GamingInvesting News

The exclusive 'Drone Mining System' plus all the best characteristics of the idle genre Rare or higher-tiered Commanders can be minted into NFTs Massive 3-part AirDrop event to celebrate the official launch - Joycity has announced that their subsidiary, 'Mojito Games', has globally launched their new P2E game, 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' on May 11th . 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is a hybrid mobile game that combines the ...

The exclusive 'Drone Mining System' plus all the best characteristics of the idle genre

Rare or higher-tiered Commanders can be minted into NFTs

Massive 3-part AirDrop event to celebrate the official launch

- Joycity has announced that their subsidiary, 'Mojito Games', has globally launched their new P2E (Play to Earn) game, 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' on May 11th .

Easy Idle P2E 'Crypto Ball Z on WIMIX', Grand Launch

'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is a hybrid mobile game that combines the best features of the shooting game genre with idle RPG elements. It's currently available for Android devices and will support 8 languages.

In 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', players can obtain new Heroes using the 'Combine' feature, and upon upgrading, arrange them in a variety of formations. Heroes from the 'Game of Dice', a game loved by over 50 million international players, will join the battle. The game will have a season system where Heroes can be used for exclusive battles and have special buffs applied. Game content will vary from season-to-season.

In the game, Herostones can be mined using Drones, a system that exemplifies the idle P2E aspects. For the 'Drone Search,' Drones will return after a certain period with Herostones which can then be exchanged into the game's utility token, HERCO; a crucial in-game currency.

The Commander system is an exciting game feature. When players equip Commanders, they can get buffs that directly affect the mining process. By clearing stages, players may obtain Drone crafting materials. Exceptional Drones can be crafted by equipping higher Rarity Commanders and then used to increase mining efficiency.

There are a total of 5 Commander Rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Commanders with a rank of Rare or higher can be minted into NFTs and then traded through the WEMIX Wallet after 'Sealing'.

There will be a massive 3-part AirDrop event where a total of 5 million HERCO will be given away. 10,000 random participants, who complete the AirDrop event missions will each be awarded with 50 HERCO, and 5 participants, who have completed the 'invite the friend' mission, will obtain incredible rewards. Players should stay posted as there will also be a variety of other events that will be exclusive to our community followers.

For more information regarding 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', visit our official website ( https://cbz.joycity.com ) and Twitter page ( https://twitter.com/PlayCryptoBallZ ).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enjoy-idle-p2e-crypto-ball-z-on-wemix-is-now-available-worldwide-301540623.html

SOURCE MOJITO GAMES

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c1786.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mobile Gaming Platform VersusGame Partners with BuzzFeed

- The popular mobile gaming platform VersusGame formally announces its partnership with BuzzFeed. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has been rapidly growing and has stood at the top of the prediction marketplace, enabling its users to make predictions about culture directly through the VersusGame app, its mobile website, Snapchat and Instagram.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen. The brand boasts over 780 million hours of content consumed in 2021 alone, cementing it as the #1 in time spent among Gen Z and Millennials.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FORMLESS's Web3 music and video protocol moves into pre-release testing

SHARE reimagines content distribution with peer-to-peer, pay-for-access microtransactions on blockchain

Today, Formless, Inc. announced that they began invitation-only, pre-release testing of the Share protocol. By leveraging blockchain, the protocol changes the way music and other digital content is valued and distributed giving content creators choice, and shifting how they get compensated for their art.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIGABYTE Debut New Flagship AORUS 17X Gaming Laptop with Extreme Performance

- GIGABYTE today launched AORUS 17X gaming laptop, the brand-new flagship model that combines breakthrough performance with enhanced portability. The AORUS 17X is powered by the latest Intel 12th generation Core i9 HX processor that offers up to 16 cores. Pairing with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics card, the powerful combo in the AORUS 17X can deliver a significant performance gain up to 32% over its predecessor, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy desktop-class gaming performance on the go.

GIGABYTE Debut New Flagship AORUS 17X Gaming Laptop with Extreme Performance

High-performance cores demand superior cooling. The latest generation of AORUS 17X adopts the exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system. It features a pair of highly efficient fans, 6 heat pipes, and multiple cooling fins that can efficiently remove heat produced by the CPU and the GPU, keeping the laptop cool while maintaining maximum performance throughout the workload.

Different from the conventional thin-bezel displays that are generally limited to the sides, the new AORUS 17X, as well as the AORUS 17, are the world's first four-sided super-thin bezel gaming laptops with the bent-type technology. Thanks to the innovation, the AORUS 17X screen's bottom border is trimmed by 30%, making the overall screen-to-body ratio reach 90%. The bent-type panel also makes it possible for the AORUS 17X to pack a big 17" screen in a nearly 15" tall chassis, greatly increasing its portability. The AORUS 17X is also engineered for fast-paced gaming, delivers ultra-high refresh rate of up to 360Hz, which is six times faster than conventional laptops.

The beastly AORUS 17X gaming laptop reshapes the game by bringing unmatched power and gaming visuals to a more compact form factor, making it a powerhouse laptop for heavy-duty gaming on the go. For more information on AORUS 17X and other AORUS series gaming laptops, check out the AORUS official website: https://bit.ly/aorus17x

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-debut-new-flagship-aorus-17x-gaming-laptop-with-extreme-performance-301543485.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c8103.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Valuart presents HADEM, an immersive creativity-fuelled metaverse home to art, design and entertainment within the Multiverse

A limitless space within the Multiverse, HADEM allows visitors to become one with their surroundings and reunite themselves with an intrinsic feeling they were unaware could even exist. HADEM is the fulfillment of the vision at the basis of all Valuart projects. Which aim to go beyond the concept of space in order to give even more strength to the immersive potential to which technology has accustomed us.

Valuart presents HADEM, an immersive creativity-fuelled metaverse home to Art, Design and Entertainment within the Multiverse.

Current means of entertainment technology boast their attention-grabbing capabilities but actually make spectators more passive than active. But the truth is that people want to feel things. More than anything, they want to have a dedicated space to celebrate creativity, with an active role in the vision they support.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NACON ANNOUNCES SHIPPING OF NEW RIG 800 PRO HEADSET SERIES WITH MULTI FUNCTION BASE STATION FOR XBOX®, PLAYSTATION® AND PC

Available Now at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop and Amazon

NACON, leader in premium gaming hardware and parent of the RIG game audio brand, announces the shipping of the RIG 800 PRO range of wireless gaming headsets, destined to re-write the rules of performance, convenience and value.

With an all-new multifunction base station, the 800 PRO provides gamers with a lag-free wireless connection as well as seamless charging. The base station also comes equipped with a removeable USB wireless adaptor that can be plugged directly into a console, allowing the stand to be placed anywhere for convenient charging.

Alongside the base station, the 800 PRO also features RIG signature premium audio with powerful 40mm drivers that have been precisely tuned for 3D audio. Available in two models, the 800 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation® while the RIG 800 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox® and includes Dolby Atmos® for Headphones. Gamers can experience three-dimensional precision audio by simply connecting the dock or USB wireless adaptor to the Xbox console.

"We set out to deliver a serious upgrade to the popular 800 Series with the new PRO edition. We've added a unique charge dock with a removable USB wireless adapter while maintaining the $149.99 price tag," said NACON Head of Development for RIG, Jack Reynolds . "The new 800 PRO Series gives players the audio performance they need to improve, compete and win at an incredible price."

The RIG 800 PRO is available now in the US in for $149.99 . A RIG 800 PRO HD, which is a version for PC, is scheduled to launch in the US later in 2022. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/t7JnokLipMQ

RIG 800 PRO features:

  • Charge anywhere: The new multifunction base station that allows you to conveniently dock and charge your headset.
  • Unleash 3D audio: Access Dolby Atmos® for Headphones instantly when you connect the wireless adapter or base station to your Xbox®.
  • Long battery life: Similar to its predecessor, the RIG 800 PRO has up to 24-hours, lag-free wireless audio with secure connection to your console.
  • Wireless excellence: Up to 30 ft / 10m of wireless range with a dedicated 2.4GHZ radio frequency.
  • Premium audio: 40mm, high-sensitivity drivers with low frequency resonators that reinforce base and reduce distortion.
  • RIG signature style and comfort: The RIG 800 PRO features RIG signature self-adjusting head strap with small, medium or large sizing allowing for the perfect fit every time, and a flexible, durable headset frame that is virtually unbreakable.
  • A fan favorite feature: Noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute function for focused gameplay.
  • On headset controls: On-ear volume, game/chat balance * and mic monitoring controls.
  • Stay Focused: Sound-isolating ear cups block noise and keep you focused.

The RIG 800 PRO HX and HS is available now from the below retailers for $149.99 :

For more information on the RIG 800 PRO, visit https://www.riggaming.com/800-pro-series .

* Only available on the RIG 800 PRO HX.

About RIG
RIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand's mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and live streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

Assets available here

Media contact: Heaven Media, nacon@heavenmedia.com

NACON RIG 800 PRO headset available from leading US retailers

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacon-announces-shipping-of-new-rig-800-pro-headset-series-with-multi-function-base-station-for-xbox-playstation-and-pc-301543256.html

SOURCE NACON

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pepsi® Invites Fans to "Score with Pogba" In New Augmented Reality Game Starring Soccer Superstar Paul Pogba, UEFA Champions League and Pizza Hut

C ollaborating with Pizza Hut, interactive custom content puts fans in the center of the field;
Rube Goldberg-inspired machine serves up mouthwatering KFC and Pepsi

It's a combo move, and Pogba is looking for you! Pepsi is teaming up with Pizza Hut and KFC to bring even more fun to the final days of the UEFA championship. With the release of "Score with Pogba," an augmented reality game created with Pizza Hut and starring professional superstar footballer Paul Pogba, players control the Pogba 3D Avatar dribbling the ball, weaving left and right, and sliding under obstacles with the goal of going the distance. The AR game an updated take on a classic runner game is the latest example of PepsiCo's success bringing global brands together with its roster of pro athletes and stars to create unparalleled experiences for fans.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×