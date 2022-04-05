EMP Metals Corp. announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant. 500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately. 200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the ...

EMPS:CNX