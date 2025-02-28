Energy Technologies Limited 1H25 Results

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 27, 2025
Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”), releases its 1H FY25 Results for the period ending 31 December 2024.
Key highlights:
- First sales in the new renewables division;
- Signed Distribution Agreement with Tratos Group; and
- Awarded first tender with Siemens Mobility.
The consolidated net loss after tax and excluding non-controlling interest of the Group for the half year ended 31 December 2024 was $4,981,753 (31 December 2023 Loss was $5,145,877).
EGY’s wholly owned subsidiary Bambach Wires and Cables Pty Ltd (the company) reported a loss after tax of $3,963,969 compared to December 2023 Half Year loss of $4,445,620.
During this period, the company continued to reposition both its offering and revenue profile. This resulted in changing both the product mix and margin on product sold and product accepted into the order book. This resulted in Revenue being down 34% and the order book, in effect, being replaced with new orders. Pleasingly, the order book has now been replaced and currently sits at $2.72m at margins well above those forecast in the most recent updates. However, the company continues to be hampered by a lack of resources to deliver on this plan, notwithstanding the expansion of product through both the Tratos and Gantner Distribution Agreements, as disclosed on 17 May 2024 and 5 September 2024. The 25 November 2024 announcement regarding the successful tender with Siemens Mobility added $0.86m to the order book. With the shortfall of the rights issue in September 2024, the company has pursued and is in negotiations to fund this order book to ensure that it can grow revenue off the sales that have already been secured.
Click here for the EGY Appendix 4D and HY Financial Report 31 December 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
02 December 2024
Energy Technologies
Investor Insight
Leveraging its long-history and reputation as a cable manufacturer, Energy Technologies’ (EGY) push to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships present a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) has a strong foothold in the manufacture and distribution of copper-insulated cables through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables. Since its acquisition by Energy Technologies, the company has served as a cornerstone of the company’s operations. Founded in 1936, the company is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality. With a manufacturing facility in Rosedale, Victoria, and sales offices in New South Wales, Western Australia, and Victoria, the company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of critical sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, defense and mining. Energy Technologies’ commitment to supporting Australian industry is reflected in its products. Over 90 percent of raw materials used for its cable products, like copper and plastic, are locally sourced.Energy Technologies employs a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. The company focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines, while lower-margin cables are sourced from strategic manufacturers located around the globe, coupled with a wholesale distribution department, which capitalises on complimentary products & services in strategic market segments. This approach enhances cash flow management and operational efficiency.
The company’s Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities. Situated on 122 acres, this location provides ample space for future expansion. The plant’s high level of automation supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.
Strategic Review of Business Operations
Energy Technologies has focused on building strong partnerships to expand its product range and market reach. A key strategy for growth is to develop alliances with larger entities to enable Bambach to scale its distribution and provide specialized products to niche markets.
One such alliance is with Gantner Instruments, a full-service photovoltaic (PV) monitoring and control supplier for utility scale PV power plants. Under the distribution agreement with Gantner, Bambach supplies the renewable energy sector with certified, specialized low-voltage cables, connectors, weather stations and DC combiner boxes. These products are essential for delivering power from solar panels to inverters, which is a critical component in renewable energy infrastructure.
According to projections, the annual spending on utility-scale solar farms in Australia will reach AU$6 billion over the next decade. This growth is segmented into three phases:
- Initial surge (2024 to 2026): AU$2.5 billion to $3.5 billion annually.
- Accelerated growth (2027 to 2029): AU$3.5 billion to $5 billion annually.
- Mature market phase (2030-2034): AU$4.5 billion to $6 billion annually.
Another critical partnership for Energy Technologies is with Tratos Group, a leading Italian cable manufacturer. This agreement has significantly expanded Energy Technologies’ product portfolio, allowing the company to offer medium- and high-voltage cables, as well as solutions for subsea transmission lines, offshore and onshore wind turbines, and mining operations. These additions bolster the company’s ability to address the growing demand in the renewable energy and mining sectors, while also diversifying its market reach.
Manufacturing and Purchased Sales Strategy
Energy Technologies employs a dual approach to sales through a combination of manufactured and purchased products. Its factory in Rosedale focuses on high-margin, specialized cable products that cater to sectors such as renewable energy, rail road, and infrastructure.
For FY25, the company is forecasting manufactured gross margins exceeding 23 percent. To complement its manufacturing capabilities, the company also engages in purchased sales by sourcing lower-margin products from rigorously vetted suppliers throughout the globe. This approach ensures Energy Technologies can meet market demand without overextending its manufacturing resources. Purchased sales for FY25 are projected to contribute an additional AU$6.7 million to the company’s revenue.
Company Highlights
- Energy Technologies produces low-, medium-, and high-voltage cables, with over 90 percent of its materials sourced locally in Australia.
- The company is strategically aligned with electrification and renewable energy trends, catering to infrastructure, solar, wind and mining industries.
- Key partnerships with Gantner Instruments and Tratos Group expand its product offerings for solar farms, wind turbines and subsea transmission lines.
- The company’s partnerships position it as a comprehensive supplier for large-scale renewable energy projects, projected to grow to AU$6 billion annually by 2034.
10h
Innovation Mining Touts Non-Toxic Alternative in Gold Extraction, Eyes $2 Billion Cyanide Industry
Innovation Mining is set to revolutionize the gold extraction industry with a groundbreaking, non-toxic alternative to cyanide. The company claims its new solution matches cyanide’s gold recovery efficiency while eliminating its environmental and safety concerns.
“Ninety percent of the world’s gold is produced using cyanide, and there really is no alternative,” said Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining. “We made a discovery (in our Vancouver chemistry lab) of a particular formula that is now producing the same results as cyanide, same recoveries for the same price, but it's non-toxic.”
The company has conducted thousands of tests on different ores, tailings and concentrates, with independent validation from SGS Labs in Vancouver confirming the new solution's performance, Nelson said.
The potential economic benefits are also significant. The global cyanide market for gold mining is valued at approximately $2 billion annually, he explained.
Scalability has been a crucial focus for the company, as well. “We've gone from beaker to 1 kilo column test to 100 kilo column test to 250 kilo VAT leach tests. We're not seeing any change in the chemical composition or degradation, or any changes in the recovery on scale,” Nelson said, highlighting the technology’s ability to scale in a commercial mining environment.
With an initial public offering scheduled for the second quarter of the year, Innovation Mining is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable mining solutions. “We think it's time for a cleantech alternative … (and) we offer the only alternative to this $2 billion global problem,” the chief executive said.
Watch the full interview with Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Innovation Mining. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Innovation Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Innovation Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Innovation Miningand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
13h
Helium Evolution Provides Significant Update on Production Facilities, Preliminary Results of 5-30 Well, and Operations Update
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI)("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is excited to announce plans for production facilities in the Mankota area, with anticipated production slated for the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Company is providing preliminary test results from its 5-30-3-8W3 helium discovery well (the “5-30 Well”), located along the Mankota helium fairway. HEVI holds a 20% working interest in the 5-30 Well, in partnership with the operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”).
Looking Ahead to Production
HEVI continues to work closely with NAH to plan the next phase of development in the Mankota area. With four helium discovery wells in close proximity to one another, NAH is actively pursuing the licensing and installation of processing facilities in the area. The size and specifications of the facility will be determined following the final analysis of the 5-30 Well results. It is anticipated that the facilities will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, contingent on surface, licensing and installation considerations. HEVI fully supports this initiative, as the establishment of processing facilities is a crucial step in HEVI’s strategy to transition toward commercial helium production.
“We are very excited about moving to production in the Mankota area,” said Greg Robb, CEO of HEVI. “The results thus far are promising, and we are optimistic about our ability to achieve commercial production in the near future. This is a major milestone for our development in the Mankota region. Our ongoing partnership with NAH will be critical as we move towards the installation of processing facilities and scaling up production.”
5-30 Well Preliminary Test Results
Completion, perforation and initial production testing of the 5-30 Well are ongoing. After an extended 5-day flow testing period, the 5-30 Well was producing approximately 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscf/d”) at 10,700 kiloPascal (“kPa”) flowing tubing pressure. The preliminary test results also confirmed a helium content of 0.76%, significantly higher than the commercially viable threshold of 0.3%. Furthermore, the 5-30 Well produced negligible water, signaling strong potential for efficient helium recovery and processing.
Following the extended production flow period, the 5-30 Well will be shut in for 14 days to gather reservoir pressure data. This data will be analyzed to further evaluate the resource potential and optimize future development.
Flow Test Results from Select HEVI Wells:
|Well
|Bottom Hole
Pressure
(kPa)
|Bottom Hole
Temperature
(°C)
|Helium
Content
|Rate
(MMscf/d)
|Tubing
Pressure
(kPa)
|Water
|5-30 Well (Preliminary)1
|23,959
|82
|0.76%
|9.7
|10,700
|Negligible
|10-36 Well (Preliminary)2
|23,600
|78
|0.81%
|11.5
|13,100
|Negligible
|10-1 Well3
|24,069
|78
|0.75%
|9.5
|10,800
|Negligible
|9-35 Well4
|23,928
|81
|0.64%
|7.0
|9,000
|Negligible
|2-31 Well5
|24,189
|81
|0.95%
|4.0
|5,500
|Negligible
1 The 5-30 Well preliminary results are subject to further analysis.
2 Well located at 10-36-3-9W3 (the “10-36 Well”); preliminary results are subject to further analysis.
3 Well located at 10-1-4-9W3 (the “10-1 Well”)
4 Well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (the “9-35 Well”)
5 Well located at 2-31-2-8W3 (the “2-31 Well”)
Operations Update
HEVI provides the following operations update on its other wells:
- 3-19-3-8W3 well (the “3-19 Well”): Drilling has ceased prior to reaching the targeted zone due to operational challenges and the early onset of spring weather in the Mankota area. As a result, NAH has made the decision to abandon the 3-19 Well. The target will be re-evaluated as part of the fall drilling program.
- 12-29-2-8W3 (the “12-29 Well”): Completion operations have been suspended until the latter half of 2025 due to environmental restrictions in the area. Operations on the 12-29 Well had to cease by February 22, 2025, in compliance with these regulations.
HEVI and NAH intend to resume drilling in the Mankota area after September 1, 2025, given the environmental and surface restrictions that will be in place until that time.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
|Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
|Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding future production from the 2-31 Well, the 9-35 Well, the 5-30 Well, the 10-36 Well and the 10-1 Well, abandoning the 3-19 Well, the Company’s expectations regarding scalable helium production from its land generally, the Company and/or NAH’s plans with respect to shutting in the 5-30 Well for a 14-day period and the interpretation of results, reevaluation of the target for the 3-19 Well, resumption of drilling after September 1, 2025, installation of production facilities including the size, specifications and timing, the Company’s plans to do further analysis on the 10-36 Well, the Company and/or NAH’s plans for the 12-29 Well including timing, the Company's intention to provide further updates regarding significant updates and developments, the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, timeline of future updates, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company may not provide future updates; the Company and/or NAH may abandon or defer plans for continuing the completion, testing and evaluation of the 10-36 Well and the 5-30 Well; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring the 9-35 Well, the 10-1 Well, the 10-36 Well, the 5-30 Well or the 2-31 Well onto production; the Company and/or NAH may not unsuspend the 12-29 Well; the Company and/or NAH may change intentions with regards to the 3-19 Well; the Company and/or NAH may choose to not reevaluate the 3-19 Well target in the fall drilling program; the Company and/or NAH may abandon, defer or accelerate plans and decisions regarding production facilities; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company’s working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
16h
26 February
Innovation Mining
Investor Insight
Amid increasing regulatory restrictions on cyanide and a growing demand for sustainable mining practices, Innovation Mining is a compelling investment opportunity positioned to disrupt the market and establish itself as a leader in cleantech gold extraction.
Overview
Innovation Mining is a clean-tech company with an innovative technology that promises to transform the gold mining industry. The company has developed RZOLV, a breakthrough water-based hydrometallurgical formula that effectively recovers gold from ores, concentrates and tailings without the environmental and regulatory burdens associated with cyanide.
While cyanide has been the industry standard for over a century, its toxic nature has led to bans in several countries and costly permitting challenges for mining companies. RZOLV offers similar cost and performance metrics as cyanide, but with a non-toxic, reusable and sustainable profile. The company is currently focused on validating its technology through a 100-tonne industrial test, after which full commercialization efforts will begin.
Company Highlights
- Innovation Mining has developed RZOLV, a proprietary, non-toxic hydrometallurgical formula for gold extraction. The formula offers a sustainable, safe, and water-based alternative to cyanide.
- RZOLV enables a seamless transition from cyanide without requiring additional infrastructure investments, making adoption cost-competitive and operationally efficient.
- The RZOLV formula has been tested on over 250 kilograms of ore, demonstrating high performance comparable to cyanide while eliminating toxic waste risks.
- Scalability and reliability: A 100-tonne leach test is planned within the next several months to further validate scalability and reinforce its economic and operational advantages for miners.
- Regulatory and social benefits: By removing cyanide from the process, RZOLV will simplify regulatory approvals, reduce compliance risks, and improve social licenses to operate, making it a future-proof solution for responsible mining.
- Enhanced ESG profile: Mining companies adopting RZOLV can significantly improve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standing, appealing to investors and stakeholders focused on sustainability and responsible resource development.
- Versatile gold recovery: RZOLV enables efficient gold extraction not only from traditional ores but also from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking untapped resources.
Technology Value Propositions
Innovation Mining is a clean-tech company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of RZOLV, a revolutionary, water-based hydrometallurgical formula for gold recovery.
As a safe, non-toxic and cost-competitive alternative to cyanide, RZOLV addresses a long-standing industry challenge, enabling mining operations to transition toward sustainable and high-performance gold extraction without compromising profitability.
RZOLV has been extensively tested in laboratory settings, demonstrating high gold recovery rates, fast leach kinetics, and comparable performance to traditional cyanide processes. A major advantage of the formula is its water-based composition, which ensures scalability without the need for complex infrastructure modifications. Innovation Mining has achieved a significant breakthrough by modifying the RZOLV formula, ensuring its cost-competitiveness with cyanide. Operating cost savings include: insurance, cyanide destruction circuits, monitoring and site remediation. This advancement applies to both whole-ore vat leaching and heap leaching processes, enhancing the economic viability of eco-friendly gold extraction.
In the near term, Innovation Mining plans to conduct a 100-tonne leach test to validate its industrial-scale applicability. With increasing regulatory restrictions on cyanide and a growing demand for sustainable mining practices, Innovation Mining is positioned to disrupt the market and establish the company as a leader in clean-tech gold extraction.
Competitive Advantages
Innovation Mining's RZOLV formula presents several distinct advantages over traditional cyanide-based gold extraction methods:
- Non-toxic and Eco-friendly: Water-based chemistry with no hazardous byproducts, significantly reducing environmental impact and permitting challenges.
- Effective & High-Performance: Delivers high-performance gold recovery rates and fast leach kinetics, making it a reliable alternative to cyanide.
- Stability: RZOLV is a chemically stable solution, ensuring consistent performance and reliability over time.
- Seamless Integration: Requires no major infrastructure overhauls, enabling easy adoption for miners
- Scalability: Proven in lab tests and undergoing industrial-scale validation to demonstrate commercial viability.
- Cost-effective: Comparable costs to cyanide while lowering permitting, remediation, and operational expenses.
- Regulatory Benefits: Allows for easier permitting due to non-toxic nature, reducing compliance risks.
- Versatile Gold Recovery: Effectively extracts gold from low-grade ore, concentrates, and tailings, unlocking additional value.
- Commercialization: Industry interest and strategic partnerships under development to accelerate commercialization.
- Strong Executive Leadership: Backed by a highly experienced team with a track record of success in mining, metallurgy, and business development.
Management Team
Duane A. Nelson – Director, CEO
Founder of Innovation Mining, Duane Nelson brings extensive experience in clean-tech innovation and mining operations. He was a co-founder and past director of EnviroMetal Technologies and has a proven track record in leading successful ventures in the mining sector.
Chester F. Millar – Chairman of the Board
An inductee of the Canadian and Mexican Mining Hall of Fame, Chester Millar has a distinguished career in building junior mining companies. He discovered and founded the Afton Mine and has served as chairman for both Glamis Gold and Eldorado Gold.
Joseph Ovsenek – Director
Joseph Ovsenek was president and CEO of Pretium Resources, where he led the advancement of the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine which has been operating profitably since commercial start-up in 2017. Ovsenek began his nine-year tenure at Pretium in 2011 as chief development officer and led the over $2 billion financing.
Grant Bond – Chief Financial Officer
Grant Bond is a chartered professional accountant with more than 12 years of financial management experience in the mining industry. His expertise includes financial reporting, risk management and SOX compliance.
Chris Babcock – Vice-president Operations
With extensive experience in building profitable gold mines across North America, Chris Babcock has held key positions, including president and CEO of Castle Gold, and manager of Mexico for Alamos Gold during the early development of the Mulatos project.
Janet L. Sheriff – Director
Janet Sheriff brings 25 years of senior management experience in the mining industry. She previously served as chief executive officer of Golden Predator Mining and president of enCore Energy.
Hanif Jafari – CTO
Hanif Jafari holds a Master of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Processing from the University of British Columbia. He is proficient in construction, value chain analysis, and strategic growth planning across diverse domestic and international markets. Jafari has over eight years in hydrometallurgical research.
Bruce Bried – Director
Bruce Bried is a mining engineer with over 28 years’ experience in the engineering, development, operation, reclamation and management of producing mines, including Dickenson Mines (now Goldcorp) and the KamKotia Arthur White Mine in Red Lake.
Darryl J. Yea – Director
Darryl Yea has over 35 years of diverse experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance and venture capital with public and private companies in several industries. He was president and chief executive officer of C.M. Oliver (TSX:OLV), a national financial services organization.
Michael Cowin – Director
Michael Cowin has 20 years of investment banking and investment experience. Since 2007, he has been a director of Northcape Capital, a boutique investment fund based in Australia which manages over A$8 billion.
William R. Sheriff – Advisory Board
William Sheriff is an entrepreneur and visionary with over 40 years’ experience in the minerals industry and the securities industry and has been responsible for significant capital raises along with corporate development. He is currently the executive chairman of enCore Energy, USA’s largest uranium producer.
Keith Peck – Advisory Board
Keith Peck is a consultant with Holnik Capital. He was previously chairman and chief executive officer of Lincoln Peck Financial. Peck has over 35 years of investment banking experience, including as vice-president and director of RBC Dominion Securities and Haywood Securities, and vice-chairman of Yorkton Securities.
Keep reading...Show less
26 February
Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024
Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024
24 February
Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill"). The Project, "WaveCrackerTM" will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on Copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of "new" copper metal.
As part of the collaboration in the Project, CoTec will leverage on McGill's considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "We are very pleased with this collaboration, as McGill is a world-renowned mineral processing center, and we are very exited about the potential of WaveCrackerTM in copper sulphide extraction. CoTec is focused on technologies which leach low-grade primary copper sulphides, such as chalcopyrite, and copper waste material using a proprietary high throughput inorganic leaching technology Ceibo. We see the potential for using microwaves on copper sulphide waste to pre-condition the materials prior to the leaching process. Microwave pre-conditioning causes stresses and micro fractures in the rock, potentially increasing permeability and copper recoveries".
Professor Kristian Waters, McGill commented; "The agreement to collaborate with CoTec provides an exciting opportunity to work with an extremely experienced industrial team in copper extraction. The guidance provided by CoTec in developing WaveCracker™ will be an important part of our Project. McGill has a track record of developing new and innovative mineral processing technologies, and this agreement significantly enhances the university's capability to develop microwave pre-conditioning targeting copper sulphide leaching processes."
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the WaveCrackerTM agreement and its potential to open up new investment opportunities for the Company as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
