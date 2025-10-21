Element79 Gold Corp Secures Reclamation Bond Approval for Gold Mountain Exploration Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC — October 2 1 2025 — TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC:ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0)(the "Company" or "Element79") is elated to announce a major step forward in its U.S. exploration strategy. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada State Office has officially accepted a reclamation bond of USD $19,871 for its Gold Mountain Exploration Project This approval represents a key regulatory milestone, paving the way for expanded exploration and operational activity.
The bond, registered as of October 14, 2025, was received October 20, 2025. This confirms Element79's compliance with financial assurance requirements for surface reclamation activities — a crucial component of responsible resource development.
"This bond approval is more than just a procedural step — it's a green light for growth, we are also excited to see its approval given the recent government shut down." said Michael Smith, The Companies CEO. "With this in place, Element79 can move forward with confidence on our phase one drill program on Gold Mountain, knowing our environmental responsibilities are fully secured and regulatory boxes checked. We have been working with tendering earthworks and drilling teams while waiting for this approval, and now we can begin engaging them for site work and drilling this fall. This brings us one step closer to unlocking the value at Gold Mountain, in Battle Mountain, of Nevada."
Element79 remains committed to responsible resource development, and creating lasting value for its shareholders.
About Element79 Gold Corp
Element79 Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects. The Company's focus is its Nevada portfolio, anchored by the Gold Mountain and Elephant Projects, both located in the world-class Battle Mountain Trend. In addition, Element79 continues to advance its high-grade Lucero Project in southern Peru, positioning the Company for long-term exploration growth.
