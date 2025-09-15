EMP METALS RECEIVES PERMITS FOR PROJECT AURORA DEMONSTRATION PLANT CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION

EMP METALS RECEIVES PERMITS FOR PROJECT AURORA DEMONSTRATION PLANT CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received the required permits from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources and the Rural Municipality of Tecumseh No. 65 for the construction and operation of its lithium refining demonstration plant in Saskatchewan known as Project Aurora.

The demonstration plant will be located on the same well pad as the Company's horizontal well ( 4B -23) and vertical test well (4A-23) in the Viewfield area of southeast Saskatchewan . The planning and construction portion of the facility infrastructure is on schedule, with groundwork and site preparation already underway and building construction to begin in early September.

As previously reported, Project Aurora is a collaboration between Saltworks Technologies Inc. and EMP Metals with a goal of applying innovation, reducing costs, and managing risks associated with lithium brine extraction and refining technology. The direct wellhead connected demonstration plant will process raw lithium brine into purified and concentrated lithium chloride ("CLC"). The CLC will then be transported to Saltworks' already established conversion plant in Richmond, BC , and continuously converted into lithium chemicals.

Paul Schubach , COO of EMP Metals, said, "We are making excellent progress and are on track for our demonstration facility's commissioning in Q1 2025 with the help of our partner Saltworks and the strong support received from both the Saskatchewan government and Rural Municipality of Tecumseh No. 65 throughout the streamlined permitting process. The Saskatchewan Advantage strategy for resource development and our world-class lithium brine resource are clearly key differentiators for Project Aurora."

Benjamin Sparrow , CEO of Saltworks Technologies, commented, "The speed at which the permit was issued is yet another indication of the benefit of developing projects in Saskatchewan , alongside the accessible clean brine and excellent infrastructure. The Saltworks team is currently constructing the groundbreaking demonstration plant that will lower the cost of production through novel arrangement of existing technologies that boost purity and lower refining costs."

About EMP Metals
EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/15/c7546.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
The Conversation (0)
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Keep reading...Show less

Focused on Direct Lithium Extraction Brine Lithium Resources in Saskatchewan

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals' uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin December 21, 2022 .

EMP Metals' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "EMPS".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone and approximately one and a half miles from the second test well for which results are pending (please see press release dated October 31 , 2022).  The Third Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan.  Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022.  Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation.  EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022 ), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast.  Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l. 1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that its exploration team has identified porphyry style mineralization at its Silver King project located outside the town of Superior in Arizona. Given the proximity of the nearby Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP), the team is excited about the potential of this same style of mineralization identified at surface within the eastern portion of our claim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

/ NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Insider Loan to Corporation

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

×