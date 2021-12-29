Precious Metals Investing News
Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

  • DDH21-006 intersected gold mineralization of 8.62 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.4 metres ("m") (est. true width) including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m. The gold mineralized interval commenced at 25.6 m down hole.
  • DDH21-005 intersected 2.39 gpt gold over of 14.8 m (est. true width). The gold mineralized interval commenced at 14.3 m down hole.
  • DDH21-007 intersected two gold intervals, 2.67 gpt gold over 2.5 m and 2.08 gpt gold over 16.9 m which includes 6.28 gpt gold over 2.0 m and 5.28 gpt gold over 3.3 m. The gold mineralized intervals commenced at 30 m and 44.9 m down hole, respectively.

"We are pleased to see the Eagle Zone continue to deliver high-grade intervals over substantial widths as we expand the extent of this zone," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "We have now delivered both RC and diamond drill gold intercepts that confirm a significant strike length at the Eagle Zone. We look forward to expanding that strike potential even further with pending results. With other high grade intersections, such as Imperial and Diplomat, our 2021 exploration program has already delivered a minimum 1.5 kilometre of exploration potential at the Reliance Property."

As announced on November 3, 2021, the Company completed twenty-two (22) drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones. Assay results for the first four (4) of sixteen (16) holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported on November 29, 2021 with intersections of 10.94 gpt gold over 5.4 m and 7.49 gpt gold over 9.0 m. Assay results for three (3) of six (6) holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported on December 9, 2021 with a highlight intersection of 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including a higher grade core of 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m. The 2021 diamond drill results reported to date are summarized in Table 1 below. Assay results remain to be reported for an additional twelve (12) holes at Eagle and Imperial Zone with results expected to be reported through January and February 2022.

DDH21-006 was drilled east at minus 45 degrees to test the downdip and southeastern extension of the Eagle Zone and is the first entirely unoxidized Eagle Zone intersection. One of the sulphide-rich and silicified breccia intervals assayed 37.4 gpt gold over 1.3 m. The hole intersected the Eagle mineralized horizon approximately 25 m downdip from reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole RC21-040 (which returned 5.57 gpt gold over 22.86 m, including 9.87 gpt gold over 7.62 m), and extended the strike extent 25 m from hole RC21-039 (which returned 2.86 gpt gold over 21.34 m, including 7.51 gpt gold over 3.05 m). Both RC holes were previously reported on June 17, 2021. The weighted average for these three drill holes in this area is 5.81 gpt gold over an estimated true width of 22.9 m.

DDH21-007 was drilled east at minus 70 degrees from the same setup as DDH21-006. The hole intersected the Eagle mineralized zone approximately 25 m downdip from the DDH21-006 intersection. The Eagle Zone is interpreted to be disrupted to the west by a wide melange zone related to the Royal Shear. These results indicate that the Eagle Zone continues to be open to expansion to the east and southeast. To the east, the up-dip extension of the Eagle Zone is interpreted to have been intersected in holes DDH21-018 and DDH 21-019, with assay results pending.

DDH21-005 was drilled east at minus 45 degrees with an approximate core recovery of 81% over this oxidized interval. This hole twinned an earlier RC drill hole, RC20-013, reported on February 18, 2021 which had 100% sample recovery and returned 3.53 gpt gold over 15.2 m starting at 10.7 m down hole depth.

The three reported holes are plotted on the Eagle drill plan attached as Figure 1 and the two relevant drill sections attached as Figure 2 and Figure 3. A photo of the DDH21-006 drill core intersection with the assay results is shown on Figure 4. A tabulation of assay results reported to date from the 2021 Reliance diamond drill program are summarized in Table 1.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed using a skid mounted Hydracore 2000 equipped with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 cm diameter core. Diamond drill core was cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core was sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. Reverse Circulation ("RC") samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored.. All RC chips and diamond drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream.

The 2020 and 2021 work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_002.jpg

Figure 1: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - 2021 Drill Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_003.jpg

Figure 2: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - Drill Section 5635735N (DDH21-006, 007)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_004.jpg

Figure 3: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - Drill Section 5635768N (DDH21-005)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_005.jpg

Figure 4: Reliance Property, Eagle Zone - DDH21-006 Drill Intersection Photo

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_005full.jpg

Table 1: Reliance Property, Diamond Drill Assay Results to Date

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_006.jpg

Table 1: Reliance Property, Diamond Drill Assay Results to Date

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/108582_7bfb429ea4012a33_006full.jpg

