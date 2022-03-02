Equity Metals Corporation reports drill results with multiple +500gt Ag-eq intervals from the western portion of the Sveinson target on the Silver Queen property, BC. Highlights include hole SQ21-059 which returned multiple high-grade gold-silver-polymetallic intercepts, including: a 0.4 metre interval grading 22.5gt Au, 3273gt Ag, 5.6% Cu, 2.5% Pb and 1.8% Zn within a 2.6 metre interval averaging 3.8gt Au, 509gt ...

EQTY:CA