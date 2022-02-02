Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources . With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp. Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia. Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC ...

ABN:CA