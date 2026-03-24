Epsilon Announces Full Year 2025 Results

Epsilon Announces Full Year 2025 Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. ("Epsilon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year and Q4 2025 Highlights:

Epsilon - Full-Year 2025 & Q4 2025    
    2025 2024 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 YoY% QoQ%
NRI Production              
Gas MMcf 10,001 6,142 2,373 2,136 63 % 11 %
Oil MBbl 223 187 94 39 20 % 138 %
NGL MBbl 81 69 43 14 17 % 211 %
Total MMcfe 11,825 7,676 3,196 2,456 54 % 30 %
Daily MMcfe/d 32.4 21.0 34.7 26.7    
               
Revenues $M            
Gas   29,121 10,786 6,839 4,758 170 % 44 %
Oil   13,804 13,731 5,299 2,511 1 % 111 %
NGL   1,979 1,482 1,180 267 34 % 342 %
Midstream1   6,684 5,524 1,501 1,445 21 % 4 %
Total   51,588 31,523 14,818 8,981 64 % 65 %
               
Realized Prices2              
Gas $/Mcf 2.91 1.76 2.88 2.23 66 % 29 %
Oil $/Bbl 61.90 73.61 56.44 63.73 -16 % -11 %
NGL $/Bbl 24.43 21.41 27.17 19.12 14 % 42 %
               
Adj. EBITDA3 $M 30,744 17,578 7,553 5,240 75 % 44 %
               
Cash + STI4 $M 9,513 6,990 9,513 13,236 36 % -28 %
               
Capex5 $M 15,259 18,926 1,641 2,885 -19 % -43 %
               
Dividend $M 5,998 5,487 1,868 1,379 9 % 36 %
               
Adj Net Income6 $M 21,294 3,639 11,103 1,947    
p/share7 $ 0.92 0.17 0.43 0.09    
               
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations
3) Excludes transaction costs
4) Includes restricted cash balance
5) Excludes acquisitions
6) Excludes one-time / non-recurring expenses for transaction costs, impairments, and loss on asset sale
7) Calculated on weighted average shares outstanding for the period

Note: The acquisition of the Peak companies was closed on November 14, 2025 and the Powder River Basin (Wyoming) results are reflected from the closing date to year-end.

Jason Stabell, Epsilon's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the past three years, we have repositioned Epsilon into a differentiated, multi-basin platform that is unique among small-cap energy companies. Building on our legacy position in the Marcellus—where we are partnered with a premier operator in one of the lowest-cost natural gas basins in the world—we have added exposure and meaningful organic growth potential in one of the most attractive emerging plays in the Permian. Recent announcements from leading public Permian operators, including Occidental and Diamondback, further underscore the industry's growing enthusiasm for the Barnett oil play.

In January, a leading private-equity-backed operator assumed operations of our 16,600-gross-acre Ector County Barnett project, a transition we expect will accelerate development cadence and improve capital efficiency. In 2026, we expect to participate in up to 4 gross wells (1 net). The first well was drilled and cased this month as a 3-mile completion (the first 3-mile well in the project), which is expected to begin production by June. Based on preliminary discussions with the operator, we see an additional 8-10 gross wells (2-2.5 net) drilled and completed in 2027. Going forward, we anticipate all Barnett wells in the project will be 3-mile laterals.
   
In late 2025, we closed the transformative acquisition of the Peak companies, with assets in the Powder River Basin ("PRB"), adding a new focus area with approximately 40,000 net acres in the core of the basin, along with an experienced operating team. Across the PRB, we now control over 100 highly economic net locations, with near-term development focused on 21 gross (15 net) Parkman locations that generate rates of return in excess of 60% at $65 oil. Our current 2026 plans include completing 2 gross Niobrara DUCs (0.7 net) in the second quarter, followed in the third and fourth quarters by the drilling and completion of up to 3 gross (2.8 net) Parkman wells, with production expected in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, we intend to build on the momentum created in 2025 when we grew adjusted EBITDA 75% and production 53% year over year. Our portfolio provides shareholders with a large and diversified portfolio of high-quality oil and natural gas inventory; non-operated partnerships with leading operators in the Permian and Marcellus; a minority interest in a free cash flow generating PA midstream asset; and a highly economic, operated, largely held by production (~75%) acreage position in the PRB.

We believe Epsilon now represents one of the most compelling organic growth opportunities in the North American onshore upstream sector. We remain committed to our fixed dividend and expect to deliver meaningful per-share growth in earnings, cash flow, and production over the coming years, while targeting an average annual leverage ratio below 1.5X."

$M Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425   2025
GAAP Net Income (Loss)   4,016   1,551   1,072   -11,486   -4,847
One-time adjustments          
Transaction Costs       875   2,073   2,948
Impairment - NM         700   700
Impairment - Canada   7   2,670     559   3,236
Loss - Oklahoma Sale         19,257   19,257
           
Adj. Net Income   4,023   4,221   1,947   11,103   21,294
WA Shares O/S   22,110   22,202   22,160   25,966   23,021
P/Share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.43 $ 0.92


Reported net income (loss) is adjusted in the tables above by one-time expenses during the year. Adjusted net income is presented to show normalized performance over the year.

Transaction costs include advisory and legal services incurred by the Company related to the acquisition of the Peak companies.

The impairments in New Mexico and Canada impacted a total of 4 gross (0.7 net) wells and are the result of an offset frac hit impacting production (New Mexico) and low forward oil prices on December 31, 2025, which are required to be used in impairment testing.

Management believes the consideration received in the divestiture of the Oklahoma assets was very attractive (cash received + cash tax savings together were over 8X expected 2026 cash-flow from the assets). The write-off was primarily the balance held in undeveloped leasehold. The Oklahoma assets did not compete for capital in the Company portfolio. The divested Oklahoma assets represented 3% of the year-end 2025 Proved Developed Produced reserves and 3% of 2025 total Company production.

2025 Operations:

Epsilon's capital expenditures were $15.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 (excluding acquisitions), a 19% increase year over year. The spending was primarily related to the drilling and completion of 2 gross (0.5 net) Glauconitic wells in the Garrington area of Alberta, Canada ($9 million, including $4.9 million of drilling carry in favor of the operator) in the first half of the year, and the drilling and completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) Barnett well in Texas ($3.6 million, the eighth well in the project).

The Company expects the level of spending in 2026 will increase meaningfully year over year, with accelerated activity in the Permian, with up to 4 gross wells (including three 3-mile Barnett wells), the first operated activity in the PRB, with the completion of 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara wells and the drilling and completion of 3 gross (2.8 net) Parkman wells, and resumed activity in PA, with 5 gross (0.38 net) Marcellus wells to be developed during the year by our operating partner. 

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 40.5 Bcf gross natural gas volumes during the year, or 111 MMcf/d.

Q1 2026 Update:

During January 2026, the Company earned $11.4 million of revenue driven by very strong regional cash gas pricing in PA during the end of the month. While gas prices did not maintain those levels into the following month, the company expects strong quarter over quarter revenue and cash flow growth.

In March 2026, the Company made a $5 million repayment on its outstanding debt balance, leaving the current outstanding balance at $45.5 million.

The Company received 5 well proposals from our operating partner in PA (Expand Energy), totaling 0.38 net wells, with a weighted average lateral length of ~15,000 CLL ft. The wells are planned to spud in late Q1 and Q2, with completion dates in the second half of the year.

Additionally, the Company went under contract to sell its owned office building in Durango, Colorado (which was acquired in the Peak acquisition), for $3 million. The sale is expected to close in the second quarter.

Reserves:

The Company has received the year-end 2025 third-party reserves reports completed by the engineering firms DeGolyer & MacNaughton ("D&M") and Cawley Gillespie & Associates ("CG&A"). The CG&A report only includes the Wyoming assets. CG&A was the third-party engineer for the assets before the acquisition by the Company. The table below summarizes the reports.

                                 
Epsilon Net Year End Reserves
                                 
    12/31/2024   12/31/2025   YoY Change
    Oil NGL Gas Total   Oil NGL Gas Total   Oil NGL Gas Total Total
    Mbbl Mbbl MMcf Mmcfe   Mbbl Mbbl MMcf Mmcfe   Mbbl Mbbl MMcf Mmcfe %
Proved Developed   847 490 56,851 64,872   4,000 1,599 75,849 109,444   3,153 1,109 18,998   44,572 69%
Proved Undeveloped   725 387 12,551 19,225   5,259 753 10,523 46,594   4,534 366 (2,028 ) 27,369 142%
Total Proved   1,572 877 69,402 84,097   9,259 2,352 86,372 156,037   7,687 1,475 16,970   71,940 86%
                                 
Total Probable   380 384 137,906 142,487   26,318 13,090 262,283 498,729   25,938 12,706 124,377   356,242 250%
                                 
Total Proved + Probable   1,952 1,261 207,308 226,584   35,576 15,442 348,655 654,766   33,624 14,181 141,347   428,182 189%
                                 

As shown in the table above, Company Proved reserves increased 86% year over year, and Company Probable reserves increased by 250% year over year. The increase was driven by the acquisition of the Wyoming assets, adding 12.8 Mboe of Proved and 57.3 Mboe of Probable reserves.

The majority of the Company's inventory in Texas is not included in the reserve report, due to no offset producing wells in the Southern (undeveloped) portion of the project. The Company and the operating partner believe the unaccounted-for inventory is comparable to the existing wells in the project and expects to add meaningful reserves in Texas with incremental development.

Proved reserves for the Wyoming (PRB) assets for year-end 2025 (77,028 MMcfe or 12,838 MBoe) were 40% lower than the year-end 2024 report, also provided by CG&A. This revision is almost entirely attributable to a more measured approach in the development pace assumption, which removed 25 gross wells and approximately $130 million of capital from the 5-year forward SEC window for the development of Proved reserves. The change is not due to reserve prospectivity. The development pace assumptions included in the reserve reports are subject to change.

The majority of the Company's inventory in PA and Wyoming is included in Probable reserves, due to the development of those reserves occurring outside of the 5-year forward SEC window for the development of Proved reserves.

Current Hedge Book:

Date Natural Gas Crude Oil  
Swaps Costless Collars Swaps Costless Collars  
Volume (MMcf) Price ($/MMBtu) Volume (MMcf) Bought Put ($/MMBtu) Sold Call ($/MMBtu) Volume (MBbl) Price ($/Bbl) Volume (MBbl) Bought Put ($/Bbl) Sold Call ($/Bbl)  
1Q 2026 -   - -   -   - 16   62.62 11   59.31   68.89  
2Q 2026 455   3.89 581   3.34   4.94 79   62.83 3   59.78   70.01  
3Q 2026 451   3.93 551   3.35   4.95 80   65.16 0   60.00   70.10  
4Q 2026 178   3.87 783   3.35   5.10 39   62.71 28   59.00   69.00  
FY 2026 1,084 $3.90 1,916 $3.34 $5.01 214 $63.67 43 $59.15 $69.06  
1Q 2027 87   4.12 818   3.41   5.23 27   61.45 34   59.23   69.47  
2Q 2027 91   3.49 793   3.21   4.81 36   64.05 22   55.94   66.02  
3Q 2027 90   3.58 626   3.12   4.32 28   66.36 26   57.32   67.60  
4Q 2027 44   3.95 201   3.28   4.39 14   62.32 36   57.30   67.55  
FY 2027 312 $3.76 2,437 $3.26 $4.79 106 $63.76 118 $57.60 $67.82  
1Q 2028 28   4.46 28   3.65   4.70 8   62.97 8   57.58   67.96  
                       

Earning's Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the "Epsilon Energy 2025 Year End Earnings Conference Call."

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EHvW1sm9. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", ‘may", "will", "project", "should", ‘believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

             
Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
 
    Year ended December 31,
    2025     2024  
Revenues from contracts with customers:            
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $ 44,903,821     $ 25,998,712  
Gas gathering and compression revenue     6,683,735       5,524,063  
Total revenue     51,587,556       31,522,775  
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Lease operating expenses     12,518,325       7,264,824  
Gathering system operating expenses     2,362,036       2,265,190  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     12,170,320       10,185,119  
Impairment expense     3,936,669       1,450,076  
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties     19,256,530        
Transaction costs     2,947,907        
General and administrative expenses:            
Stock based compensation expense     1,744,917       1,244,416  
Other general and administrative expenses     7,168,235       5,688,714  
Total operating costs and expenses     62,104,939       28,098,339  
Operating (loss) income     (10,517,383 )     3,424,436  
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income     188,369       493,277  
Interest expense     (624,160 )     (46,400 )
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net     5,500,486       (391,147 )
Other income, net     16,556       76,727  
Other income, net     5,081,251       132,457  
             
Net (loss) income before income tax expense     (5,436,132 )     3,556,893  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (589,535 )     1,629,093  
NET (LOSS) INCOME   $ (4,846,597 )   $ 1,927,800  
Currency translation adjustments     (136,700 )     262,588  
Unrealized loss on securities           (1,598 )
NET COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME   $ (4,983,297 )   $ 2,188,790  
             
Net (loss) income per share, basic   $ (0.21 )   $ 0.09  
Net (loss) income per share, diluted   $ (0.21 )   $ 0.09  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic     23,020,672       21,930,277  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted     23,020,672       21,930,277  
             

        

Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    December 31,   December 31,
    2025     2024  
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,959,954     $ 6,519,793  
Accounts receivable     16,132,501       5,843,722  
Fair value of derivatives     2,694,340        
Prepaid income taxes     2,949,311       975,963  
Other current assets     1,847,672       792,041  
Total current assets     32,583,778       14,131,519  
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment:            
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method            
Proved properties     233,334,212       191,879,210  
Unproved properties     79,307,169       28,364,186  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (131,636,141 )     (123,281,395 )
Total oil and gas properties, net     181,005,240       96,962,001  
Gathering system     43,540,389       43,116,371  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (37,472,139 )     (36,449,511 )
Total gathering system, net     6,068,250       6,666,860  
Land     1,231,965       637,764  
Buildings and other property and equipment, net     4,132,732       259,335  
Total property and equipment, net     192,438,187       104,525,960  
Other assets:            
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term     488,949       344,589  
Restricted cash     553,000       470,000  
Fair value of derivatives, long term     1,154,936        
Deferred financing costs     774,347        
Prepaid drilling costs     246,220       982,717  
Total non-current assets     195,655,639       106,323,266  
Total assets   $ 228,239,417     $ 120,454,785  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable trade   $ 11,148,050     $ 2,334,732  
Gathering fees payable     1,076,143       997,016  
Royalties payable     8,702,526       1,400,976  
Accrued capital expenditures     24,888       572,079  
Accrued compensation     1,056,304       695,018  
Other accrued liabilities     2,682,090       371,503  
Fair value of derivatives           487,548  
Operating lease liabilities     271,494       121,135  
Total current liabilities     24,961,495       6,980,007  
Non-current liabilities            
Credit facility payable     50,500,000        
Ad valorem taxes, long term     7,411,971        
Asset retirement obligations     7,437,960       3,652,296  
Deferred income taxes     11,903,319       12,738,577  
Operating lease liabilities, long term     340,052       355,776  
Total non-current liabilities     77,593,302       16,746,649  
Total liabilities     102,554,797       23,726,656  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)            
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 22,008,766 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024     154,274,125       116,081,031  
Additional paid-in capital     13,863,824       12,118,907  
Accumulated deficit     (52,349,896 )     (41,505,076 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,896,567       10,033,267  
Total shareholders' equity     125,684,620       96,728,129  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 228,239,417     $ 120,454,785  
             


Epsilon Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
  
    Year ended December 31,  
    2025
   2024
  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income   $ (4,846,597 )   $ 1,927,800    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     12,190,729       10,185,119    
Impairment expense     3,936,669       1,450,076    
Accretion of discount on available for sale securities           (297,637 )  
Amortization on deferred financing costs     44,510          
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties     19,256,530          
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts     (5,500,486 )     391,147    
Settlement received on derivative contracts     1,163,662       1,196,656    
Settlement of asset retirement obligation     (1,600 )     (88,992 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,744,917       1,244,416    
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     (835,258 )     1,184,634    
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired in business combination:              
Accounts receivable     (1,608,792 )     171,726    
Prepaid income taxes     (1,973,348 )     (23,662 )  
Other assets and liabilities     (10,365 )     (17,828 )  
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities     (2,940,888 )     (493,176 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities     20,619,683       16,830,279    
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties     (6,999,905 )     (4,507,280 )  
Additions to proved oil and gas properties     (7,929,773 )     (31,695,651 )  
Additions to gathering system properties     (465,203 )     (341,452 )  
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment     270,488       (16,513 )  
Purchases of short term investments - available for sale           (4,045,785 )  
Proceeds from short term investments - held to maturity           6,743,178    
Proceeds from short term investments - available for sale           16,373,752    
Net asset acquired in business combination     (49,754,846 )        
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties     2,500,000          
Prepaid drilling costs     736,497       831,091    
Net cash used in investing activities     (61,642,742 )     (16,658,660 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Buyback of common shares           (1,831,208 )  
Borrowings on credit facility     50,500,000          
Dividends paid     (5,998,223 )     (5,486,834 )  
Deferred financing costs     (818,857 )        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     43,682,920       (7,318,042 )  
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (136,700 )     262,588    
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     2,523,161       (6,883,835 )  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     6,989,793       13,873,628    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 9,512,954     $ 6,989,793    
               
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:              
Income tax paid - federal   $ 1,417,860     $ 414,250    
Income tax paid - state (PA)   $ 755,138     $    
Income tax paid - state (other)   $ 3,986     $ (2,071 )  
Interest paid   $ 9,935     $ 16,832    
               
Non-cash investing activities:              
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable   $ (937,079 )   $ (862,744 )  
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable   $ (41,186 )   $ 36,645    
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $ 25,195     $ 54,902    
               


    Year ended December 31,
     2025
   2024
Net (loss) income   $ (4,846,597 )   $ 1,927,800  
Add Back:            
Interest expense (income), net     435,791       (446,877 )
Income tax (benefit) expense     (589,535 )     1,629,093  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion     12,170,320       10,185,119  
Impairment expense     3,936,669       1,450,076  
Stock based compensation expense     1,744,917       1,244,416  
Loss on sale of assets     19,256,530        
Transaction costs     2,947,907        
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement     (4,336,824 )     1,587,803  
Foreign currency translation loss     24,805       570  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 30,743,983     $ 17,578,000  
             


Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on sale of assets, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) transaction costs, and (9) gain or loss on foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adding back expenses related to (1) transaction expenses related to the Peak companies acquisition, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, and (3) gain or less on sale of assets. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

epsilon energyEPSNNSD:EPSNoil and gas investing
EPSN
The Conversation (0)
EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference marks 31 years of connecting companies, investors, analysts, and leaders in the energy industry!Presentation opportunities are available for E&P, Midstream, OFS, Minerals, and Energy Transition companies Sponsorship opportunities are available for... Keep Reading...
Silhouetted soldiers and oil barrels over a graph.

Oil Market Volatility Points to Sustained High Prices Beyond 2026

Oil prices remained elevated and volatile over the weekend (March 21 to 22) as traders highlighted persistent supply disruptions in the Middle East against shifting geopolitical signals and policy responses.Brent crude held above the US$100 per barrel mark for much of the period, while West... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (March 23, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces a collaborative program between its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd. ("EnerCam"), and graduate students at the Cambodian... Keep Reading...
Lithium salt flats with text overlay: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Patagonia Lithium Powers on Stronger Lithium Interest

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights companies across a range of commodities, with a strong presence from the oil, gas and helium sectors.... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels and stock chart with rig silhouettes in the background.

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

Oil markets staged another dramatic rally over the past 24 hours (March 18–19), as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sent both benchmark crude prices sharply higher before pulling back on profit taking and policy speculation.Brent crude surged to an intraday high near US$119... Keep Reading...
QIMC Reports Results from Hole 1 DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate Natural Hydrogen Project, Nova Scotia; R2G2(TM) Exploration Model Applied

QIMC Reports Results from Hole 1 DDH-26-01 at West-Advocate Natural Hydrogen Project, Nova Scotia; R2G2(TM) Exploration Model Applied

R2G2(TM) Exploration Model Applied to the 300-km Cobequid-Chedabucto Structural Corridor

Discovery Highlights — West-Advocate Natural Hydrogen ProjectHole 1 DDH-26-01 completed as part of QIMC's five-hole 2026 drilling programR2G2™ exploration model applied to drill targeting within the Cobequid-Chedabucto structural corridor - trademark filedScientific commentary by Prof. Marc... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels, gold bars and coins with an upward green arrow on a dark background.

Oil Spikes, Gold Hesitates: Markets React to Strait of Hormuz Risk

Prices for gold and oil have moved sharply in recent weeks as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East inject fresh volatility into the global commodities space. Crude prices have surged in recent weeks after disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Numinus Wellness Provides Update Regarding Listing Status

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

gold investing

Liberty Gold Gains FAST-41 Status for Idaho Project

rare earth investing

Final Assay Results Confirm High-Grade, Near-Surface Fluorspar and Gallium Mineralisation at Monte Muambe

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

rare earth investing

Ucore and Vulcan Forge US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

copper investing

Copper Market Faces Pressure as AI Demand Accelerates

cleantech investing

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026