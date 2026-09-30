Emerita Resources Provides Update on Preliminary Feasibility Study

Emerita Resources Provides Update on Preliminary Feasibility Study

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) (FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") (the "Company" or "Emerita") provides an update on the Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for its Iberian Belt West Project ("IBW").

The PFS is well advanced and is currently in final review.

Following a review by Emerita's recently updated Board of Directors, which has also established a Technical Committee comprised of independent Directors, the Company has expanded the final review process to include additional technical and quality assurance oversight.

This expanded review is more comprehensive than previously planned and is the primary reason for the change from the Company's previously indicated timing for release of the PFS.

The objective of the expanded review is to provide an additional level of technical scrutiny and confidence in the results ultimately published for shareholders and other stakeholders.

Based on the current work plan, the Company expects to complete the review and release the PFS in the coming weeks.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Ian Fodie, Chief Financial Officer
+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)
ifodie@emeritaresources.com
www.emeritaresources.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information include statements regarding the expected contribution of the newly appointed directors to the Board and the Company's continued advancement of its projects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316800

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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