Enveric Biosciences Highlights Positive Results for EB-003 in PTSD Preclinical Model

Previously reported results support continued development of EB-003 for PTSD and other neuropsychiatric conditions
Recent U.S. Executive Order supporting psychedelic-inspired therapies highlights growing focus on PTSD and reinforces opportunity for neuroplastogens such as EB-003
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today highlighted preclinical data for its lead candidate, EB-003, a dual 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B modulator, in which a single dose of EB-003 significantly reduced context-induced freezing behavior one hour post-dose (p < 0.05). These results indicate a rapid reduction in conditioned fear response in a validated preclinical model of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
President Donald Trump's April 18, 2026, Executive Order supporting research into psychedelic therapies for mental health conditions, including PTSD, highlights increasing recognition at the federal level of the urgent need for novel treatment approaches. President Trump stated, "In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression." Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr commented, "At the same time, millions of Americans living with depression, PTSD, addiction and other conditions do not respond to existing treatments."
Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Enveric Biosciences, stated: "We believe Enveric's portfolio of neuroplastogenic compounds, such as EB-003, is well positioned to meet the challenges recognized by regulators and provide therapeutic solutions that fit within existing patient treatment approaches while avoiding real-world limitations of delivering traditional hallucinogenic psychedelic therapies, which may require specialized clinical infrastructure."
"Enveric's EB-003 findings in a model of PTSD highlight the potential importance of targeting both neuroplasticity and mood signaling pathways," Dr. Tucker continued. "We believe EB-003's combined activity at 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors may offer a differentiated approach to promoting neuroplasticity while restoring key signaling pathways involved in emotional regulation and stress response."
EB-003 is designed as a next-generation neuroplastogen that combines partial agonism at the 5-HT 2A receptor with concomitant agonism of the 5-HT 1B receptor. Prior studies have reported that reduced 5-HT 1B receptor expression and function in key brain regions is associated with increased severity of PTSD symptoms, enhanced comorbidity with major depressive disorder, and greater lifetime trauma burden. Activation of 5-HT 2A receptors has been associated with increased neuroplasticity in brain regions involved in cognition, emotional regulation and decision making. Together, these mechanisms may enable differentiated therapeutic benefit in PTSD and other neuropsychiatric disorders.
About Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric's lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.
For more information, please visit www.enveric.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "proposes," "budgets," "explores," "schedules," "seeks," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, should, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future and are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enveric to: finalize and submit its IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; carry out successful clinical programs; achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; avoid delays in planned clinical trials; establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; establish or maintain collaborations for the development of therapeutic candidates; obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; obtain future funding for product development and working capital on commercially reasonable terms; scale-up manufacture of product candidates; respond to changes in the size and nature of competitors; hire and retain key executives and scientists; secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection; identify and pursue alternative routes to capture value from its research and development pipeline assets; continue as a going concern; and manage its future growth effectively.
A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Enveric's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260505587393/en/
Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
David Irish
(231) 632-0002
dirish@tiberend.com
Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Casey McDonald
(646) 577-8520
cmcdonald@tiberend.com