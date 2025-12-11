Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Divestment of Dewey Energy Holdings LLC and the Company's Asset in the Anadarko Basin

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Divestment of Dewey Energy Holdings LLC and the Company's Asset in the Anadarko Basin

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (" Epsilon " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced the signing of definitive transaction documents and the coincident closing of a sale of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Dewey Energy Holdings, LLC, which holds the Company's Western Anadarko basin assets, to an undisclosed private buyer.

The assets sold included approximately 813 Mcfe/d (60% natural gas) of production (Q3 2025 figure) and approximately 6,400 net deep acres and 2,200 net shallow acres of leasehold, all located in Dewey County, Oklahoma.

The purchase price was $2.5 million in cash.

RedOaks Energy Advisors LLC assisted the Company with the sell-side process.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Marcellus, Powder River, Permian, Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Epsilon EnergyEPSNNSD:EPSNOil and Gas Investing
EPSN
The Conversation (0)
Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (formerly, GK Resources Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 6, 2025, May 16, 2025, July 9, 2025, September 18, 2025, November 18, 2025 and December 3, 2025, it has completed the acquisition... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (December 10, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces an additional gold target, named CZ Gol d on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas exploration license in Ratanakiri Province,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 9 décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 9 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (Dec. 4, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces Mussel Basin as a fourth target for exploratory drilling based on data processing of the seismic program. After identifying three significant... Keep Reading...
Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, December 4 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Completes Sale of Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Retains 100% Unencumbered Ownership of the Sun Dog Project Through Conclusion of Property Option Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold, Bulk Sample and Financing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition