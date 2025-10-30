Emperor Metals Inc. to Showcase Continued Growth and Advancements at the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference

Emperor Metals Inc. to Showcase Continued Growth and Advancements at the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference

Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place from November 2-5 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.

Celebrating its 51st year, the New Orleans Investment Conference remains one of the most respected gatherings for resource investors and industry leaders. Emperor Metals will highlight major advancements made across its Quebec portfolio, including the Duquesne West Gold Project and the newly acquired Lac Pelletier Property, both located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Rouyn-Noranda.

Since acquiring the Duquesne West property in 2022, Emperor has leveraged AI-driven 3D geological modeling to reinterpret and expand the project's potential. These efforts culminated in the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate, which confirmed Duquesne West as a significant gold asset. The updated resource more than doubled the historical estimate, increasing by over 104% to 1.46 million inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au. This milestone supports Emperor's strategy to transition from a traditional underground model to a larger-scale, open-pit concept.

Building on this achievement, Emperor has commenced its 2025 drilling program at Duquesne West, targeting continued resource expansion and additional near-surface zones identified through AI modeling.

In addition, the acquisition of the Lac Pelletier Property strengthens Emperor's footprint in Quebec's Abitibi region and adds another promising gold project with near-term exploration potential.

"We've entered an exciting new phase of growth," said John Florek, President and CEO of Emperor Metals. "With the Duquesne West Resource Estimate now complete, our 2025 drilling program underway, and the addition of Lac Pelletier to our portfolio, Emperor is building a strong pipeline of quality gold assets in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions. We look forward to showcasing our projects, latest updates, and near-term plans at the New Orleans Investment Conference."

You're Invited! Corporate Luncheon Presentation

CEO John Florek will present on Monday, November 3, at 12:40 pm in Churchill C1 (Second Floor). Investors are invited to join for lunch and hear about Emperor's latest news, project expansion plans, and long-term vision to build a high-impact gold resource portfolio.

Attendees can also meet the emperor team at Booth #220 throughout the event.
For conference details and registration, visit neworleansconference.com.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this prolific mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Contact Information:
John Florek, CEO
Phone: 778-323-3058
Email: info@emperormetals.com
Website: www.emperormetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272473

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Emperor Metals Inc.AUOZ:CNXCNSX:AUOZGold Investing
AUOZ:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...
CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project

A recent technical review for CuFe’s (ASX:CUF) bismuth resource at the Tennant Creek project in Australia’s Northern Territory has revealed significant, high-grade findings, according to the company’s managing director, Mark Hancock.“We've updated our Gecko resource already to reflect a... Keep Reading...
5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) (Artemis or the Company) is pleased to report a high-grade gold intersection in the first RC hole testing an interpreted NE trending shear zone at the Titan East Prospect, 1.5km west of the Carlow gold-copper resource1. HighlightsFirst Reverse Circulation (RC) drill... Keep Reading...
Patrick Tuohy, gold bars and silver chart.

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Patrick Tuohy, global head of sales and marketing Goldstrom, shares his outlook for gold, saying its position as a store of value has been reestablished.In his view, the yellow metal has found a new price floor at US$3,000 per ounce. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Total Metals (TSXV:TT)

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Total Metals Corp. (“Total Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TT) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake (the “Projects”) from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation (“MLM”), as previously announced on September 24, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou

Oil and Gas Investing

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Increased Bank Credit Facility and Provides Operations Update

Critical Metals Investing

Apex Resources: Strategic Critical Minerals Assets in North America Focused on Tungsten and Lithium

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Quarterly Activities Report