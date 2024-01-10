Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

Trending Press Releases

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Report Outlines Auric Mining's ‘Compelling’ Investment Potential

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Hyperion – A Significant Rare Earth Soil Anomaly at the Arkun Project, WA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Emyria Limited

Emyria’s Specialist Psychiatrist Granted Authorised Prescriber Status in MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) focused on delivering and developing new treatments for mental health and select neurological conditions, is pleased to announce the Company’s distinguished psychiatry specialist has been granted "Authorised Prescriber" status by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The authorisation enables the prescribing of MDMA according to an ethics committee endorsed care model developed by Emyria 1 and within the strict regulatory framework established by the TGA for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). 2

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Emyria's key specialist has been granted "Authorised Prescriber" approval from the TGA
  • Authorisation reﬂects Emyria's dedication to mental health care under strict regulatory, ethical, and safety standards
  • Achieving Authorised Prescriber status for MDMA-assisted therapy in PTSD care signiﬁes a strategic step towards expanding Emyria's service offerings
Dr. Michael Winlo, CEO and MD, commented: "This authorisation demonstrates Emyria’s commitment to evaluating emerging treatments within the strict regulatory framework set by the TGA.

Emyria’s expertise and track record in innovative clinical service development and Real-World Data capture uniquely positions us to evaluate new therapeutic options in a safe and responsible way. Achieving Authorised Prescriber status showcases Emyria's capacity for impactful and responsible growth in the ﬁeld of mental health treatments."

Initial focus on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD):

PTSD affects approximately 1 million Australians 3. With up to one third of patients failing to beneﬁt from conventional therapies, there is a growing need for more effective treatments. MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) is being evaluated as a treatment for PTSD and multiple Phase 3 clinical trials have been conducted by MAPS in the USA. 4, 5

Emyria is currently studying MDMA-AT therapy for PTSD in an ethics-approved clinical trial (EMDMA-001). Experience with the trial has informed a unique delivery model for Emyria’s Authorised Prescriber program.

Authorised Prescribers must adhere to stringent TGA guidelines to ensure the highest level of patient care and safety. The authorisation is part of Emyria’s broader commitment to increasing options for mental health through robust clinical research and ethical practice.

A presentation explaining how the Authorised Prescriber milestone ﬁts into Emyria’s broader strategy will be available on the ASX platform.

Risks associated with the use of MDMA

All medicines carry risks and specialist prescribers, such as registered psychiatrists, are best placed to assess the suitability of a new medication against a patient’s individual circumstances and medical history before proceeding. Adverse effects of MDMA include high blood pressure, increased pulse rate, faintness, and panic attacks, and in some rare cases it can cause loss of consciousness or trigger seizures. Other side effects include involuntary jaw clenching, decreased appetite, restless legs, nausea, headache, sweating and muscle/joint stiffness. These effects are unlikely at low doses in the treatment regimens used in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy while appropriately managed in a controlled environment with direct medical supervision.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Emyria Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

pharmaceutical investingasx:emdemyria limitedpsychedelics investingLife Science Investing
The Conversation (0)
BPH Global Ltd

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Further to previous announcements made by the Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) regarding its strategic review of the Company’s seaweed operations, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement for the sale of the floating platform in the East Johor Strait.

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed to Centralize Market for Common Shares on NASDAQ Through Voluntary Delisting from TSX

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has applied and received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the voluntary delisting of its common shares (each a "Common Share") from the TSX. The delisting from TSX will not affect the Company's listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

"The Company is taking strategic action to enhance market efficiency and optimize our administrative processes by consolidating trading volumes on NASDAQ, as the majority of both outstanding shares and trading volume is currently concentrated in the United States. The delisting from TSX will create a singular focal point and central marketplace for the Company's common shares, contributing to increased long-term liquidity on NASDAQ and increased shareholder value." said Viemed Chief Operating Officer, Todd Zehnder.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023, in New York, New York at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, located at 455 Madison Ave.

Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Viemed's business at 1:15pm EST. Additionally, investors that are registered for the conference will have the ability to request one-on-one meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Northern California Grocery Chain - Nugget Markets

Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Northern California Grocery Chain - Nugget Markets


Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Q3 FY23 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4c: Material YoY Reduction in Cash Burn and Ongoing Revenue Growth

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its operational and financial performance for the three-month period ended 30 September 2023 (the “quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Spodumene Identified at Higginsville Lithium District

Correction To ASX Announcement

NASDAQ Listing Update

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Related News

Lithium Investing

Spodumene Identified at Higginsville Lithium District

Lithium Investing

Correction To ASX Announcement

Lithium Investing

NASDAQ Listing Update

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Cobalt Investing

HTM Ethiopia Field Team to Progress Exploration Sampling at Ketele LCT Project

Gold Investing

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

Gold Investing

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

×