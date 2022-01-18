Esports Technologies, Inc. a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today that WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski is interviewing Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach on Wednesday, January 19 at 10 am ET . Tune into their live streaming conversation via WallStreetBets' Twitter and YouTube channels. Speach will talk about Esports Technologies' recent $75.9 ...

GAMING00