting Investor Relations Activities within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV.

As certain of the First Tranche Placees are related parties of Euromax, in completing the First Tranche, the Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Policy 5.9 of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

The Private Placement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the timing of the closing of the Final Tranche and the use of proceeds from the Common Shares issued pursuant to the First Tranche. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure  contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

SOURCE Euromax Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/30/c8921.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Euromax ResourcesEOX:CCTSXV:EOXCopper Investing
EOX:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.00% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.00% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce Certified Assay results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization collected from the pre-drill area on the Wedge VMS Project, in the world-famous Bathurst... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 3rd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02B) has been completed.DDH WD-25-02B was collared approximately 60 meters northwest of... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Keep Reading...
Rows of fine copper bars with text that reads '5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week.'

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Pacific Empire Metals Gains 200 Percent on Drill Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released November’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Monday (December... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce Certified Assay results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization collected from the pre-drill area on the Wedge VMS Project, in the world-famous Bathurst... Keep Reading...
Copper bars.

Top 5 Copper News Stories of 2025

Copper prices surged to unprecedented levels in 2025, hitting all-time highs. Tight supply played a key role, along with solid demand tied to electrification and the shift to cleaner energy.The red metal's big moves came alongside gains in precious metals, highlighting an unusual year in which... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes Upsized, Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and FT Offering

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Gold Investing

Finding Gold: Exploring New Zealand’s Next Big Discovery

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing and Completes Private Placement

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion Under Convertible Credit Facility

Blockchain Investing

Top 5 Australian Government News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine