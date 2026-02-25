Enveric Biosciences Announces Withdrawal of Petition Against Its Patent

As a result of this action, there are no remaining challenges currently pending against Enveric's patent
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that the previously announced Post-Grant Review (PGR) petition filed by Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals (Gilgamesh) against Enveric's issued U.S. Patent No. 12,138,276 (the '276 patent) has been withdrawn. This action follows Enveric's filing of a Request for Discretionary Denial of the petition. As a result of this action, there are no remaining challenges currently pending against Enveric's patent.
Enveric's ‘276 patent, entitled, "Halogenated psilocybin derivatives and methods of using," includes claims that appear relevant to the bretisilocin (GM-2505) molecule currently in clinical trials.
On August 12, 2025, Gilgamesh filed a PGR petition in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) against Enveric's '276 patent. On August 25, 2025, AbbVie Inc. agreed to acquire bretisilocin from Gilgamesh in a definitive transaction valued at up to $1.2 billion ( AbbVie to Acquire Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals' Bretisilocin, a Novel, Investigational Therapy for Major Depressive Disorder, Expanding Psychiatry Pipeline ). On November 7, Gilgamesh notified the PTAB that on October 17, 2025, the petitioner, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Inc., became a wholly owned subsidiary of Warka Intermediate LLC, which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of AbbVie Inc. In that filing, Gilgamesh identified Warka Intermediate LLC and AbbVie Inc. as real parties-in-interest in the proceeding.
On October 15, 2025, Enveric announced that it had hired intellectual property powerhouse Fish and Richardson P.C. to contest the PGR petition filed by Gilgamesh against Enveric's '276 patent. On October 24, 2025, Fish and Richardson filed a Request for Discretionary Denial of the PGR petition on behalf of Enveric.
On November 20, counsel for AbbVie filed a request to the USPTO asking to withdraw the petition Gilgamesh had filed. Enveric is pleased to announce that the PTAB granted the request, and the petition is now withdrawn.
"Enveric is gratified by this turn of events, which we believe demonstrates our willingness to fully defend the intellectual property that protects our valuable discoveries," said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. "The fact that the PGR petition was filed in the first place underscored the breadth of our intellectual property footprint in the field, embodied by the numerous discoveries pertaining to next-generation, small-molecule psychedelics and potential non-hallucinatory neuroplastogenic therapeutics targeting psychiatric and neurological disorders. We believe that our patent portfolio will continue to generate value for our shareholders and support our efforts towards developing novel therapeutics to benefit patients with mental health conditions."
