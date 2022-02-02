Precious Metals Investing News
Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources . With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp. Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia. Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC ...
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd



Contact:
James Pettit
+1604-558-5847
info@abenresources.com
www.abenresources.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Overview

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN,OTCBB:ABNAF,FWB:E2L2) holds two properties in premier mining locations recognized worldwide. The company is currently developing its flagship Forrest Kerr project, which is situated at the heart of the Golden Triangle region in northwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Golden Triangle is a remote and mountainous area of the province which sits on the border of Alaska’s panhandle. Interest in this area began in 1861 and mines have been in operation there since 1918. In the 1990s, it was a popular mining destination as the Eskay Creek and Snip properties became productive enough to inspire the region’s current name.

The Golden Triangle has historically been difficult to reach; however, recent developments in infrastructure, including roads and power lines, have inspired new exploration initiatives. New infrastructure, new discoveries, higher gold prices, receding glaciers and maturing production are propelling a new period of growth and development in the Golden Triangle.

Aben Resources’ Forrest Kerr project is in the center of the Golden Triangle and neighbors projects operated by GT Gold Corp. (TSXV:GTT), Pretium Resources (TSX:PVG) and Eskay Mining Corp. (TSXV:ESK,OTC:ESKYF,FWB:KN7). Through the company’s exploration, Aben Resources has determined that the mineralization at the property is controlled and present in primary and secondary structures, providing the company with discovery potential. The company’s phased 2019 drill program expanded mineralization at the North and South Boundary zones, which both remain open in various directions and at depth.

Aben Resources also holds the Justin gold project in the Yukon. The project is situated in the Tintina gold belt and adjacent to Golden Predator’s (TSXV:GPY,OTCQX:NTGSF) 3 Aces gold project. The property has the potential to host both high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold zones with three types of mineralization.

In 2017, the company collected a 3.8-kilogram bulk sample from the property for gold grain count analysis. Of the 1,135 gold grains recovered, 1,049 were classified as pristine, suggesting that the company is getting close to the lode source of the gold. Aben Resources has plans to continue drilling at Justin project in the future.

Aben Resources Company Highlights

  • Three prospective gold projects in safe and stable jurisdictions in Canada, which are ranked in the top 30 attractive mining investment regions worldwide by the Fraser Institute.
  • All projects have seen significant historic work.
  • Golden Triangle, historically a prominent region for mining and exploration activity, witnessing resurgence thanks to new discoveries and improved infrastructure.
  • First season of Forrest Kerr drill work exploring areas of historic results including 9.867 g/t gold over 29.3 meters and 33.4 g/t gold over 11 meters.
  • Aben Resources owns a 100-percent interest in the Forrest Kerr project.
  • A 2017 bulk sample returned 1,049 pristine gold grains at the Justin project in the Yukon.
  • Drill programs are planned to further test the mineralization at the Forrest Kerr and Justin projects.
  • Significant shareholders in the company include Eric Sprott, OTP Fund Management, Red Plug Capital and management and insiders.
  • Experienced team of mining and finance professionals with over 150 years of experience between them.
  • Aben formalized an Option Agreement to hold the exclusive right to earn a 100 percent interest in the Pringle North Gold Project located north of the town of Red Lake in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario.

Flagship Asset: Forrest Kerr Project

The 23,397-hectare Forrest Kerr project covers three adjoining properties in the heart of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, north of the Iskut River and south of More Creek. Both the north and south limits of the property are road accessible and have access to existing power lines from nearby hydro-electric facilities. Employees take a 10-minute flight into the property from the Bob Quinn Airstrip located to the east of the property beside Highway 37. Aben Resources completed its earn-in on the Forrest Kerr project in November 2019 and now owns a 100-percent interest in the property.

 

FWB:E2L2

Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

The company also announces the resignation of Donald G. Myers as Director of the Company to focus on other endeavours. Aben Resources expresses its appreciation to Mr. Myers for his many years of service and his key role in the development of the company.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

The 2019 drill program sought to increase the mineralized footprint in the Boundary valley, test outlying fault and shear structures for potential mineralization and to ultimately vector toward a heat and mineralizing source for the focused high-grade precious and base metal mineralization recently discovered on the Property.

FWB:E2L2

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

FRA:E2L2

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less

