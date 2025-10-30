Emperor Metals Clarifies and Corrects October 30, 2025 News Release

Emperor Metals Clarifies and Corrects October 30, 2025 News Release

Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") wishes to clarify certain information disclosed in its news release dated October 30, 2025.

In that release, Emperor inadvertently referenced the historical average grade of 5.42 g/t Au, which corresponds to the historical underground resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at the Duquesne West Gold Project in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

The correct figures should reference the updated combined open-pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,460,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au, as reported on July 9, 2025.

Additionally, the previously stated 104% increase in the resource from the historical estimate to the updated estimate should have read as an increase of over 100%.

Emperor apologizes for any confusion this may have caused and appreciates the understanding of its shareholders and stakeholders.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this prolific mining district.

Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Emperor's profile.

Contact Information:
John Florek, CEO
Phone: 807-228-3531
Email: info@emperormetals.com
Website: www.emperormetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272689

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Emperor Metals Inc.AUOZ:CNXCNSX:AUOZGold Investing
AUOZ:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "REVOKED" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and the threat of higher inflation.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2025

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australia Investing

BPH September Quarter Appendix 4C Cashflow

Australia Investing

BPH September Quarter Operations Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report