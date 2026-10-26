Eloro Resources Attending Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Eloro Resources Attending Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Tom Larsen, CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:
Jimena Moran
VP of Marketing and Logistics
4168797495
jmoran@elororesources.com
www.elororesources.com

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property.

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