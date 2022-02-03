Lithium Investing News
EMP Metals Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Kobler to the position of technical consultant. Mr. Kobler is the former president, and current general manager of US operations for American Lithium successfully advancing the TLC lithium project in Nevada . Prior to that, Mr. Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout ...

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Kobler to the position of technical consultant.

Mr. Kobler is the former president, and current general manager of US operations for American Lithium (TSXV-Li), successfully advancing the TLC lithium project in Nevada . Prior to that, Mr. Kobler has specialized in identifying, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resource opportunities throughout the world as well as overseeing the design and construction of a number of infrastructure projects.

He has served in a variety of roles for early-stage companies including, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, Technical Advisor, Engineer, and Project Manager, and has been a founder and a major shareholder in a number of these ventures. Mr. Kobler has a strong record of success in the exploration, permitting, and de-risking of resource projects. His expertise in identifying opportunities through a detailed examination of all available information combined with his in-depth knowledge of permitting processes, including detailed environmental work, and dealing with issues related to water supply have positioned him for projects across North and South America . Mr. Kobler holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech.

EMP Metals President, Rob Gamley , commented, "I am really pleased to make this announcement. Mike is a tremendous resource for our Company. His experience in the lithium space will be a major asset as we develop the Saskatchewan assets we have in our joint venture."

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/03/c2849.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP Metals CSE:EMPS Lithium Investing
EMPS:CNX
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Overview

The number of electric vehicles on the road is expected to increase from 10 million today to 100 million by 2030, and up to an estimated 400 million by 2040. This staggering growth has put the spotlight on lithium, which is an essential mineral in manufacturing most consumer devices, electric vehicles (EVs), battery technology and renewable energy technologies. However, experts predict that we may experience a lithium shortage by 2022 if we fail to ramp up production and availability of this essential battery metal.

In reality, mining lithium is challenging for a variety of reasons. Many existing extraction methods are both costly and ripe with environmental issues. As a result, Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) is rapidly being recognized as an innovative and more environmentallyfriendly lithium extraction technology — one that is less expensive than the more dominant mining methods currently being used. This has encouraged many mining companies and even government agencies to explore how DLE can further capitalize on known lithium deposits.

EMP Metals (CSE:EMPS) is an early-entry lithium exploration and development company planning on utilizing Direct Lithium Extraction on a large scale in Canada. A strong management team and skilled technical team form the foundation for this promising organization. Additionally, EMP Metals plans to develop its project portfolio by continually focusing on low-cost yet promising land parcels located in Saskatchewan.

EMP Metals Direct Lithium Extraction

The DLE method calls for using a specialized absorbent to extract lithium from brine and actively rejects impurities, creating high-quality lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. DLE is both more cost-effective and environmentally responsible than evaporation and hard-rock mining and has shown a superior recovery rate relative to traditional extraction methods.

Currently, EMP Metals has a strategic land base in Saskatchewan that comprises three projects totaling an impressive 119,739 acres. Saskatchewan is an ideal province for lithium extraction due to multiple appealing factors: existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and a mining-friendly government. Additionally, Saskatchewan’s Duperow Formation is supportive for using DLE recovery technology, making the project area extremely appealing as a location to build a large-scale DLE mine. The land package also contains 15 wellbores from historical surveying and natural resource recovery, potentially greatly reducing exploration and development costs.

EMP Metals Saskatchewan Lithium

EMP Metals boasts a strong technical and management team with relevant industry experience. The technical team has extensive experience in building large scale brine lifting and disposal infrastructure as well as drilling wells to all depths within Saskatchewan’s Williston Basin. Rob Gamley, President and CEO, brings over a decade of experience in corporate finance and consulting with publicly traded companies. Natashia Tsai, CFO, specializes in managing financial operations with a focus on overall business performance. Dr. Peter Pollard, Chief Geologist, has over 30 years of experience as a researcher and mineral exploration expertise. Greg Bronson, Director, also possesses over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration companies and oil and gas exploration and development. The combined team has what it takes to potentially lead EMP Metals to successfully build a large-scale DLE-based lithium mine.

Company Highlights

  • Saskatchewan is an attractive region for mining companies due to the available workforce, mining-friendly governmental policies, and the presence of existing infrastructure.
  • Focused on potential DLE amenable assets to mine lithium in Saskatchewan, Canada.
  • DLE is an innovative lithium extraction technology that has shown a higher recovery rate, costs less to operate and has a less severe environmental impact than other methods.
  • EMP Metals has ring-fenced 119,739 acres of highly prospective lithium properties in four main distinct geological locations in Saskatchewan, which includes 21 lithium-brine focused permits.

Key Projects

Saskatchewan Project

EMP Metals Saskatchewan Duperow Formation

The Saskatchewan land package is a collection of prospective lithium properties that covers 119,739 acres. EMP Metals is continuously looking to expand its project’s area by participating in land auctions and pursuing acquisition opportunities.

EMP Metals is focused on project areas in Saskatchewan due to the presence of the Duperow Formation, aregionally extensive reservoir with aquifer support. DLE aims to be an ideal recovery technology to leverage for this this geological feature and due to the presence of a high amount of lithium-rich brine.

Brine sampling of a well within EMP’s project area revealed 85.0 to 96.3 mg/L. The presence of existing deep wellbores on its permits lowers the capital costs on drilling . Additionally, it’s worth noting that an offsetting well in the area has tested up to 190 mg/l in the Duperow.. The shallower depth of the Duperow further decreases operating costs.

The next step for the project is to conduct a resource evaluation and PEA, which is slated for Q1 2022. EMP Metals aims to continually acquire land to expand its land package with the intent of creating a high-producing lithium mine.

Management Team

Rob Gamley - President and CEO

Over 10 years of corporate finance and capital markets experience, consulting to public companies across a variety of industries. VP Contact Financial Corp. – strategic communications and consulting firm.

Natasha Tsai - CFO

Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants; specializing in areas of financial operations and business performance. Was CFO with companies in a broad range of industries including mining and energy.

Dr. Peter Pollard - Chief Geologist

Over 30 years global research and mineral exploration consulting experience. Recognized expert in intrusion-related mineralized systems including Cu-Au porphyry, Sn-W-Mo-Bi-Au, Fe-oxide Cu-Au-U and Au-Ag systems.

EMP METALS LITHIUM BRINE FLOW TEST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

EMP METALS LITHIUM BRINE FLOW TEST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan .

The flow test has confirmed 4 primary zones of interest for future analysis and development, which were broken into two testing intervals: (1) Wymark A/B; and (2) Wymark E/F. As previously reported, laboratory testing of these zones in the Duperow formation returned lithium concentrations up to 96.3 mg/l, which exceeded the Company's target of 74.6 mg/l (see news release dated September 29, 2021 ).

Keep reading... Show less
EMP METALS EXPANDS LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT IN SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS EXPANDS LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT IN SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 92,894 acres (37,593 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in Saskatchewan .

The bulk of the acquired Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions compliment the existing acreage in the Tyvan Permit Area which is located approximately 50 miles south of Regina , Saskatchewan.  The Tyvan Permit Area is approximately 20 miles north of the Mansur Permit Area where lithium successfully encountered, testing up to 96.3 mg/l in the Test Well.

Keep reading... Show less
EMP METALS ENGAGES INVESTING NEWS NETWORK

EMP METALS ENGAGES INVESTING NEWS NETWORK

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: SNLRF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the " Agreement ") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company.  INN does not provide investor relations or market making services.

Keep reading... Show less
stretch of blue pavement indicating EV parking

EV Outlook 2022: Sales to Have Another Stellar Year in Key Markets

Click here to read the previous EV outlook.

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has been top of mind for battery metals investors for quite some time now, but 2021 was the year that saw an uptick in EV demand finally materialize.

Demand in large markets, such as Europe, continued to soar after strong 2020 sales numbers around the world.

Given the importance of the EV narrative for battery metals and all the commodities associated with the EV supply chain, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts and experts in the space to ask for their thoughts on what happened last year and what the EV outlook is moving forward.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Resources Logo

Latin Resources


Overview

The global effort towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions has proven to be a steady but important race. Ahead of the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in October 2021, Australia committed to deliver an aggressive target of net zero emissions by 2050. A big feat, since it was reported that by the first half of 2021, Australia produced 535.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, 13 percent of which was from the agriculture sector, produced from livestock, application of fertilisers and soil additives, soil emissions and burning of agricultural residues.

The solution to this complex goal may not be simple, but part of the answer may be in a material called halloysite. Halloysite is a tiny tubular structure capable of capturing carbon dioxide emissions and decontaminating water through absorption. Halloysite and kaolin clay minerals are materials that have the potential to be utilised in novel methane emission reduction technologies, including applications in feed supplements for cattle and inhibiting and absorbing methane.

The impact of this material is expected to be significant to reducing not only Australia’s emissions but worldwide as well.

To this end, Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) signed an innovative $3.2 million research project with CRC CARE for the development of methane reduction technologies using the clay mineral halloysite from its Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit (“Cloud Nine”) near Merredin, Western Australia. This project enables Latin Resources to mine halloysite and at the same time, address the global need to reduce emissions.

Latin Resources is an Australian mineral exploration company developing a portfolio of highly prospective mineral and metal projects across top mining jurisdictions in Latin America and Australia. The company has a strong land position with over 200,000 hectares of secured lithium pegmatite concessions in Argentina and Brazil and is led by an experienced management team with decades of experience in capital markets and the mining industry.

Latin Resources

Latin Resources has a portfolio of projects that include the Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit in Western Australia, Catamarca Lithium project in Argentina and the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil.

Most notably, the company’s Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit presents an exciting opportunity as a globally significant kaolin-halloysite project located in Australia. Cloud Nine has the potential to be the largest single undeveloped halloysite/ kaolin deposit in Australia and features a current maiden mineral resource estimate of 207 million tonnes of kaolinized granite containing 123 million tonnes of bright white kaolin-bearing material and 84 million tonnes of kaolin/halloysite-bearing material in Cloud Nine.

Latin Resources

Latin Resources is exploring for lithium in the Minas Gerais State in Brazil with its Salinas project sitting 80km away from Sigma Lithium’s (TSXV:SGML) Grota do Cirilo property. Although it is in its early stages, the company’s goal is to develop a lithium JORC mineral resource in the next 12 months.

In Argentina, Latin Resources holds a joint venture agreement with Argentinian investment group Integra Capital on the Catamarca Lithium project. Integra Capital has the option to acquire 50 percent interest in the Catamarca project on an investment of US$1 million. The Catamarca Lithium project is a high-grade lithium pegmatite project with the potential to host world-class deposits.

The company is committed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, as well as supplying the green economy with the minerals needed to cut global emissions. Latin Resources is focused on ensuring that its operations positively impact the environment, the sustainability of the businesses and the products that it creates. The company has a goal to meet and exceed its ESG framework and is utilising the Socialsuite platform to monitor and report on its ESG disclosure progress.

Company Highlights

  • Latin Resources has projects covering lithium, halloysite and kaolin.
  • The company has commissioned an innovative $3.2 million research project with CRC CARE for the development of methane reduction technologies using the clay mineral halloysite from Cloud Nine near Merredin, Western Australia.
  • Cloud Nine features a maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 207 million tonnes of kaolinised granite that has the potential to increase further.
  • Latin Resources has a strong land position with over 200,000 hectares of secured lithium pegmatite concessions in Argentina and Brazil.
  • The company is committed to an ESG framework and supplying the green economy with the minerals needed to cut global emissions.

Key Projects

Salinas Lithium Project, Brazil

Salinas Lithium

The Salinas Lithium projects are high-grade lithium pegmatite projects located in the Bananal Valley of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The Brazil Lithium Pegmatite projects consist of the Salinas South Lithium and Bananal Valley prospects with a total land package of 5,338 hectares in the newly defined Salinas lithium corridor. In late 2021, Latin Resources also secured an exclusive and binding 12-month option for two additional concessions in the Bananal Valley.

The Salinas Lithium and Bananal Valley prospects are accessible via airplanes and roads and feature powerlines, hydraulics and a power station. They are strategically located in a superior mining district that is underexplored and near Sigma Lithium’s (TSXV:SGML) 45.7 million tonne resource Grota do Cirilo property in Minas Gerais. The Brazil Lithium Pegmatite projects are also located near Companhia Brasileira de Lítio’s producing spodumene pegmatite mine.

The Salinas Lithium projects contain spodumene over four square kilometres. The company has conducted fieldwork and mapping on the Bananal Valley and Salinas Lithium projects. Initial reconnaissance mapping at Bananal Valley confirmed that the mapped pegmatites contain lithium bearing spodumene with one sample returning 2.71 percent Li2O from highly weathered outcrop. Several others returned anomalous lithium grades.

Currently, the company is in the process of conducting mapping and sampling on several high-priority targets. The company plans to identify drill targets, apply for statutory approval and produce a JORC Mineral Resource estimate on the property.

Cloud Nine Halloysite-Kaolin Deposit, Merredin, Western Australia

Cloud Nine is a globally significant and high-grade kaolin-halloysite project located near Merredin, less than 300 kilometres from the city of Perth. Cloud Nine is easily accessible by port and highway and contains similar geology to Andromeda Metals’ (ASX:ADN) prospective projects in South Australia.

The project has a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate of 207 million tonnes of kaolinized granite containing 123 million tonnes of bright white kaolin-bearing material and 84 million tonnes of kaolin/halloysite-bearing material in Cloud Nine. The halloysite sub-domain yields 50 million tonnes grading 6 percent halloysite using 1 percent halloysite cut-off or 27 million tonnes grading 8 percent halloysite using a 5 percent halloysite cut-off within the minus 45-micro subfraction.

Cloud Nine

Latin Resources has already begun a pre-feasibility study on the property and has completed the mineral resource infill and extension drill campaign sampling.

In its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, Latin Resources has signed an innovative $3.2 million research project with CRC CARE for the development of methane reduction technologies using the clay mineral halloysite from the Cloud Nine deposit. The research project commences in January 2022 and under the agreement, CRC CARE will explore the use of halloysite for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and thereafter develop practical technologies. This includes cattle feed supplements, spreadable material and halloysite shale for inhibiting and absorbing methane. This project enables Latin Resources to mine halloysite while addressing the global need to reduce GHG emissions.

Latin Resources' Executive Director Chris Gale shared, "The potential for our Cloud Nine halloysite to be part of the suite of global solutions is significant. We are exceptionally excited by the commercial potential of the CRC R&D opportunity."

Catamarca Lithium Project, Argentina

Catamarca Lithium

The Catamarca Lithium project is a joint venture high-grade lithium pegmatite project located in the Catamarca province in Argentina. Integra Capital has the option to acquire 50 percent interest in the Catamarca project on an investment of US$1 million. The company is currently in the process of conducting mapping, rock chipping and soil sampling. Going forward, the company plans to pursue further work on the property to identify drill targets.

The project spans over 70,000 hectares and includes the Ancasti and Villisman projects. The property hosts underexplored spodumene pegmatite swarms with the potential to host world-class deposits.

From the 1950s to the 1960s, the Catamarca project produced limited lithium, beryl, tantalum and feldspar intermittently. The small-scale production led to historical estimates in the 1980s of spodumene content within 15 metres of the surface of more than 120,000 tons on 12 deposits found on the property. Sampling conducted by the company revealed grades of 6.6 percent, 7.1 percent, 6.3 percent and 4.9 percent of lithium oxide from four samples across three deposits.

Management Team

David Vilensky - Non- Executive Chairman

David Vilensky is a practising corporate lawyer and an experienced director with publicly listed companies. He is the managing director of Bowen Buchbinder Vilensky which is a law firm based in Perth. Vilensky has more than 35 years of experience in the areas of corporate and business law and commercial and corporate management. Today, Vilensky practises in the areas of corporate and commercial law, corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, mining and resources and complex dispute resolution.

Vilensky acts for several publicly-listed companies and advises on directors’ duties, due diligence, capital raisings, compliance with ASX listing rules, corporate governance and general corporate transactions.

Vilensky is also a non-executive director of Vonex Ltd (ASX:VN8), an ASX-listed telecommunications and technology company.

Christopher Gale -Executive Director

Christopher Gale is the executive director of Latin Resources. Gale has extensive experience in senior management roles, specifically commercial and financial roles, in both the public and private sectors.

He has also held various board and executive roles at several mining and technology companies during his career. Gale was the former chairman of the Council on Australian Latin American Relations (COALAR) established by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) from 2012 to 2018.

Gale is currently a non-executive director of Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM, TSXV:SLMN) (appointed July 2018), and executive chairman of Oar Resources Limited (ASX: OAR). He is also a founding director of Allegra Capital which is a boutique corporate advisory firm based in Perth. Gale is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD).

Brent Jones - Non-Executive Director

Brent Jones is an experienced financial service professional. Jones has held operating roles at Woolworths, AFL, Civil Engineers - Ostojic Group and the National Tax and Accountants’ Association before joining Latin Resources.

Over the past 13 years, Jones has been the joint managing director of InterPrac Limited, an unlisted public company, specialising in providing the accounting industry with access to financial services products and distribution capabilities.

Jones has a degree in information technology and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD). Jones is also a member of the National Tax and Accountants Association.

Pablo Tarantini - Non-Executive Director

Pablo Tarantini has accumulated broad professional experience in the mining industry. For two years, he served as executive director of the Argentinian Bureau of Investment and International Trade. At the Argentinian Bureau of Investment and International Trade, Tarantini coordinated investment initiatives and contributed his vast experience in several industries and countries. In that role, Tarantini also worked together with mining companies settled in the country and supported the promotion of mining activity in Argentina along with the Argentinian secretary of mining.

He has served as president and executive director of SAPISA and Minera Don Nicolás. SAPISA is an Argentinian private fund and Minera Don Nicolás is one of SAPISA’s investments in the mining sector. Minera Don Nicolas is also the first mining project based on the Argentinian capital. He has also served as the M&A director at General Electric and Advent International Corporation for Latin America. Tarantini was also the manager at A.T. Kearney. In all these roles, he carried out business and projects at the regional level.

Tarantini is a Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Universidad Católica Argentina (UCA). He has a Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Tony Greenaway - Head of Exploration

Tony Greenaway is a senior geologist with broad experience gained over 23 years covering operations in Australia (WA and Lachlan Fold), Africa, South America (Chile), Central America (Mexico) and Asia (Indonesia).

The skillset that Greenaway brings to Latin provides significant operational and managerial strength that will enable the company to progress its current portfolio of projects.

Sarah Smith - Company Secretary

Sarah Smith is a Chartered Accountant with significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies. Smith is also heavily experienced in capital raisings, IPOs, due diligence reviews and ASIC compliance. Smith has acted as the company secretary for several ASX-listed companies. Smith also holds a Bachelor of Business.

EMP Metals

EMP Metals Lithium Brine Flow Test Successfully Completed

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its first test well, 11/11-02-009-13W2/0, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan.

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX: AM7) – Trading Halt

The securities of Arcadia Minerals Limited (‘AM7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AM7, pending its releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 4 February 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Keep reading... Show less
Lithium Power International

Activity Report for the Quarter Ended December 2021

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (‘LPI’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2021 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 December 2021 and the date of issuance of this Report.

Keep reading... Show less
European Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Quarter Ending 31 December 2021

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR,FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 31 December 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×