Eminent Announces Positive Results from Seismic Survey at Hot Springs Range Project, Nevada

Eminent Announces Positive Results from Seismic Survey at Hot Springs Range Project, Nevada

 Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT,OTC:EMGDF) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion and interpretation of a Deep Refraction Microtremor (ReMi®) seismic survey (see Technical Paragraph below) across the Otis and Eden targets (Figure 2) on its 100%-owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Humboldt County, Nevada (Figure 1).

This technique represents a novel approach for hard rock mineral exploration, using tighter geophone spacing than traditional oil and gas seismic surveys to deliver higher–resolution imaging of geologic structures concealed beneath post–mineral cover. These new images are helping the Company refine its understanding of the subsurface structures that control where gold is deposited in Carlin–type systems as it prepares for its next drill program, scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Dan McCoy, President and CEO commented:

"This study represents another key building block in our targeting work at HSRP. We are currently completing the processing of our newly acquired magnetic dataset, and once finalized, we will integrate all geophysical data with geochemical results and drilling to optimize our 2026 HSRP drill program, which begins in the coming weeks.

The reverse–circulation drilling, combined with photon assay, will provide continuous assays throughout the summer as we work to expand the significant emerging oxide Carlin–style discovery at HSRP. We also plan to test our high–priority Eden target, as well as our Celts project, both of which have the potential to deliver additional new discoveries in Nevada."

Key Results:

Otis Target

A calibration line was run directly over existing drill holes at Otis (Figure 3), allowing seismic velocities to be matched to rock types observed in drill core. The survey also imaged additional structural features, including the Paradise Fault (Figure 4), and provided further support for the interpreted position of the Little Humboldt Fault. The best intercept to date of 9.2 metres grading 3.2 g/t gold (reported January 6, 2026) is interpreted to be spatially associated with this structure.

The seismic results now allow the Company to design additional drill holes to test the Little Humboldt Fault, as well as initial drilling of the Paradise, Otis, and Hinkey faults and their intersections. The Phase II reverse circulation drill program will focus on defining each structure with multiple intercepts along strike and at various depths. The planned drill holes and targets are conceptual in nature and may change based on ongoing interpretation and new data.

Eden Target

Six seismic lines at Eden have provided a clear, high–resolution image of the structures and stratigraphy beneath post–mineral cover (Figures 5–7). The data reveal fault zones that coincide not only with mapped surface traces, but also with surface geochemistry indicative of hydrothermal sulfides at depth (reported February 24, 2021) and gravity features (reported September 22, 2025), providing multiple lines of evidence for the location of structural targets at depth.

This new information will significantly improve drill targeting and planning for Phase I drilling at Eden, where a 3 km long gold–in–soil anomaly already highlights strong potential. The planned drill holes and targets are conceptual in nature and may change based on ongoing interpretation and new data. The Eden drill program will commence immediately following the drilling at Otis.

Justin Milliard, Vice President of Exploration, commented:

"The seismic survey provides a much clearer view of the subsurface in areas where traditional mapping cannot reach. At Otis, the results support our geological model and highlight new structures that are now ready for drill testing. At Eden, we now have a sharper understanding of the fault architecture, which will help us focus on the highest–priority targets.

Combined with our recent drilling results and land expansion, these results reinforce our view that HSRP is emerging as an exciting new Carlin–style gold opportunity in Nevada."

Technical Paragraph

The ReMi® seismic survey, conducted by Terēan®, provides high–resolution subsurface shear–wave velocity imaging that advances the Company's understanding of structural controls on its emerging Carlin–type oxide gold system. The ReMi® technique, developed by Prof. John Louie (2001), utilizes ambient and active seismic noise recorded along linear geophone arrays to generate Rayleigh–wave dispersion curves. These curves are inverted to produce detailed 1D and 2D shear–wave velocity (Vs) models of the subsurface. Longer arrays enable deeper imaging (up to ~1 km), while 16 m geophone spacing provides strong lateral resolution. The method effectively maps basin–fill thickness, fault structures, and zones of alteration or induration beneath alluvial cover.

Figure 1: Location of Hot Springs Range Project relative to major gold deposits on Getchell Trend. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 2: Plan view of ReMi Lines (White) on Integrated Geophysical & Geochemical Map at Eden and Otis Targets, HSRP. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 3: Plan map of the Otis Target area with planned RC holes (black traces) with structural targets (yellow stars), previous core holes (yellow traces) and the ReMi line (pink). Note: Fault names have been updated for clarity. The SE Otis Fault is now referred to as the Hinkey Fault, and the Eden Valley Fault is now referred to as the Paradise Fault. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 4: Cross section view of ReMi line across the OTIS Target Area & enhanced structural understanding. Previous drilling projected onto the section. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 5: Plan map of the Eden Target area with planned RC holes (black traces)and the ReMi lines (pink). (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 6: Cross section view of ReMi lines across the EDEN Target Area & newly interpreted faults. Proposed RC drill holes to test structures and intersections coincident with surface anomalous geochemistry. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Figure 7: Cross section view of ReMi lines across the EDEN Target Area & newly interpreted faults. Proposed RC drill holes to test structures and intersections coincident with surface anomalous geochemistry. (CNW Group/Eminent Gold Corp.)

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Justin B. Milliard, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a non–independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43–101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References to nearby districts such as the Getchell Trend are for geological context only and should not be construed as indicating mineralization on Eminent's properties.

Turquoise Ridge Technical Report

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dan McCoy
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Eminent Gold Corp.
Phone: +1 604-505-7751
Email: michael@eminentgoldcorp.com
Website: www.eminentgoldcorp.com
X (Twitter): @eminent_gold
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/eminent-gold-corp/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/eminent.gold.corp/

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range, Celts and Gilbert South.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although Eminent Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, including the assumption that records and reports of historical work are accurate and correct, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Company's projects or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Company's projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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SOURCE Eminent Gold Corp.

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