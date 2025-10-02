EnviroGold Global Announces Progress to Support U.S. Silver Supply Security with NVRO Process

EnviroGold Global ("EnviroGold Global" or "the Company") today announced its readiness to support the United States' drive for silver supply security by deploying the Company's proprietary NVRO Process™ to recover silver from U.S. mine tailings and other mine-waste streams.

This announcement follows the U.S. Department of the Interior's publication of the Draft 2025 List of Critical Minerals , which, for the first time, includes silver, elevating its strategic importance for national security and clean-energy supply chains.

Why Silver from Tailings, and Why Now

  • Policy support: The Interior Department has directed agencies to prioritise recovery of critical minerals from mine waste, including tailings, coal refuse and legacy sites, by streamlining permitting, and extending federal support to waste-recovery projects.
  • Strategic dependence: According to the USGS 2025 Mineral Commodity Summaries, the U.S. remains a net importer of silver, with 2024 domestic production of 1,100 t versus 4,200 t imported.
  • Above-ground resource: The USGS Earth MRI "Mine Waste" program is inventorying metal endowment in legacy waste to accelerate domestic recovery. Recovering minerals from mine waste can significantly reduce the environmental footprint compared to new (greenfield) mining projects.
  • Scale and opportunity: A recent Colorado School of Mines study concluded that the U.S. could meet much of its demand for several critical minerals by recovering metals in mining waste streams, highlighting tailings as a major, under-utilised source.
  • EnviroGold's pipeline: The Company has identified billions of dollars' worth of silver contained in U.S. tailings, including a project currently in Stage 3 testing under its Rapid Deployment Pathway™.

EnviroGold's NVRO Process™ Mineral Processing Solution

EnviroGold's NVRO Process™ is designed to extract precious and critical metals from tailings while helping mine owners reduce environmental liabilities. By reclaiming metals already above ground, the NVRO Process™ supports:

  • Supply security: Reducing U.S. reliance on foreign imports.
  • Environmental remediation: Restoring legacy mining sites and reducing pollution.
  • Local economic development: Creating jobs in mining communities.

Envirogold is preparing to engage with U.S. federal and state stakeholders and is actively advancing pilot and commercial reprocessing programs with mine and tailings owners.

David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold Global, said: "With silver now recognised on the U.S. draft critical minerals list, unlocking domestic silver from tailings is no longer optional, it's a U.S. Federal Government directive. EnviroGold Global enables the U.S. to reclaim metals already above ground, reducing import reliance while transforming environmental liabilities into resilient sovereign supply."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company focused on recovering metals from mine tailings and waste using its proprietary NVRO™ Process. The Company's model aims to create revenue from legacy materials, reduce environmental liabilities, and strengthen secure, ESG-aligned metal supply.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed
Neil Simon, CEO
+1 647 258 3310
nsimon@investor3.ca
ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's business strategy; technology development and commercialisation plans; projected license agreements and revenue expectations; scalability of the NVRO Process ; anticipated project milestones; client adoption; market opportunities; and future economic performance.

Forward-looking statements often (but not always) use words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "forecasts," "may," "will," or similar terminology. Such statements reflect management's reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: successful validation and scale-up of the NVRO Process™; execution of commercial license agreements within the expected timeframe; achievement of recurring revenue targets; the continuation of supportive U.S. federal policies; favourable commodity prices and market conditions for tailings reprocessing; and continued support from strategic partners.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to: technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, permitting, or project execution; inability to secure customer contracts on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; unforeseen regulatory developments; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market disruptions; and other factors beyond the Company's control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold Global disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EnviroGold Global LimitedNVRO:CNXCNSX:NVROGold Investing
NVRO:CNX
The Conversation (0)

EnviroGold Global Limited

EnviroGold Global Ltd is a clean technology company capitalizing environmental stewardship and sustainably supplying the world's increasing demand for precious, critical, and strategic metals by profitably reclaiming unrecovered value from mine tailings and resource development waste streams.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Keep reading...Show less
White arrow on red background indicating stock market decline.

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTCQB:JGLDF) shares sank at the start of the week after the junior miner announced its five year strategic alliance with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) will come to an end on October 31.

Established in February 2020, the partnership aimed to explore, develop and potentially mine gold deposits across Japan that could meet the scale requirements for tier one or tier two assets.

Over the life of the deal, Barrick invested about C$23.2 million (US$17.4 million) to fund geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as support limited scout drilling, across Japan Gold’s 3,000 square kilometer portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Mini shopping cart filled with gold bars on wooden surface.

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) President and CEO Benoit La Salle is calling fake news on Blue Orca Capital's claim that the company has inflated its silver resource with "phantom ounces."

On September 25, investment advisory firm Blue Orca published a short-seller report alleging resource inflation on the part of Aya. The mid-tier precious metals producer is one of the main mine operators in Morocco.

Its assets include the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Battery Metals Investing

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced