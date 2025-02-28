Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited 1H25 Results

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”), releases its 1H FY25 Results for the period ending 31 December 2024.

Key highlights:

  • First sales in the new renewables division;
  • Signed Distribution Agreement with Tratos Group; and
  • Awarded first tender with Siemens Mobility.

The consolidated net loss after tax and excluding non-controlling interest of the Group for the half year ended 31 December 2024 was $4,981,753 (31 December 2023 Loss was $5,145,877).

EGY’s wholly owned subsidiary Bambach Wires and Cables Pty Ltd (the company) reported a loss after tax of $3,963,969 compared to December 2023 Half Year loss of $4,445,620.

During this period, the company continued to reposition both its offering and revenue profile. This resulted in changing both the product mix and margin on product sold and product accepted into the order book. This resulted in Revenue being down 34% and the order book, in effect, being replaced with new orders. Pleasingly, the order book has now been replaced and currently sits at $2.72m at margins well above those forecast in the most recent updates. However, the company continues to be hampered by a lack of resources to deliver on this plan, notwithstanding the expansion of product through both the Tratos and Gantner Distribution Agreements, as disclosed on 17 May 2024 and 5 September 2024. The 25 November 2024 announcement regarding the successful tender with Siemens Mobility added $0.86m to the order book. With the shortfall of the rights issue in September 2024, the company has pursued and is in negotiations to fund this order book to ensure that it can grow revenue off the sales that have already been secured.


Click here for the EGY Appendix 4D and HY Financial Report 31 December 2024

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:egycleantech investing
Energy Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Energy Technologies

Energy Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Innovation Mining CEO and Director Duane Nelson.

Innovation Mining Touts Non-Toxic Alternative in Gold Extraction, Eyes $2 Billion Cyanide Industry

Innovation Mining is set to revolutionize the gold extraction industry with a groundbreaking, non-toxic alternative to cyanide. The company claims its new solution matches cyanide’s gold recovery efficiency while eliminating its environmental and safety concerns.

“Ninety percent of the world’s gold is produced using cyanide, and there really is no alternative,” said Duane Nelson, CEO of Innovation Mining. “We made a discovery (in our Vancouver chemistry lab) of a particular formula that is now producing the same results as cyanide, same recoveries for the same price, but it's non-toxic.”

The company has conducted thousands of tests on different ores, tailings and concentrates, with independent validation from SGS Labs in Vancouver confirming the new solution's performance, Nelson said.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Significant Update on Production Facilities, Preliminary Results of 5-30 Well, and Operations Update

Helium Evolution Provides Significant Update on Production Facilities, Preliminary Results of 5-30 Well, and Operations Update


Keep reading...Show less
Innovation MIning

Innovation Mining: Transforming Gold Mining with RZOLV — Safe, Cost-effective, High-performance alternative to Toxic Cyanide


Keep reading...Show less
Innovation Mining

Innovation Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Download the PDF here.

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. And McGill University Commence Project Wavecracker(TM) Targeting Application of Microwave Techology To Accelerate Sulphide Copper Leaching

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a joint collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University, Québec, Canada ("McGill"). The Project, "WaveCrackerTM" will investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets, with a starting focus on Copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications. This collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of "new" copper metal.

As part of the collaboration in the Project, CoTec will leverage on McGill's considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Energy Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Energy Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Half Year Report and Appendix 4D 31 December 2024

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Tech Investing

HY25 Results Announcement

Tech Investing

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

resource investing

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Base Metals Investing

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $5.2 Million

Base Metals Investing

Renounceable Entitlement Offer Prospectus

×