Base MetalsInvesting News

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2022 accomplishments to-date.

Key Accomplishments from 2022:
  • On the back of impressive concentration (up to 96.3 mg/l) and flow results from its first test well at its Mansur Permit Area, the Company acquired a second wellbore for lithium testing from Epping Energy Inc. (Epping) at its Tyan Permit Area.
  • Launched technical analysis to identify both primary exploration targets and potential additional wellbores for acquisition.
  • Stringent workup and due diligence process resulted in a high priority target location for a test well at the Company's Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Signed agreement with LI Extraction Technologies for testing lithium extraction using samples from Mansur and other wells.
  • Secured nearly 100% participation in warrant exercise, raising ~$2.5 million to continue aggressive exploration and development of the Company's lithium brine properties which span 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares).
  • Commenced re-entry of the Epping wellbore for testing.
  • Increasing EMP Metals' interest in subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. (HCL) to 75% from 50.25% for the lithium brine properties joint venture
Key Objectives for 2022:
  • Lithium concentration results from the Epping test well
  • Acquire 2 newly identified high priority wellbores for testing at the Company's Mansur Permit Area.
  • Spud, case and conduct concentration and flow testing of the Company's first well at its Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Re-enter and flow test additional well at the Mansur Permit Area to provide sufficient resources information towards building a defendable Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • Engage well-established and reliable third-party experts to complete PEA based on data collected from at least 2 test wells completed combined with extraction results from both/either LI Extraction Tech or another technology partner
  • Enter into a formal develop plan with a lithium extraction technology partner to develop a commercial processing facility.

"We have clear strategy and work plan designed to build upon the robust results from our Mansur Permit Area in order to accelerate completion of a PEA," said Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP.  "We anticipate being very active for the remainder of 2022 and firmly believe that exploration and development of our Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) amenable assets in mining and business friendly Saskatchewan allows for significant value generative opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders."  Mr. Gamley added, "Our confidence in the long-term outlook for developing the domestic lithium supply chain remains intact, most recently with agreements from two German automakers supporting significant potential for Canada's battery minerals sector. 1 EMP aims to play a key role in managing supply chain risks for lithium thereby facilitating the clean energy transition."

1 Source, Online: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/deal-volkswagen-mercedes-mining-1.6559971

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson , P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio of lithium brine properties consists of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan . Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c5162.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN HUB CITY MINERALS CORP.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN HUB CITY MINERALS CORP.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has acquired the remaining interest of its subsidiary Hub City Minerals Corp. ("Hub City") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement among EMP Metals, Hub City Royalty Corp. ("Hub City Royalty") and the security holders of Hub City (the "Purchase Agreement"). EMP Metals now holds a 75% interest in Hub City Lithium Inc., which owns a highly prospective package of lithium brine focused permits in Southern Saskatchewan (the "Li-Brine Properties").

Rob Gamley , CEO states, "Our exploration success at the Mansur permit area, returning lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l, and the high prospectively of the Li-Brine Properties warranted the acquisition of the remaining interest of Hub City.  By granting a net profit interest in Hub City, we ensured no dilution to the public company thereby enhancing shareholder value.  We are excited about upcoming drilling activities at the Li-Brine Properties."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF NEWLY ACQUIRED WELL FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL") has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') to test the Well for lithium concentrations. The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan within a half mile of HCL's existing properties.

A multi-zone perforation test is being performed, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur area, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 85.0 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 85.0 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium ("HCL") and  Epping Energy Inc. have entered into a Wellbore Takeover Agreement (the "Agreement") over 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') whereby HCL will test the Well for lithium concentrations.  Within the Agreement HCL assumes the abandonment liability of the Well, estimated at $70,000 which aligns with HCL's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium within existing infrastructure.  The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan which is within half mile of HCL's lands.

A multi-zone perforation test will be performed post-break-up on the Well, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 86 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 86 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") (see press release dated May 4 2022).  The Company has completed the acceleration raising $2,478,421.62 from the exercise of 10,775,746 Warrants.  As a result, the Company now has approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand.

Rob Gamley , President of EMP Metals, stated, "With 97% of the warrants exercised, it is great to see such strong support and confidence in our Company from existing shareholders.  The additional cash strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our exploration and development plans on our lithium-brine properties in Saskatchewan ."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Reports New Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, Update for Mactung and Gayna River

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a successful start to the 2022 drill program and an update on the exploration programs at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, Yukon, Canada, as well as the newly acquired Mactung tungsten project straddling the Yukon and Northwest Territories border, and their recently staked Gayna River zinc-lead-gallium-germanium project in the Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the preliminary results from its ongoing exploration program at the Company's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (the "Drayton-Black Lake Project") and provide an update on upcoming exploration activities. The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, totaling approximately 15,257 Ha and lying near the northern margin of the Wabigoon Sub‐province within the Abrams‐Minnitaki Lake ("AML") Greenstone Belt (Fig. 1) along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Discovers Large-Scale Epithermal Gold-Copper Vein System at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

C3 Metals Discovers Large-Scale Epithermal Gold-Copper Vein System at Arthurs Seat, Jamaica

Rock Chips Assayed up to 14.2 g/t Gold and 5.2% Copper

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the discovery of a large-scale, intermediate sulfidation epithermal gold and copper vein swarm at the Company's 100% owned Arthurs Seat project. First rock chip assays from this discovery returned up to 14.2 gt Au, 5.2% Cu and 53 gt Ag. The Arthurs Seat project is in the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District") of Jamaica.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Completes Van Target Step-Out Drilling Program at Decar Nickel District in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of this year's Van Target (" Van ") step-out drilling program at the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar ") in central British Columbia . This year's drilling was focused on expansion of mineralization at Van, where an initial drilling program in 2021 confirmed a major new discovery and suggested the potential for Van to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at Decar's neighboring PEA-stage Baptiste Deposit.

During this year's step-out program, a total of 2,504 metres of drilling in ten widely-spaced diamond drill holes was completed at Van.  The completed holes stepped out aggressively from the initial discovery area, testing the potential for nickel mineralization up to 1 km west of the holes drilled in 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. Assay Confirms 20.30% Magnesium Along with 0.188% Nickel and 0.144% Chromium at Its Wholly Owned Quesnel Nickel Project, and Updates Drilling Progress on Zone 2

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following assay results are from drill Hole DD-22-05 which was drilled on Zone 1 of the Company's 14 kilometer long Deep Purple target. XRF results for the hole were originally reported on in a press release dated June 27, 2022. The assay results for nickel and chromium are relatively consistent with the XRF results reported earlier. Those XRF results showed nickel averaging 0.197% and chromium averaging 0.136%. However, The XRF scanner does not pick up the significant magnesium content which continues to show up in the assays. Per the assay, the magnesium content in Drill Hole DD-22-05 is the highest encountered to date at 20.3%. As with all holes drilled in Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target, drill Hole

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Intersects 309.0 Metres at 0.44% Copper and 0.33 g/t Gold in First Assays from Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected 309 metres at 0.44% Cu and 0.33 gt Au beginning 15 metres down hole. This result is from 330 metres of a 703 metre drill hole at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate Project in Jamaica. Two additional holes have been completed at the Epidote Ridge target (assays pending) within Bellas Gate. The total program is anticipated to be 5,000 metres. Bellas Gate, as well as C3 Metals' other projects in Jamaica, sit within the highly prospective Crawle River-Rio Minho Fault Porphyry and Epithermal District ("CRF District").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×