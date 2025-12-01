Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders, with a focus on investors in North America. This will be a live, interactive online event where participants are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Investors can sign up to the event via this link: REGISTER HERE

Please note it is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

The Company will also be available for one-to-one meetings on December 2 nd , 8am–11am ET. To schedule a meeting, please follow the link here .

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Charlie Hammond

Tel: 020 7523 8000
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath

Tel: 020 7186 9950
Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin

empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk
Tel: 020 7920 3150


About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals Ltd (AIM: EEE and OTCQX: EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the rapid commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO₂ for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO₂.

The MRE, which covers only the Thomas and Cosgrove deposits, includes a weathered zone resource of 1.26 billion tonnes at 5.2% TiO₂ and a significant Indicated Resource of 697 million tonnes at 5.3% TiO₂, predominantly from the Thomas deposit. Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO₂, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. The friable, in-situ weathered zone supports low-cost, strip mining without the need for blasting or overburden removal.

With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, including rail links to deep-water ports with direct access to Asia, the USA, Europe and Saudi Arabia, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal and/or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Empire MetalsEPMLFOTCQB:EPMLFBase Metals Investing
EPMLF
Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia. Keep Reading...
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord will work alongside S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP and Shard... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") as joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord will work... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Ahead of Pilot-Scale Testwork

Empire Metals Limited Announces Diamond Drilling Ahead of Pilot-Scale Testwork

Diamond Drilling to Commence at Pitfield Ahead of Pilot-Scale Testwork Phase LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited - Speaking at TZMI Congress

Empire Metals Limited - Speaking at TZMI Congress

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to advise that the Company will be attending and presenting at the TZMI Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Empire Metals Limited (LON: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has raised gross proceeds of £7 million by way of a subscription of 17,500,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Trading in the securities of Corazon Mining Limited (‘CZN’) will be halted at the request of CZN, pending the release of an announcement by CZN. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3... Keep Reading...
Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following the approval of shareholders of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (Hastings) to the in-specie distribution of MBK Consideration Shares at the Hastings Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2025, all conditions... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide a link to the news conference regarding a second landmark agreement for development of access roads to the Ring of Fire critical mineral resources. This represents the second major agreement for First Nation... Keep Reading...
Tenements Granted at Two Pools Gold Project, WA – Drilling Preparations Underway

Tenements Granted at Two Pools Gold Project, WA – Drilling Preparations Underway

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) (‘Corazon’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the granting of two key tenements at its Two Pools Gold Project (‘Two Pools’ or the ‘Project’) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia (Figure 1). HighlightsTwo core tenements at the Two Pools Gold Project have been... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility