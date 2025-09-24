GreenRoc Strategic Materials

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that the European Union ("EU") Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, will be visiting GreenRoc's Amitsoq graphite deposit and planned mine site this week.

During the visit, Commissioner Jørgensen will be joined by Malene Vahl Rasmussen, Mayor of Kommune Kujalleq (the South Greenland Municipality), Simon Bojsen-Møller, Head of EU Representation in Nuuk, and Per Haugaard, Head of EU Representation in Denmark.

In February 2024, the EU and Greenland signed a partnership agreement focused on the development of sustainable raw materials value chains in Greenland. Greenland possesses several of the critical raw materials sought under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA"), making it a key region for the EU's supply chain diversification efforts.

The CRMA identifies 34 materials as Critical Raw Materials ("CRMs"), based on their high economic importance to the EU and significant supply risks. The CRMA further designates a subset of 17 of the 34 CRMs as Strategic Raw Materials ("SRMs"). These SRMs are considered particularly vital due to their projected exponential growth in demand, complex production processes, and higher supply risks. The SRM list includes natural graphite (battery grade).

Under the CRMA, the EU can designate specific mining or processing projects as "Strategic Projects", providing these projects with streamlined permitting processes, access to financing, and other forms of support. As previously reported, GreenRoc's Amitsoq graphite project was announced a Strategic Project in June 2025.

GreenRoc's CEO, Stefan Bernstein, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome this important delegation to Amitsoq, and to provide them with an in-depth look at our graphite deposit, which we are developing into a future source of this strategic raw material. This visit further underscores the EU's support for our efforts to establish a secure, responsibly sourced supply chain of processed graphite for Europe's automotive and defence industries."

For further information, please contact:

Investor questions on this announcement

We encourage all investors to share questions

on this announcement via our investor hub

https://greenrocplc.com/s/f795de

GreenRoc Mining plc

Stefan Bernstein, CEO

info@greenrocplc.com

+44 20 3950 0724

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

Sandy Jamieson / Louise O'Driscoll

+44 20 7213 0880

Oberon (Broker)

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

+44 20 3179 5300

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

About GreenRoc

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc is an AIM-quoted UK public company which is led by a group of highly experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on fast-tracking the Amitsoq Graphite Project in Greenland into a producing mine to meet critical demand from Electric Vehicle ('EV') manufacturers in Europe and North America for new, high grade and conflict-free sources of graphite.

Amitsoq is one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in the world with a combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred JORC Resource of 23.05 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 20.41% graphite, giving a total graphite content of 4.71 Mt, and significant further upside beyond this. Test work has proven that Amitsoq graphite can be readily upgraded to high-grade, anode-quality graphite, with higher than 99.95% purity and relatively little energy input, which bodes well for future production costs and sustainability commitments.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment released on 31 October 2023 gives a post-tax NPV8 for the Project of US$179M, an IRR of 26.7% and capex estimated at US$131M (including a 25% contingency). These figures solely relate to the economics of a mining and primary processing operation in South Greenland and do not take into account any potential upside from the downstream processing operation which GreenRoc intends to establish. A Feasibility Study into the establishment of a graphite spheronisation processing plant (published in May and July 2024) shows a post-tax NPV8 for the project of US$621M, an IRR of 26.5% and capex estimated at US$340M (including a 25% contingency).

The Company has signed a Letter of Intent to secure an area for the Company's future Active Anode Materials Plant in Southern Norway and has received expressions of support from the European Raw Materials Alliance and the US EXIM Bank for future development. In November 2024, GreenRoc and Morrow Batteries a/s, a Norwegian Gigafactory signed a MoU to work together on a regional supply chain of battery anode material and the Company received a Letter of Interest from the Export and Investment Bank of Denmark (EIFO) in January 2025.

GreenRoc's Amitsoq and Anode Materials Plant project was announced as a Strategic Project under EU's Critical Raw Materials Act on June 4, 2025, and has an ESG certification via DigBeeTM since March 2025.

GreenRoc also owns the Thule Black Sands Ilmenite Project ('TBS') in Greenland, which has an initial Mineral Resource of 19Mt at 43.6% Total Heavy Minerals with an in-situ ilmenite grade of 8.9%.

Source

aim:grocgraphite investing
The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Description:

Market research firm Arrowhead believes Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is positioned to benefit from surging demand for critical minerals tied to the global energy transition. In a September 2025 Due Diligence and Valuation Report, analysts Karan Mehta and Sahil Rustagi suggested a fair share value of AU$0.071 to AU$0.087, more than triple the current trading price of AU$0.022 as of mid-September 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation

Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES), advancing the large-scale, high-quality Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda, is pleased to release its latest corporate presentation, offering a detailed update on the Project's development and upcoming milestones.

Presentation Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Person placing a ballot in a voting box.

Québec Communities Vote "No" to La Loutre Graphite Mine

Residents in five Western Québec municipalities of have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed open-pit graphite mine, with 95 percent voting against the La Loutre project in a referendum.

Nearly 3,000 ballots were cast on Sunday (August 31) across Duhamel, Lac-des-Plages, Lac-Simon, Chénéville and Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk. Of those, 2,754 citizens voted against the asset, while only 115 were in favor.

The organizers say the result leaves no room for ambiguity about local opposition.

Keep reading...Show less
Glowing battery with text: "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: StrategX Jumps 64 Percent on Fundraising

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (August 19). The figures show that inflation decelerated that month, posting a 1.7 percent year-on-year gain, down from the 1.9 percent recorded in June.

The most significant contributor to the fall was a 16.1 percent decline in gasoline prices from the same period last year.

Keep reading...Show less
Pencils forming an L shape with "supply" and "demand" on yellow background.

Graphite Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

Oversupply and trade concerns were the most impactful factors in the graphite market in H1.

Prices for graphite fell by 10 to 20 percent in 2024, as noted in an International Energy Agency report, and heading into 2025 the sector was expected to see continued divergence between China and ex-China regions.

Analysts anticipated that domestic Chinese prices would remain low, while US and European benchmarks were expected to climb as supply shifted away from China and created tighter markets.

Keep reading...Show less
Futuristic lithium-ion battery design with digital elements.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Focus Graphite Rises Over 90 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Friday (August 15), Statistics Canada released wholesale trade data for June. The release indicates that sales increased 0.7 percent to C$84.7 billion for the month, with four of seven sectors reporting gains.

The increases were led by the food, beverage and tobacco sector, which increased 1.7 percent to C$15.6 billion, and on a provincial level by Québec, which reported 1.9 percent higher sales at C$15.3 billion. Sales also increased in the mineral, ore and precious metals subsector, rising to C$1.02 billion in June from C$750.84 million recorded in May.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

uranium investing

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of $518,750

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors