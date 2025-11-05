Epsilon Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (" Epsilon " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported third quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q3 2025
Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 QoQ% YoY% YTD 2025
NRI Production
Gas MMcf 2,136 2,752 1,304 -22 % 64 % 7,628
Oil Mbbl 39 44 53 -11 % -26 % 129
NGL Mbbl 14 8 17 78 % -18 % 38
Total Mmcfe 2,456 3,064 1,727 -20 % 42 % 8,629
Daily Mmcfe/d 26.7 33.7 18.8 31.6
Revenues $M
Gas 4,758 6,910 1,904 -31 % 150 % 22,282
Oil 2,511 2,725 3,965 -8 % -37 % 8,505
NGL 267 145 335 84 % -20 % 799
Midstream 1 1,445 1,845 1,084 -22 % 33 % 5,183
Total 8,981 11,625 7,288 -23 % 23 % 36,769
Realized Prices 2
Gas $/Mcf 2.23 2.51 1.46 -11 % 53 % 2.92
Oil $/Bbl 63.73 61.72 74.27 3 % -14 % 65.87
NGL $/Bbl 19.12 18.51 19.56 3 % -2 % 21.26
Adj. EBITDA $M 4,365 7,396 3,744 -41 % 17 % 22,370
Cash + STI 3 $M 13,236 10,378 8,775 28 % 51 %
Capex 4 $M 2,885 2,698 3,908 7 % -26 % 13,618
Dividend $M 1,379 1,376 1,374 0 % 0 % 4,130
Share Buybacks $M 0 0 628 0 % -100 % 0
Adj Net Income 5 $M 1,904 4,146 406 10,023
p/share $ 0.09 0.19 0.02 0.45
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
3) Includes restricted cash balance
4) Includes acquisitions
5) Excludes one-time expenses for transaction costs and impairment


Operations Update:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. These were primarily related to the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in Texas. The well in Texas is the eighth Barnett well developed in the project and is performing in-line with pre-drill expectations with a 30-day gross IP rate of over 870 Boe/d (82% oil). Offset wells were shut-in for approximately 20 days during the quarter during the completion, with a net impact of approximately 3,000 net barrels.

In the Marcellus, operator elected shut-ins occurred in the second half of the quarter in response to lower gas prices during the shoulder season, with a net impact of approximately 110 MMcf.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the last several weeks, net wellhead pricing in the Marcellus has moved up strongly as we exit the shoulder season, providing a strong setup for enhanced cash flows in the coming quarters. In the Permian, we continue to deliver good results. The eighth well in the project was brought online in September and performance is consistent with other wells developed in the project area. The next well in Texas is planned for development in the first quarter next year.

The big news during the quarter was our announcement of the acquisition of the operated business in the Powder River Basin. This transaction represents a major milestone in our strategic objectives to add scale, capital control and highly economic inventory at an attractive valuation. The transaction complements our non-operated portfolio and delivers on all these objectives. Integration planning and due diligence have progressed on schedule. We are excited to welcome a capable operating team from Peak and a premier long term focused energy investor in Yorktown as an anchor shareholder. The transaction is expected to close in November."

Current Hedge Book:

Date Natural Gas Crude Oil
Swaps Basis Swaps Costless Collars Swaps
Volume (MMcf) Price ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Basis ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Bought Put ($/MMBtu) Sold Call ($/MMBtu) Volume (MBbl) Price ($/Bbl)
4Q 2025 597 3.69 414 (0.96 ) 286 3.46 5.60 22 67.66
FY 2025 597 $ 3.69 414 ($0.96 ) 286 $ 3.46 $ 5.60 22 $ 67.66
1Q 2026 270 4.66 - - 567 3.36 5.49 6 65.00
2Q 2026 273 4.10 - - 459 3.35 5.00 3 64.00
3Q 2026 276 4.10 - - 439 3.35 5.01 - -
4Q 2026 93 4.10 - - 590 3.33 5.26 - -
FY 2026 912 $ 4.27 - - 2,055 $ 3.35 $ 5.21 9 $ 64.67
1Q 2027 - - - - 619 3.43 5.41 - -
2Q 2027 - - - - 553 3.25 5.04 - -
3Q 2027 - - - - 229 3.16 4.46 - -
4Q 2027 - - - - 75 3.16 4.46 - -
FY 2027 - - - - 1,477 $ 3.31 $ 5.07 - -


Earning's Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Z4tohzO8 . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website ( www.epsilonenergyltd.com ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", ‘may", "will", "project", "should", ‘believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues from contracts with customers:
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 7,536,248 $ 6,203,953 $ 31,586,766 $ 18,118,368
Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,445,211 1,083,988 5,182,566 4,464,134
Total revenue 8,981,459 7,287,941 36,769,332 22,582,502
Operating costs and expenses:
Lease operating expenses 2,397,052 2,099,501 7,615,735 5,517,830
Gathering system operating expenses 563,542 490,325 1,729,988 1,692,862
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,570,462 2,698,812 9,247,973 7,127,641
Impairment expense 2,676,669
General and administrative expenses:
Stock based compensation expense 376,613 309,109 1,148,289 944,267
Other general and administrative expenses 2,467,785 1,449,576 5,748,081 4,486,814
Total operating costs and expenses 8,375,454 7,047,323 28,166,735 19,769,414
Operating income 606,005 240,618 8,602,597 2,813,088
Other income (expense):
Interest income 84,894 60,693 117,440 435,908
Interest expense (11,666 ) (17,598 ) (43,783 ) (35,117 )
Gain on derivative contracts, net 964,307 440,712 2,076,000 245,095
Other income (expense), net 5,252 9,994 (28,086 ) 111,067
Other income, net 1,042,787 493,801 2,121,571 756,953
Net income before income tax expense 1,648,792 734,419 10,724,168 3,570,041
Income tax expense 576,497 368,398 4,084,378 881,464
NET INCOME $ 1,072,295 $ 366,021 $ 6,639,790 $ 2,688,577
Currency translation adjustments (42,676 ) 39,845 (168,288 ) 62,438
Unrealized loss on securities (1,598 )
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 1,029,619 $ 405,866 $ 6,471,502 $ 2,749,417
Net income per share, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.12
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.12
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 22,017,310 21,948,519 22,028,248 21,954,803
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 22,159,532 22,155,292 22,170,223 22,000,881


Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
September 30 December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,766,167 $ 6,519,793
Accounts receivable 4,515,199 5,843,722
Fair value of derivatives 889,187
Prepaid income taxes 975,963
Other current assets 965,970 792,041
Total current assets 19,136,523 14,131,519
Non-current assets
Property and equipment:
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method
Proved properties 200,066,005 191,879,210
Unproved properties 33,396,744 28,364,186
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (134,181,378 ) (123,281,395 )
Total oil and gas properties, net 99,281,371 96,962,001
Gathering system 43,540,301 43,116,371
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,271,826 ) (36,449,511 )
Total gathering system, net 6,268,475 6,666,860
Land 637,764 637,764
Buildings and other property and equipment, net 221,901 259,335
Total property and equipment, net 106,409,511 104,525,960
Other assets:
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 272,298 344,589
Restricted cash 470,000 470,000
Prepaid drilling costs 4,673 982,717
Total non-current assets 107,156,482 106,323,266
Total assets $ 126,293,005 $ 120,454,785
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable trade $ 2,963,805 $ 2,334,732
Gathering fees payable 978,890 997,016
Royalties payable 1,481,520 1,400,976
Income taxes payable 1,556,724
Accrued capital expenditures 1,605,705 572,079
Accrued compensation 726,213 695,018
Other accrued liabilities 490,970 371,503
Fair value of derivatives 487,548
Operating lease liabilities 120,799 121,135
Total current liabilities 9,924,626 6,980,007
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations 3,822,030 3,652,296
Deferred income taxes 12,062,053 12,738,577
Operating lease liabilities, long term 266,263 355,776
Total non-current liabilities 16,150,346 16,746,649
Total liabilities 26,074,972 23,726,656
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Shareholders' equity
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 22,058,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 22,008,766 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 116,081,031 116,081,031
Additional paid-in capital 13,267,196 12,118,907
Accumulated deficit (38,995,173 ) (41,505,076 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,864,979 10,033,267
Total shareholders' equity 100,218,033 96,728,129
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 126,293,005 $ 120,454,785


Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
Nine months ended September 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 6,639,790 $ 2,688,577
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 9,247,973 7,127,641
Impairment expense 2,676,669
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities (297,637 )
Gain on derivative contracts (2,076,000 ) (245,095 )
Settlement received on derivative contracts 699,265 1,245,931
Settlement of asset retirement obligation (1,600 ) (88,992 )
Stock-based compensation expense 1,148,289 944,267
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (676,523 ) 584,088
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 1,328,523 1,545,431
Prepaid income taxes (67,878 )
Other assets and liabilities (191,487 ) (94,360 )
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities (430,885 ) (1,520,707 )
Income taxes payable 2,532,686
Net cash provided by operating activities 20,896,700 11,821,266
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (5,032,558 ) (3,100,294 )
Additions to proved oil and gas properties (5,901,411 ) (28,728,498 )
Additions to gathering system properties (384,124 ) (76,625 )
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment (12,102 ) (13,912 )
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale (4,045,785 )
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity 23,116,930
Prepaid drilling costs 978,044 1,813,808
Net cash used in investing activities (10,352,151 ) (11,034,376 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Buyback of common shares (1,831,208 )
Dividends paid (4,129,887 ) (4,116,777 )
Net cash used in financing activities (4,129,887 ) (5,947,985 )
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (168,288 ) 62,438
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,246,374 (5,098,657 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,989,793 13,873,628
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,236,167 $ 8,774,971
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
Income tax paid - federal $ 1,417,860 $
Income tax paid - state (PA) $ 755,138 $
Income tax paid - state (other) $ 26,710 $ 4,000
Interest paid $ 9,935 $ 16,832
Non-cash investing activities:
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $ 2,266,859 $ 818,504
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $ 39,805 $ 173,193
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 25,196 $ 39,597


Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income $ 1,072,295 $ 366,021 $ 6,639,790 $ 2,688,577
Add Back:
Interest income, net (73,228 ) (43,095 ) (73,657 ) (400,791 )
Income tax expense 576,497 368,398 4,084,378 881,464
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,570,462 2,698,812 9,247,973 7,127,641
Impairment expense 2,676,669
Stock based compensation expense 376,613 309,109 1,148,289 944,267
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (156,659 ) 44,677 (1,376,735 ) 1,000,836
Foreign currency translation loss (710 ) 23,601 570
Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,365,270 $ 3,743,922 $ 22,370,308 $ 12,242,564

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Q125 Q225 Q325 YTD 2025
Net Income 3,965,918 1,475,965 1,029,619 6,471,502
Adjustments
Transaction Costs 0 0 874,541 874,541
Impairment - Canada 6,669 2,670,000 2,676,669
Adjusted Net Income 3,972,587 4,145,965 1,904,160 10,022,712
WA Shares O/S - Diluted 22,109,819 22,202,315 22,159,532 22,170,223
P/Share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.45


Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income Per Share as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income Per Share adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak acquisitions and (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.


