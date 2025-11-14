Epsilon Announces the Closing of the Acquisitions of the Peak Companies With Assets in the Powder River Basin

Epsilon Announces the Closing of the Acquisitions of the Peak Companies With Assets in the Powder River Basin

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (" Epsilon " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported the consummation of the previously announced acquisitions of Peak Exploration and Production LLC and Peak BLM Lease LLC (together, the " Peak Companies ") (the " Closing ").

The Closing followed a special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on November 12, 2025, where the Company's shareholders approved the issuance of common shares in connection with the acquisitions.

As consideration at Closing, 5,681,489 common shares were issued to the shareholders of the Peak Companies, after closing purchase price adjustments. Following Closing, up to 2,500,000 common shares or $6.5 million in cash is required to be issued or paid based on the timing of certain regulatory approvals, as contemplated by the membership interest purchase agreement for Peak BLM Lease LLC, a copy of which was attached to the Company's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2025.

At Closing, the commitments on the Company's credit facility were increased to $80 million, with loans extended (drawn) at Closing of $50.5 million. Loan proceeds were used to repay the Peak Companies' existing loan and associated costs. All other material terms of the Company's credit facility remain the same.

Also at Closing, the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") appointed Bryan H. Lawrence and Jack Vaughn to the Board.

Sixteen former employees of the Peak Companies have accepted full-time offers of employment with the Company's subsidiary, Epsilon Energy USA Inc., and will be primarily based in Durango, Colorado and Wright, Wyoming.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of this transformational acquisition, marking a pivotal step in the company's growth. We warmly welcome our new colleagues to the team. Their combined talents and basin expertise will be instrumental to our future success. We're also honored to welcome two exceptional leaders in Bryan and Jack to our board. Their guidance will be invaluable as we execute on our strategy moving forward."

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Wyoming, Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", ‘may", "will", "project", "should", ‘believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Epsilon EnergyEPSNNSD:EPSNOil and Gas Investing
EPSN
The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 12, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that it has entered into a service agreement with Departures Capital Inc. (" Departures Capital ") was signed November 3 2025 and is effective... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - November 12, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 12 novembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy: Fueling Innovation

Keep Reading...
VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

Angkor Resources (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTCQB: ANKOF Angkor is making moves across both the mineral and energy sectors. With three milestones on deck-including expanded oil production in Alberta and copper-gold assay results from Cambodia-Angkor is building value across borders, driven by a... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 5, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the results of our North Bokor seismic program leading to the confirmation of a third anticlinal dome structure buried under the flat valley... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Emerita Intersects 9.6 Meters Grading 2.7% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold and 6.9 Meters Grading 1.4% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit

Related News

Gold Investing

Mike Maloney: Gold, Silver Bull Run in Final Phase, I Expect "Spectacular" Prices

Gold Investing

Canadian Gold Resources to Expand Maiden Diamond Drill Program & Provides Update on Bulk Sampling Program at Lac Arsenault, LIFE Offering Update; Disclosure Corrections

Gold Investing

China’s Gold Market Enters Turbulent Transition as New VAT Rules Take Effect

Graphite Investing

India Overhauls Critical Minerals Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Board with Appointment of Mark E. Smith

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 9.6 Meters Grading 2.7% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold and 6.9 Meters Grading 1.4% Copper, 1.85 g/t Gold at El Cura Deposit