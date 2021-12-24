Precious Metals Investing News
Empress Royalty Corp. is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Alliance Agreement which are ...

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has fully funded the US$10M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") by making the final payment of US$2.5M of the gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru owned by Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun

"We are excited to fully fund the US$10M gold stream and receive additional revenue from the investment," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "With the Nebari credit facility, we were able to quickly deploy the capital to allow Sierra Antapite to stay on track for production expansion and to immediately increase Empress' current revenue by 25%. We are looking forward to a strong year ahead with significant revenue and the increased ability to execute on our additional investment opportunities to build the portfolio."

THE INVESTMENT & STREAM TRANSACTION

As previously announced, the US$10M gold stream agreement on the Sierra Antapite mine was funded in three tranches: US$5M on July 28, 2021, US$2.5M on September 30, 2021, and the final tranche of US$2.5M funded on December 24, 2021. The Stream is on 4.5% of the payable gold production for the first 11,000 gold ounces and 1% thereafter for life of mine at 20% of the gold spot price. The Stream is registered and secured against the mine, plant and concessions. Sierra Sun will use Empress' investment to increase its processing capacity from 750 to 1,000 tonnes-per-day. For further information, please see the Sierra Sun Group LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierrasungroup/.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress Royalty is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since publicly listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress Royalty to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress Royalty is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations regarding the Alliance Agreement which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679452/Empress-Royalty-Fully-Funds-Sierra-Antapite-Gold-Stream-Increases-Revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty TSXV:EMPR Gold Investing
EMPR:CA
Empress Royalty

Empress Royalty

Overview

“The royalty business is a unique and amazing business because you get leverage … a gold royalty company is a leverage tool a million miles long,” said EB Tucker, Author of “Why Gold? Why Now?”

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Closes US$15M Accordion Credit Facility With Nebari

Empress Royalty Closes US$15M Accordion Credit Facility With Nebari

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, upon the receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has now closed the US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the "Accordion Facility") agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ("Nebari") as announced on December 22, 2021

The Company's initial draw of a US$4.5M loan under the Accordion Facility is now funded. The Company issued 7,500,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to Nebari. Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share for two years at an exercise price of $ 0.27, subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Secures US$15M Accordion Credit Facility with Nebari

Empress Royalty Secures US$15M Accordion Credit Facility with Nebari

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ("Nebari") for a US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the "Accordion Facility"). The Company's initial draw is a US$4.5M loan (the "Initial Loan") that is expected to be funded shortly. The Company may apply to Nebari to draw down additional loans as the Company identifies investments it wishes to fund under the Accordion Facility.The proceeds of the Initial Loan will be used to fund investments and for working capital purposes

"We are pleased to be working in partnership with Nebari and value their confidence in our business strategy," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "The Nebari facility provides Empress with further financial flexibility and capacity to build our portfolio. The facility combined with the projected revenue from our current investments will accelerate our development plans and is the first catalyst of many, solidifying Empress' path to continued growth and creation of shareholder value in the year ahead."

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Provides Update on Investment Portfolio

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Investment Portfolio

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio and mining company partners

"The exciting progress being made at each of our investments demonstrates Empress Royalty's ability to invest in high quality projects with strong management teams creating long term value for both our shareholders and the shareholders of our mining company partners," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "These project updates are the catalysts for Empress Royalty to achieve significant shareholder value and revenue in 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Increases Gold Stream on Sierra Antapite Mine and Seeks New Debt Provider

Empress Royalty Increases Gold Stream on Sierra Antapite Mine and Seeks New Debt Provider

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is funding an additional payment of US$2.5M gold stream agreement (the "Stream") on the Sierra Antapite producing gold mine in Peru

"The result of increasing the stream from 2.25% to 3.375% of the Sierra Antapite gold production will provide immediate additional revenue into Empress," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "With the increase in revenue combined with our development stage projects advancing on schedule, we are forecasting significant revenue next year. We continue to build the fundamentals of our business with a diversified portfolio and a robust pipeline creating value for our shareholders."

Keep reading... Show less
Empress Royalty Changes Year End

Empress Royalty Changes Year End

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") has filed the required notice to change its financial year end from September 30th to December 31st, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102

The change in financial year end is being completed to align the Company's financial statement reporting periods with its peer group.

Keep reading... Show less
American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

American Eagle Closes NAK Acquisition and $1.5 Million Financing

 American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (" American Eagle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and has closed on the acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the NAK property (" Project ") in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry district in central British Columbia . American Eagle also announces that it has closed on a $1,510 ,774 Flow-Through Financing.

NAK Acquisition

Keep reading... Show less
golden bull with gold bar and price chart

VIDEO — David Garofalo: Gold Price Rise Inevitable, Expect US$3,000 Sooner Than Later

David Garofalo: Gold Price Rise Inevitable, Expect US$3,000 Sooner Than Later youtu.be

Gold put on a fairly flat performance in 2021, but David Garofalo, formerly of Goldcorp and now at the helm of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), expects a major move from the metal in 2022.

"I see no reason why we wouldn't achieve that US$3,000 an ounce target," he told the Investing News Network in a recent interview. "When it happens, it's going to happen quickly and violently, as it normally does in commodity cycles. It's not a steady upward trajectory to those types of targets."

He believes the trigger for such an increase will be "a correction in the general equity markets," although there are other factors at play that he also thinks will provide tailwinds for the yellow metal.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FRA:M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "Private Placement").

The company has raised aggregate proceeds of $1,009,140 by issuing 4,587,000 flow-through units at 22 cents per unit, with each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through share of at an exercise price of $0.30 for 36 months from the date of issuance. Issuer will have the option to accelerate warrant expiration, 30 days from notice date, if common shares trade at or above $0.45 for 60 consecutive trading days. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. No cash finders' fees or finders' warrants were paid in connection with this financing. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Vejii Holdings, Nextech AR, and Generation Mining

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Vejii Holdings, Nextech AR, and Generation Mining discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Japan Gold 2021 Year End Update

Japan Gold 2021 Year End Update

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on Company activities at year end. Japan Gold's most productive year has been 2021, notwithstanding the global COVID 19 pandemic. The Company has operated successfully without any health and safety issues. The dedicated Japan Gold team has been committed to excellence and has surpassed Company expectations with the volume and quality of work completed across all elements of the business, and this is a credit to all involved.

Japan Gold is well funded to continue to advance its 2022 Barrick Alliance work programs with an initial approved USD $4 million from Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). With internal capital from the July 2021 CAD $17 million equity financing, the Company is also well positioned to advance its two independently held projects.

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Exercises Option on Western Fold Portion of North Birch Project

Newrange Exercises Option on Western Fold Portion of North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - December 23, 2020 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Western Fold Property, which forms the eastern portion of its North Birch Project northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Pursuant to the Option Agreement signed with AurCrest Gold Inc. on December 23, 2019, Newrange has now paid a total of $200,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 shares for a 100% interest in the Western Fold Property, subject to a 2% NSR royalty.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×