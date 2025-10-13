Epsilon Announces New and Revised Senior Secured Reserve-Based Revolving Credit Facility

Epsilon Announces New and Revised Senior Secured Reserve-Based Revolving Credit Facility

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (" Epsilon " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported the closing of a new and revised senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility (the " Credit Facility ") with Frost Bank as the administrative agent and Frost Bank and Texas Capital Bank as lenders. The new Credit Facility replaces the Company's previous credit facility.

Term highlights of the Credit Facility:

  • Epsilon Energy USA Inc. and Epsilon Energy Ltd. as co-borrowers
  • Four year term (matures October 8, 2029)
  • Initial borrowing base and commitments of $47.5 million (supported by the Company's existing US upstream assets), which will be redetermined and increased on the closing of the acquisition of the Peak companies later in Q4 2025 (to include the acquired assets).
  • Semi-annual redeterminations
  • Interest is charged on drawdowns at the 3-Month Term SOFR rate plus a margin of 3-4% (depending on facility utilization), payable quarterly

The new Credit Facility will initially fund at the same time as the closing of the Peak companies acquisition. Proceeds will go to repaying Peak's existing term loan, with an estimated balance at closing of $49.6 million.

"The new and revised credit facility adds commitment capacity and tenor and enables the Company to comfortably close the acquisitions announced in August while maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity going forward" commented Andrew Williamson, Epsilon's Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of the new loan agreement is available in the Form 8K filed following this release.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", ‘may", "will", "project", "should", ‘believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Epsilon EnergyEPSNNSD:EPSNOil and Gas Investing
EPSN
The Conversation (0)
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices weakened in Q3 as global supply outpaced demand and inventories swelled.Brent crude fell 1.7 percent to end the quarter at US$65.90 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped to US$62.33. Deloitte’s latest energy report attributes the decline to rising stockpiles and OPEC+’s... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Q3 2025 Operations and Financial Update

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Q3 2025 operations, including the results of a ten-well drilling campaign at its Nong Yao field on block G11/48 (90% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand.Key HighlightsSafe... Keep Reading...
Oil pumps and stock market graphs merging in a digital overlay.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

The oil market struggled in Q3 as prices continued to soften under mounting supply pressure. Following moderate gains in H1, prices contracted to end the third quarter lower than their July 1 start positions. Brent crude began the period at US$67.10 per barrel and finished at US$65.90, a 1.7... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September sales volumes of 2,231 boepd (based on field estimates), our updated quarterly natural gas pricing, the disposition of our Bom Lugar and Mãe da Lua marginal oil fields in Brazil an expansion of our inventory of... Keep Reading...

Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc. is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with... Keep Reading...
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Related News

Copper Investing

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Rare Earth Investing

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Uranium Investing

Joint Investor Presentation

Uranium Investing

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy