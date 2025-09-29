Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 29, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") announces its attendance at the Munich Rohstoffmesse (Raw Materials Conference), taking place at the Munich Small Olympic Hall from October 3rd-4th, 2025.

The confirmed investment audience – more than 1,500 participants are expected – includes private investors, fund and asset managers, family offices, and institutional investors from across Europe.

Registration for the Munich Commodity Fair is free for investors; tickets can be requested online at https://www.rohstoffmesse-muenchen.de/ . The conference will bring together more than 100 companies and renowned speakers from the European market, including Dirk Müller, Jochen Staiger, Florian Grummes, and Professor Dr. Torsten Dennin.

Element79 Gold Corp CEO Michael Smith discussed: "We have had a presence in the European market for several years, and we see active trading on both our FSE ticker, 7YS0, as well as a significant amount of daily trading volumes on our CSE ticker, ELEM, come from Alternate Trading Systems, which reflect trading on international exchanges.  I'm excited to share the evolving story at Element79 Gold Corp with the European community and this is a great venue for us to do that!"

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects. The Company's main focus is its Nevada portfolio, anchored by the Gold Mountain and Elephant Projects, both located in the world-class Battle Mountain Trend. In addition, Element79 continues to advance its high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, positioning the Company for long-term exploration growth.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold or contact:

For corporate matters and investor relations inquiries, please contact:
Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: investors@element79.gold
Phone: +1.855.5ELEM79 (535-3679)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less

High-grade gold project with near-term cash flow potential

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

Element79 Gold Corp Obtains 2-Year Extension of Drilling Permit for Gold Mountain Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) (OTC:ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-year extension of its drilling permit for its 100%-owned Gold Mountain Project (formerly known as Long Peak), located along the prolific Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15, 2025 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") announces that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Ms. Zara Kanji as Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board and management thank Ms. Kanji for her valuable contributions to the Company and wish her the very best in her current and future endeavors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Gold Mountain Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia September 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Report") for the Company's Gold Mountain Project located in the Battle Mountain Mining District of Lander County, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC August 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company"), is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and Peru, announces strategic leadership changes which will be effective August 31, 2025, alongside an update on its advancing growth strategy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Download the PDF here.

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). The Company's flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero is a high-grade underground development asset hosting approximately 1.2 million ounces grading 5.4 gt gold in the High-Grade Panel. Active drilling is extending the Parallel Panel and upgrading inferred ounces. A preliminary economic assessment is underway and will be followed by a feasibility study in mid-2026, with first production targeted in 2028. Ana Paula is fully permitted for open-pit mining, and the Company intends to submit an underground permit amendment in 2026. This expansion is expected to be primarily self-funded from the below mentioned producing assets.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • HSTR sold 8,556 GEOs at AISC US$1,541/oz, generating $27.9M in revenue with ~$30.0M in cash and no debt.
  • In 2Q25, La Colorada produced 3,464 oz at low costs, while San Agustin received approval to restart mining in 4Q25.
  • Ana Paula drilling advanced toward a 2026 PFS, targeting 2028 start at ~100koz/year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/268117_heliostar_435.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / September 26, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") i s pleased to report on the progress of its ongoing drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that summer drilling has commenced at its Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan near Uranium City . A limited suite of high priority targets has been selected for testing.

Exploration work at Murmac is being funded by Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: UU3) ("Aero"), and is being operated by Fortune Bay, under an Option Agreement that was executed on December 15, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

Radisson Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Financing

www.radissonmining.com
TSX-V: RDS, OTCQX: RMRDF, FRANKFURT : 2RX

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced the appointment of Kerrie Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Danny George as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. The appointments are newly-created positions and significantly strengthen the company's executive leadership team at a pivotal time as Locksley advances the Desert Antimony Mine in Mojave . The two bring skill sets that can lead the company as it accelerates downstream processing and fast-tracks its mine-to-market solutions for antimony in the U.S. More information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-02998095-6A1285815&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"The combined backgrounds of these two individuals in critical minerals, major project delivery and contract mining enable Locksley to address one of the most pressing US supply constraints: the absence of large-scale commercial antimony processing capacity," said Pat Burke , chairman of Locksley. "Their appointments significantly enhance our executive capability at a pivotal moment for Locksley, supporting our strategy to transform the historic Desert Antimony Mine into a modern, fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for 100% Made in America Antimony."

Ms. Matthews is a highly accomplished executive leader with more than two decades of experience delivering significant and capital-intensive projects in the resources and infrastructure sectors. She has held leadership roles in the execution of BHP's US$3.8 billion South Flank Project and Iluka's A$1.8 billion Eneabba Rare Earths Refinery, Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery. She brings extensive expertise in governance, stakeholder alignment, cost optimization and regulatory engagement, alongside her proven record of aligning large scale projects with both commercial and government priorities.

Mr. George is an experienced senior executive with a global background spanning all phases of project execution across mining, energy and infrastructure. His past experience includes major projects with WSP, Fortescue, Mineral Resources, Thyssenkrupp and Ausenco, working with leading companies such as Vale, BHP and Hancock Prospecting. His track record includes copper and lithium concentrators, iron ore and coal export facilities, as well as emerging technology projects in hydrogen and green iron. His technical breadth and expertise in rapid project delivery, capital efficiency and large-scale project execution provide Locksley with the operational discipline and agility required to advance the Desert Antimony Mine project on an accelerated schedule.

The company also announced that Julian Woodcook has resigned as technical director to focus on his Managing Director role at Viking Mines Ltd. He has been instrumental in the rapid advancement of the Company's Mojave Project and will continue to offer strategic guidance to the company in a technical consulting capacity.

Locksley Resources ( https://www.locksleyresources.com.au ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia . The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California , targeting rare earths elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™ for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak , beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com , 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locksley-names-industry-veterans-ceo-and-coo-to-fast-track-its-us-mine-to-market-effort-302566544.html

SOURCE Locksley Resources

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Related News

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King

gold investing

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS