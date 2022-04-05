Resource News Investing News

EMP Metals Corp. announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant.  500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately.  200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the ...

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant.  500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately.  200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the grant date.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c7645.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Keep reading...Show less

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS APPOINTS BALAZS AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP METALS APPOINTS BALAZS AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Balazs to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Balazs has over 30 years experience encompassing all aspects of oil and gas exploration and development, from basin analysis and prospect generation through to development drilling and acquisitions. He brings a diverse skill set prospecting for oil and gas throughout western Canada and internationally, including various countries in Europe , Africa , and South America .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS APPOINTS KOBLER AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP METALS APPOINTS KOBLER AS TECHNICAL ADVISOR

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Kobler to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Kobler is the former president, and current general manager of US operations for American Lithium (TSXV-Li), successfully advancing the TLC lithium project in Nevada . Prior to that, Mr. Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world as well as overseeing the design and construction of a number of infrastructure projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS LITHIUM BRINE FLOW TEST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

EMP METALS LITHIUM BRINE FLOW TEST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan .

The flow test has confirmed 4 primary zones of interest for future analysis and development, which were broken into two testing intervals: (1) Wymark A/B; and (2) Wymark E/F. As previously reported, laboratory testing of these zones in the Duperow formation returned lithium concentrations up to 96.3 mg/l, which exceeded the Company's target of 74.6 mg/l (see news release dated September 29, 2021 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS EXPANDS LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT IN SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS EXPANDS LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT IN SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 92,894 acres (37,593 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in Saskatchewan .

The bulk of the acquired Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions compliment the existing acreage in the Tyvan Permit Area which is located approximately 50 miles south of Regina , Saskatchewan.  The Tyvan Permit Area is approximately 20 miles north of the Mansur Permit Area where lithium successfully encountered, testing up to 96.3 mg/l in the Test Well.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Increase to Previously Announced Offering to $12 Million

Fireweed Announces Increase to Previously Announced Offering to $12 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: 20F) is pleased to announce that its previously announced financing has been substantially oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, and the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") has been increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12.063 million. The Offering will now consist of up to 7,050,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,200,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.99 per share (" Flow-Through Shares ") for total proceeds of up to $12,063,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Zinc Announces $9.7 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

Fireweed Zinc Announces $9.7 Million Private Placement with Strategic Investors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$ $9.68 million. The private placement includes lead orders by strategic investors Teck Resources Limited (" Teck ") and Ibaera Capital (" Ibaera ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Zinc Provides Final Boundary Zone Drill Results and a 2021 Exploration Review

Fireweed Zinc Provides Final Boundary Zone Drill Results and a 2021 Exploration Review

Fireweed Zinc LTD. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide new diamond drilling results from the last two holes at Boundary West and a synopsis of its 2021 exploration results and work program on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada.

Highlights – New Drill Results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Announces Conclusion of Earn-In Agreement Return to 100% Ownership of Korokayiu Zinc/Copper Asset

Thunderstruck Announces Conclusion of Earn-In Agreement Return to 100% Ownership of Korokayiu Zinc/Copper Asset

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") PresidentCEO Bryce Bradley announces the conclusion of Thunderstruck's earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") on the Company's Korokayiu VMS prospect in Fiji.

Thunderstruck and JOGMEC announced on February 28, 2019 a joint venture agreement to explore Thunderstruck's Korokayiu base metals asset, with CDN$3.5 million in exploration expenditures by JOGMEC to earn 70% of the Company's zinc/copper prospect.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. Announces $2.5 Million Strategic Financing Closed

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. Announces $2.5 Million Strategic Financing Closed

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (the "Company") advises, further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement").

Gross proceeds of CAD$2,500,000 were raised through the sale of 35,714,285 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase a further common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. The warrants are subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.30 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BURFJORD JOINT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE APPROVES $1.9 MILLION EXPLORATION BUDGET FOR 2022

BURFJORD JOINT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE APPROVES $1.9 MILLION EXPLORATION BUDGET FOR 2022

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BMX) (OTC: NOCRF) (Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce that the Burfjord Joint Venture Committee (Boliden Minerals AB and Norden Crown ) has designed and approved an exploration budget of 1.94 Million ($CAD) for the Burfjord Project in 2022.  Planned exploration at Burfjord in 2022 consists of diamond drilling, ground electrical and airborne magnetic geophysics, mapping, sampling (rock and soil), and prospecting.  Boliden has completed USD $1.909 Million in expenditures at Burfjord to date which represents 32% of their expenditure commitment to earn 51% of the project (first threshold).  Previous drilling by  Norden  Crown  (see  March  20,  2019  News  Release)  at Burfjord  returned  compelling  results  including  an  intercept  of 32  metres  averaging 0.56%  copper  and  0.26  gt  gold  (including  3.46  metres  of  4.31%  copper  and  2.22 gt  gold)  at  shallow  depths below  a  cluster  of  historic  mine  workings 1,2 .  Historical drilling  on  the  Project  (Cedarsgruvan)  was  reported  to  have returned  7.0  metres averaging  3.6%  copper 3 .

President and CEO Patricio Varas stated "In these times of Covid restrictions and intermittent access to the projects we are pleased to report that Norden Crown was able to carry out drilling, ground and airborne geophysics and significant geological mapping and sampling to advance the Burfjord project.  Drilling, geological and geophysical results have led the technical committee to put together an exciting exploration program that has potential for new discoveries of IOCG Copper mineralization.  We are delighted to join our partners, Boliden, in approving this promising exploration budget."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×